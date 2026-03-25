Webinar

Mercury Rising: European Corporates Have Stepped Up Climate Adaptation Planning

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Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on the vulnerability of European corporates to physical climate risks. We examine the exposures of a sample of investment-grade (rated 'BBB-' or higher) companies to climate hazards, and analyze the extent of companies' adaptation and resilience plans. We also provide insights into how worsening climate hazards might influence key credit factors for corporates in our rated universe. 

Key discussion points:

  • To what extent are our sample of rated European corporates exposed to climate hazards?
  • What progress is being made by rated entities on adaptation and resilience?
  • What are some of the potential credit transmission channels linking asset physical climate risk exposures to material credit impacts?

Speakers:
Paul Munday, Global Adaptation And Resilience Specialist
Zoe Parker, Senior Climate Risk Specialist
Renato Panichi, Sector Lead (Corporate Credit Ratings)

Moderator:
Gregg Lemos-Stein, Chief Analytical Officer (Corporate Credit Ratings)

These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.

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