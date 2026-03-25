Mercury Rising: European Corporates Have Stepped Up Climate Adaptation Planning

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Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Please join S&P Global Ratings analysts for a live interactive webinar on the vulnerability of European corporates to physical climate risks. We examine the exposures of a sample of investment-grade (rated 'BBB-' or higher) companies to climate hazards, and analyze the extent of companies' adaptation and resilience plans. We also provide insights into how worsening climate hazards might influence key credit factors for corporates in our rated universe.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Paul Munday, Global Adaptation And Resilience Specialist
Zoe Parker, Senior Climate Risk Specialist
Renato Panichi, Sector Lead (Corporate Credit Ratings)
Moderator:
Gregg Lemos-Stein, Chief Analytical Officer (Corporate Credit Ratings)
These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team