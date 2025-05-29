Global Renewables Performance 2026 Update

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S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
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Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Live Webinar
Please join S&P Global analysts for a live interactive webinar to discuss the latest trends in global renewables performance. We will examine how solar and wind assets perform against underwriting assumptions across a global portfolio and what deviations mean for lenders. Drawing on real-world operating data, we explore how energy yield shortfalls, curtailment and realized prices feed through credit metrics. The discussion aims at bridging the gap between technical asset management and credit risk.
Key discussion points:
Speakers:
Tanya Peevey, Senior Principal Analyst, North America Power and Renewables Research, S&P Global Energy
Trevor D'Olier-Lees, Managing Director, Infrastructure, S&P Global Ratings
Chris Yip, Managing Director, Infrastructure, S&P Global Ratings
Valeriia Kuznetsova, Director, S&P Global Ratings
Moderator:
Pierre Georges, Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings