Global Renewables Performance 2026 Update

Please join S&P Global analysts for a live interactive webinar to discuss the latest trends in global renewables performance. We will examine how solar and wind assets perform against underwriting assumptions across a global portfolio and what deviations mean for lenders. Drawing on real-world operating data, we explore how energy yield shortfalls, curtailment and realized prices feed through credit metrics. The discussion aims at bridging the gap between technical asset management and credit risk.



Key discussion points:

90 vs actual: reading the performance gap

From MWh shortfall to credit metric stress

Can lower costs improve renewable returns: insights from China

Regional perspectives: common patterns, different reasons



Speakers:

Tanya Peevey, Senior Principal Analyst, North America Power and Renewables Research, S&P Global Energy

Trevor D'Olier-Lees, Managing Director, Infrastructure, S&P Global Ratings

Chris Yip, Managing Director, Infrastructure, S&P Global Ratings

Valeriia Kuznetsova, Director, S&P Global Ratings



Moderator:

Pierre Georges, Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings

You can share your questions in advance when registering, or ask them live during the webinar. Our speakers will address as many as possible.



We look forward to you joining us. If you can’t attend live, register to receive the replay at your convenience.



This webinar is free of charge.