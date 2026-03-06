Consumer Products: Beverage Industry Update

S&P Global Offerings
Webinar
Virtual
Join S&P Global Ratings’ leading Global Consumer Products analysts for a live, interactive webinar focused on the Alcoholic Beverage industry.
Key discussion topics:
Speakers Include:
Chris Johnson, Director, Lead Analyst - U.S. Consumer Products
Sandy Lim, Director, Lead Analyst - Asia Pac Retail and Consumer Products
Alexandre Michel, Director, Lead Analyst - Latam Consumer Products
Nikolay Popov, Associate Director - EMEA Consumer Products & Healthcare
Rocco Semerano, Director, Lead Analyst - EMEA Consumer Products
Host:
Raam Ratnam, Managing Director, Sector Lead - EMEA Consumer Products & Retail
Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page. We will do our best to answer as many as possible.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team