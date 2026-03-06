Webinar

Consumer Products: Beverage Industry Update

Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings’ leading Global Consumer Products analysts for a live, interactive webinar focused on the Alcoholic Beverage industry.  

Key discussion topics:

  • Sector updates
  • Update from the recent results
  • Key risk factors
  • Credit trends
  • What we're watching

Speakers Include:
Chris Johnson, Director, Lead Analyst - U.S. Consumer Products
Sandy Lim, Director, Lead Analyst - Asia Pac Retail and Consumer Products
Alexandre Michel, Director, Lead Analyst - Latam Consumer Products
Nikolay Popov, Associate Director - EMEA Consumer Products & Healthcare
Rocco Semerano, Director, Lead Analyst - EMEA Consumer Products

Host:
Raam Ratnam, Managing Director, Sector Lead - EMEA Consumer Products & Retail


Remember to submit your questions in advance via the registration page.  We will do our best to answer as many as possible.

