Webinar

Can Data Centers Be Green? How S&P Global Ratings Analyzes Data Center Financings in its Second Party Opinions

Virtual

Event starts in

Days

Hours

Minutes
Register Now

Summary

Join S&P Global Ratings’ Sustainable Finance team for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Can a data center ever be green? Find out the answer to this and other sustainability-related questions at our upcoming webinar. Our Sustainable Finance analysts will dive into how they assess eligibility for green and sustainability financing for data centers and related assets using our Shades of Green assessment framework.

Key discussion topics include:

  • What does the rapid data center expansion mean for a low carbon climate resilient future?
  • Is there such a thing as a green data center? And if so, what are the key characteristics?
  • How do we view nuclear-powered data centers?
  • How do we factor in regional water scarcity concerns?
  • Data centers are financed via various debt instruments (e.g., using ABS, CMBS, Corporate Bond, project finance). How does that feature in our assessment?
  • Learn from concrete examples of data center SPOs we've completed to-date.

Speakers:
Bryan Popoola, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance
Irina Velieva, Director, Sustainable Finance
Sofia Singh digpaul, Analyst, Sustainable Finance

Moderator:
Terry Ellis, Climate Transition Risk Specialist, Credit Research and Insights

These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.

Contact Us

If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team

Ratings Event Support

Other Events