Can Data Centers Be Green? How S&P Global Ratings Analyzes Data Center Financings in its Second Party Opinions

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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Webinar
Virtual
Join S&P Global Ratings’ Sustainable Finance team for a live, interactive webinar on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Can a data center ever be green? Find out the answer to this and other sustainability-related questions at our upcoming webinar. Our Sustainable Finance analysts will dive into how they assess eligibility for green and sustainability financing for data centers and related assets using our Shades of Green assessment framework.
Key discussion topics include:
Speakers:
Bryan Popoola, Associate Director, Sustainable Finance
Irina Velieva, Director, Sustainable Finance
Sofia Singh digpaul, Analyst, Sustainable Finance
Moderator:
Terry Ellis, Climate Transition Risk Specialist, Credit Research and Insights
These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.
If you have more questions, please feel free to contact our team