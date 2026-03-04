2026 Sustainable Bond Outlook

Webinar

Summary

Please join S&P Global Ratings' senior analysts as they discuss the outlook for sustainable bond issuance in 2026. We forecast that green, social, sustainable, sustainability-linked, and transition bond issuance will reach up to $900 billion in 2026. The webinar will cover sector and geographic trends, popular labeled bond types, upcoming debt maturities, and other key factors. 

Key discussion topics include:

  • Sustainable Bonds
  • Transition Bonds
  • European Green Bonds

Speakers:
Bryan Popoola, Associate Director
Joyee Lam, Associate Director
Enrico de Angelis, Analyst

Moderator:
Christa Clapp, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Market Analytics

