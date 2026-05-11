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Explore Structured Finance

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Summary

S&P Global Ratings’ inaugural Americas Structured Finance Conference will take place Thursday, October 1, in New York City.  Join us for a day of discussion and networking with our senior Structured Finance analysts across all asset classes, plus leading industry experts, as they share the latest updates, research, and insights.

Registration, a full agenda, and additional details will be available in Summer 2026.
*This will be an in-person event. It will not be available for live-stream or replay.

Location

Convene
360 Madison Avenue, Sixth Floor
New York, NY 10017

*Click on the map to the right of the screen to see a more precise location and directions.

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