India is more resilient against global shocks as its large domestic market provides a buffer: S&P Global

The S&P Global India Research Chapter’s “India Forward: Shifting Horizons” study finds:

Despite shifting global trade policies, India continues to be the world’s fastest-growing major economy with a GDP growth of 6.5% in FY 2026

Global investors are expected to continue flocking to India while domestic investors increase their reliance on private credit.

India is expected to become the second-largest market for datacenter electricity demand in Asia-Pacific by 2028, surpassing Japan and Australia

India’s shipbuilding industry aims to scale global heights, targeting a position among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047

Mumbai, September 17, 2025: S&P Global India Research Chapter’s latest report “India Forward: Shifting Horizons” highlights that India’s story is one of ambition, innovation and resilience. India’s outlook is being framed by the interplay of its domestic buffers and external challenges. India’s strategy for navigating unfolding global uncertainties will be decisive in shaping its path forward. Amid global market volatility, India’s growth is resilient and remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with its GDP forecast to continue growing 6.5% in fiscal 2025–26.

Some of the key findings of the report are:

Atul Arya, Executive Sponsor of the India Research Chapter and the Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights said, “Frameworks that accelerate infrastructure development, promote inclusive reforms, foster private investments, diversify trade and build resilient supply chains can help India seize opportunities. This edition of India Forward shines light on multidimensional and multistakeholder approaches that will strengthen India’s growing claim as a global economic and geopolitical powerhouse, even as the horizons continue to shift.”

“India Forward” is prepared by S&P Global and Crisil’s cross-divisional India Research Chapter, an initiative of the S&P Global India Leadership Council. This Chapter provides distinct thought leadership on India by combining local expertise, global perspectives and its full suite of capabilities.

Access “India Forward: Shifting Horizons” here.

