S&P Global recognizes the important role we play in creating economic value in the communities where we operate, including through the jobs and wages we provide to employees, the products and services we buy from suppliers, the taxes we pay to governments, and the profits we generate and distribute to investors. Contributing to economic development and prosperity for our stakeholders can also translate into long-term value for our business – for example, by driving higher levels of education, innovation and investment that further propel economic growth.

With a global workforce of more than 40,000 individuals working in our offices and remotely across 43 countries, S&P Global touches thousands of communities each day. In addition to competitive pay and benefits, we strive to provide our people with industry-leading knowledge, skills and development opportunities that can help them grow their career and support the wellbeing of their families and communities over the long term. For more information, see Talent Attraction and Development . For a breakdown of employees by country, see the Appendix .

S&P Global also supports community and economic development through our relationships with suppliers. In 2023, the company spent more than $2.9 billion with approximately 10,900 direct suppliers, helping them provide jobs and wages to their employees and further invest in their businesses and communities. For more on our approach to supply chain management, including our supplier diversity efforts, see Responsible Sourcing and Supply Chain Management .

The taxes we pay as a company help fund essential public services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public safety, which are crucial for economic and community development.