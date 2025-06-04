Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Overview

This section outlines how we are addressing each of our material topics, as determined by impact analysis and feedback from our stakeholders. For each topic, we highlight key details of our approach and recent performance, including key achievements and initiatives undertaken in 2024. For details on how we identify and assess material topics, see Our Approach to Sustainability.

Additional performance details may be found in the Consolidated Data Tables.

Explore Topics

Explore our 2024 Impact Report in PDF format.

