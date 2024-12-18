Our Approach to Sustainability

As described in our 2023 Impact Report, our 2023 material topic refresh guides the company’s sustainability workplan, as well as the content in this year’s report. We recognize that sustainability-focused materiality assessment is a rapidly maturing discipline.

In particular, new regulations and standards such as the European Union Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the International Financial Reporting Standards’ (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards are driving changes in how companies perform such assessments.

In 2024, we began to prepare to meet new requirements stemming from various applicable regulations. We will continue to monitor these developments and evolve our approach.