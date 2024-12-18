S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global’s purpose, to Accelerate Progress, is fundamental in our approach to sustainability. Guided by our core values of integrity, discovery and partnership, with input from our internal and external stakeholders, we prioritize the areas where we have or could have the most impact, now and in the future. Through this focused approach, we strive to not only mitigate risks, but also seize opportunities that drive long-term value creation, while contributing positively to society and the environment.
As described in our 2023 Impact Report, our 2023 material topic refresh guides the company’s sustainability workplan, as well as the content in this year’s report. We recognize that sustainability-focused materiality assessment is a rapidly maturing discipline.
In particular, new regulations and standards such as the European Union Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the International Financial Reporting Standards’ (IFRS) Sustainability Disclosure Standards are driving changes in how companies perform such assessments.
In 2024, we began to prepare to meet new requirements stemming from various applicable regulations. We will continue to monitor these developments and evolve our approach.
* We have retitled this section to reflect our focus on culture as a driver of engagement, collaboration, innovation and performance for our people from all backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints.
Please see our 2023 Impact Report for a mapping of our material topics to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
The views and input of our stakeholders are critical to our ability to understand and address our most significant impacts, and to develop solutions that accelerate progress for all. We conduct both regular and targeted engagement with internal and external stakeholders, as outlined below.
The Corporate Responsibility team presents the company’s sustainability performance, including risks, opportunities, best practices and industry trends, to S&P Global’s senior leadership and the Board of Directors at least once per year. The team also interacts regularly with the senior leadership team and our Chief People Officer to make timely decisions on our sustainability strategy and related programs.
Our people respond to VIBE (Voice, Insights, Belonging and Expectation) surveys at regular intervals throughout the year. VIBE results and verbatim feedback help the company respond to employee needs and, over time, serve as a measure of accountability for senior leadership on key actions. We also encourage employees to speak with their People Leaders and People Partners. Through our People Resource Groups and Corporate Responsibility and Green teams, we are also able to tap into feedback from local markets.
Our customers engage with us through multiple channels, including surveys, our corporate website, podcasts, webinars, dedicated events and divisional engagements. Net Promoter Scores across respective divisions help us gauge customers’ experiences and satisfaction with us. Our senior leadership frequently engages key clients through virtual and face-to-face meetings to listen and respond to their direct feedback.
S&P Global maintains an active dialogue with investors through year-round engagement, including our quarterly earnings calls, our Annual Meeting and investor meetings. The company’s Investor Relations team and the Office of the Corporate Secretary also seek feedback and respond to queries from investors on governance and sustainability topics.
We engage with suppliers through our Procurement team. All suppliers receive our Vendor Code of Conduct when they begin providing products or services to us, and we engage with key suppliers on sustainability matters. For more information, please see Responsible Sourcing and Supply Chain Management.
We primarily engage with communities through the S&P Global Foundation and our community partners. These organizations help us understand the best ways for us to make a positive impact in our support of these communities. For more information, please see Community and Economic Impact..
We engage with policymakers and regulators on issues affecting our global business strategy, both through direct lobbying and through our involvement with certain trade associations. Through proactive dialogue and advocacy, we strive to contribute to the development of effective policy and regulations that address the needs of our stakeholders, including on sustainability matters. For more information, please see Policy Influence and Transparent Engagement.