S&P Global regularly meets with policymakers, regulators and staff to discuss issues that directly affect our business. Policymakers have sought briefings from S&P Global on a variety of topics. We also identify relevant sustainability policy and regulatory issues on an ongoing basis and may provide information and file comments to regulators and policymakers around the world.

We make limited contributions via the S&P Global Inc. Political Action Committee (S&P Global PAC) to the campaigns of candidates for U.S. federal office who align with our business priorities and values. The S&P Global PAC is funded by voluntary contributions from eligible employees, and monthly reports of its receipts and disbursements are filed with the U.S. Federal Election Commission. Our Political Contributions and Payments Policy prohibits the use of corporate treasury funds for making direct contributions to candidates or political committees at the state or local level, as well as independent expenditure committees known as “super PACs.” The company has not contributed to local or state ballot measures or referendums.

S&P Global is an active participant in several trade associations. A list of all significant trade association memberships is available in the Appendix. We monitor all memberships for consistency, transparency and alignment with our core values and policy positions.