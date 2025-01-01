The information and data in this report cover S&P Global’s sustainability and corporate responsibility performance for calendar year 2023. Unless otherwise noted, all information herein is representative of the company as of December 31, 2023. Unless specified, data for years prior to 2022 is for S&P Global on a stand-alone basis prior to the successful merger with IHS Markit on February 28, 2022.

As of December 31, 2023, S&P Global had more than 40,000 permanent employees located worldwide.

S&P Global is a majority owner of CRISIL, which is governed by its own board and management team. CRISIL data is included, where applicable, within the scope of the 2023 Impact Report. CRISIL has issued its own sustainability report, which can be found here.

This report includes information on management and performance related to S&P Global’s material topics. It has been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards, the SASB Standard for Professional & Commercial Services, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics.

S&P Global strives to provide data and information that is reliable and transparent. For data reporting and information about our third-party assurance, view the 2023 assurance statement here. Unless otherwise stated, there are no restatements of information for prior reporting periods.

As the regulatory environment with respect to sustainability reporting continues to evolve, our organizational boundaries in relation to our sustainability reporting may be subject to change. For further details about the boundaries for this report, please refer to the notes associated with individual data points and the consolidated data tables in the Appendix.

This report is designed for web and mobile accessibility, with a color palette selected for accessibility and readability.

The company has identified a variety of sustainability-related topics that are considered material to the company in this context because of their importance to our stakeholders when evaluating environmental social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability-related issues relevant to the company. These topics also help guide the company’s sustainability strategic

planning processes and initiatives. References to terms such as “material” or “materiality” in this report are distinct from,

and should not be confused with, the terms “material” and “materiality” as they are used, defined by or construed under securities or other laws or as used in the context of financial statements and reporting required by applicable law and

regulation. A listing of what we currently identify and categorize as our top sustainability-related material topics can be found under the section Our Approach to Sustainability.

For a discussion of S&P Global’s business, including risks that could materially and adversely affect our business, financial

condition and results of operations, please refer to S&P Global’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K .