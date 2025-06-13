S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Thank you for reviewing our 14th annual Impact Report.
As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, our annual sustainability disclosure offers an opportunity to reflect on our impact and the areas where we can go further. Our actions contribute to an engaged workforce, strong customer focus, and a healthier planet and company.
Despite a shifting regulatory environment, we remain steadfast and agile in our sustainability initiatives, using tools such as AI and data to inform our strategies. We continue to embed sustainable practices in our operations, demonstrating how progress on material social, environmental and governance issues supports business resilience.
In 2024, we grew our use of renewable energy to 58%, streamlined our vendor engagement program, and enhanced the systems and data validation mechanisms necessary to align our sustainability disclosure with the rigor of our financial disclosures. While we reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity from our 2019 baseline, we continue to enhance our approach to employee business travel.
Thank you for your continued interest in our sustainability journey. We’re excited about the work and confident that, together, we can make a lasting difference.
Sincerely,
S&P Global
Chief People Officer, S&P Global
Girish Ganesan is Chief People Officer of S&P Global and a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. In this capacity, he leads the global people and corporate responsibility function, driving performance, impact and innovation across a dynamic workforce of 42,000 employees in more than 41 countries. His mandate includes shaping the employee experience, building forward-looking capabilities, and cultivating a culture of agility and high-impact leadership. Mr. Ganesan also serves on the boards of the S&P Global Foundation and CRISIL (an S&P Global company), where he is a member of the Nominating and Compensation Committee.
Prior to his current role, Mr. Ganesan was Senior Vice President, People for several business lines including S&P Global Ratings, Sustainable1, Kensho and Enterprise Technology. He also oversaw the people agenda for Enterprise Legal & Government Affairs and Risk & Compliance, while serving as the Enterprise Workforce Lead on S&P Global’s AI Council, guiding the intersection of human capital and emerging technology.
Before joining S&P Global, Mr. Ganesan held senior leadership positions at TD Bank Group, Manulife and Accenture, with experiences spanning total rewards, executive succession, leadership development, enterprise transformation, HR shared services and global talent strategy.
A recognized thought leader in the human capital space, Mr. Ganesan has been honored as one of the Top 50 Global HR Leaders (2024), Top 10 HR Executives to Follow (2023), Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 (2019) and HR Professional of the Year (2013).
He holds an honors degree in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University and has completed postgraduate studies in Human Resources Management from Humber College and Corporate Governance from Columbia Business School. He is also a Certified Human Resources Leader (CHRL).
Deeply committed to social impact, Mr. Ganesan serves on the Board of All Stars Project Inc., a nonprofit focused on youth development through after-school programming. He has also served on the boards of the Association for Talent Development (ATD) and the Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA). He actively mentors rising talent and is a sought-after global speaker on workforce transformation, AI-powered talent innovation and the evolving role of leadership in shaping organizational culture.
S&P Global
Senior Vice President, Global Head of Culture & Engagement and Chair of the S&P Global Foundation
Annette O’Hanlon serves as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Culture & Engagement and Chair of the S&P Global Foundation.