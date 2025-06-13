Thank you for reviewing our 14th annual Impact Report.

As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, our annual sustainability disclosure offers an opportunity to reflect on our impact and the areas where we can go further. Our actions contribute to an engaged workforce, strong customer focus, and a healthier planet and company.

Despite a shifting regulatory environment, we remain steadfast and agile in our sustainability initiatives, using tools such as AI and data to inform our strategies. We continue to embed sustainable practices in our operations, demonstrating how progress on material social, environmental and governance issues supports business resilience.

In 2024, we grew our use of renewable energy to 58%, streamlined our vendor engagement program, and enhanced the systems and data validation mechanisms necessary to align our sustainability disclosure with the rigor of our financial disclosures. While we reduced our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity from our 2019 baseline, we continue to enhance our approach to employee business travel.

Thank you for your continued interest in our sustainability journey. We’re excited about the work and confident that, together, we can make a lasting difference.

Sincerely,

