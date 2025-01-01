Chief People Officer, S&P Global

Girish Ganesan is Chief People Officer of S&P Global and a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. In this capacity, he leads the global people and corporate responsibility function, driving performance, impact and innovation across a dynamic workforce of 42,000 employees in more than 41 countries. His mandate includes shaping the employee experience, building forward-looking capabilities, and cultivating a culture of agility and high-impact leadership. Mr. Ganesan also serves on the boards of the S&P Global Foundation and CRISIL (an S&P Global company), where he is a member of the Nominating and Compensation Committee.

Prior to his current role, Mr. Ganesan was Senior Vice President, People for several business lines including S&P Global Ratings, Sustainable1, Kensho and Enterprise Technology. He also oversaw the people agenda for Enterprise Legal & Government Affairs and Risk & Compliance, while serving as the Enterprise Workforce Lead on S&P Global’s AI Council, guiding the intersection of human capital and emerging technology.

Before joining S&P Global, Mr. Ganesan held senior leadership positions at TD Bank Group, Manulife and Accenture, with experiences spanning total rewards, executive succession, leadership development, enterprise transformation, HR shared services and global talent strategy.

A recognized thought leader in the human capital space, Mr. Ganesan has been honored as one of the Top 50 Global HR Leaders (2024), Top 10 HR Executives to Follow (2023), Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 (2019) and HR Professional of the Year (2013).

He holds an honors degree in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University and has completed postgraduate studies in Human Resources Management from Humber College and Corporate Governance from Columbia Business School. He is also a Certified Human Resources Leader (CHRL).

Deeply committed to social impact, Mr. Ganesan serves on the Board of All Stars Project Inc., a nonprofit focused on youth development through after-school programming. He has also served on the boards of the Association for Talent Development (ATD) and the Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA). He actively mentors rising talent and is a sought-after global speaker on workforce transformation, AI-powered talent innovation and the evolving role of leadership in shaping organizational culture.