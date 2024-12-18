S&P Global Offerings
Data is presented by topic following the order of the Table of Contents of this report. A dash (–) in a data table indicates data that is not reported.
|Trade Association or Tax-Exempt Group Dues in Excess of $25,000
|American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU)
|American International Auto Dealer Association
|Consumer Data Industry Association (CDIA)
|Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)
|Eurofi
|Institute of International Finance (IIF)
|International Capital Market Association (ICMA)
|National Independent Automobile Dealers Association
|The Ripon Society
|U.S. Chamber of Commerce
|US-Asean Business Council Inc.
|Community Investment
|2022
|2023
|2024
|S&P Global corporate contributions
|$2M
|$2.7M
|$2.2M (-18%)
|S&P Global Foundation giving
|$11.5M
|$10.6M
|$11.9M (+12%)
|Matched employee contributions9
|$4M
|$4.7M
|$5.8M (+23%)
|Employee Engagement10
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Total number of volunteers
|1,926
|3,973
|9,176 (+131%)
|Total volunteer hours
|19,520
|30,525
|69,936 (+129%)
|Number of cities globally
|59
|76
|90 (+18%)
|Number of countries
|27
|31
|36 (+16%)
|Number of nonprofits supported through volunteerism
|221
|529
|740 (+40%)
9 - Excludes CRISIL
10 - Excludes CRISIL
|2023
|2024
|Female (%)
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Male (%)
|Global
|83
|113
|146
|188
|Senior management
|21
|31
|31
|39
|Junior management
|40
|72
|90
|91
|Management
|16
|23
|31
|37
|Revenue-generating functions
|4
|6
|4
|3
|STEM Roles13
|164
|244
|301
|359
11 Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.
12 Global demographics data includes all of S&P Global excluding CARFAX, CRISIL, OSTTRA and Taiwan Ratings Corp.
13 STEM includes roles within the Analytics, Finance, Information Tech, Ratings, Research job families..
|2023
|2024
|Female (%)
|Male (%)
|Total (%)
|Female (%)
|Male (%)
|Total (%)
|White
|37.4
|62.6
|53.5
|37.4
|62.6
|52.1
|Asian
|40.9
|59.1
|19.4
|41.3
|58.7
|20.1
|Hispanic/Latinx
|43.2
|56.8
|5.8
|42.0
|58.0
|6.0
|Black
|47.2
|52.8
|5.4
|47.2
|52.8
|6.0
|Two or more races
|41.8
|58.2
|2.2
|39.8
|60.2
|2.3
|Native American or Alaskan Native
|28.6
|71.4
|0.3
|28.0
|72.0
|0.3
|Other
|37.5
|62.5
|-
|50.0
|50.0
|0.1
|Not specified
|32.0
|68.0
|13.2
|33.8
|66.2
|13.2
14 Data reflects self-identified ethnicity for U.S. employees as of December 31, 2024.
15 Other” includes other, two or more races, and Native American.
|Employees by Country
|Argentina
|280
|Luxembourg
|1
|Australia
|254
|Malaysia
|781
|Austria
|6
|Mexico
|394
|Barbados
|2
|Netherlands
|112
|Belgium
|8
|Norway
|18
|Brazil
|248
|Pakistan
|1,487
|Canada
|1,322
|Philippines
|1,244
|China
|551
|Poland
|511
|Colombia
|49
|Qatar
|3
|Denmark
|6
|Romania
|123
|France
|324
|Saudi Arabia
|13
|Germany
|418
|Singapore
|657
|Hong Kong
|292
|South Africa
|196
|India
|19,211
|Spain
|152
|Indonesia
|5
|Sweden
|282
|Ireland
|86
|Switzerland
|119
|Israel
|86
|Taiwan
|7
|Italy
|94
|Thailand
|16
|Japan
|323
|United Arab Emirates
|210
|Kazakhstan
|7
|United Kingdom
|3,418
|Korea, Republic of
|70
|United States of America
|9,998
16 Excludes CRISIL and Taiwan Ratings Corp.
|Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing17
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Major injuries and work-related illnesses
|0
|0
|1
|All other injuries and work-related illnesses
|0
|2
|7
|Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)18
|0
|0
|0
|Accident severity rate
|-
|0
|0
|Occupational disease rate
|-
|0
|0
17 All of S&P Global excluding CARFAX and CRISIL.
18 The total reportable incident rate (TRIR) is a measure that encompasses all fatalities, lost time injuries, cases restricted for work, cases of substitute work due to injury and medical treatment cases by medical professionals.
|Energy
|Units
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Total Energy
|MWh
|25,756
|61,589
|50,890
|50,334
|Energy Cost
|USD
|2,739,139
|7,460,119
|7,904,265
|7,480,527
|Total Renewable Energy
|MWh
|5,269
|5,639
|10,335
|29,135
|Renewable Energy Percentage
|Percent
|20.5
|9.2
|21.8
|57.9
|Emissions
|Units
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Scope 1 GHG Emissions
|tCO2e
|802
|3,717
|1,983
|2,268
|Scope 2 GHG Emissions (location-based)
|tCO2e
|12,420
|22,786
|24,130
|25,878
|Scope 2 GHG Emissions (market-based)
|tCO2e
|12,326
|23,191
|17,505
|8,239
|Scope 3 GHG Emissions19
|tCO2e
|200,852
|301,160
|346,297
|447,142
|Total GHG Emissions: Scopes 1-3 (market-based)20
|tCO2e
|213,980
|328,068
|365,785
|457,649
|1. Purchased Goods and Services
|tCO2e
|179,110
|254,090
|267,444
|340,987
|2. Capital Goods
|tCO2e
|12,029
|7,657
|11,430
|23,037
|3. Fuel- and Energy-related Activities
|tCO2e
|3,444
|6,339
|6,427
|9,412
|5. Waste Generated in Operations
|tCO2e
|52
|151
|72
|80
|6. Business Travel
|tCO2e
|2,144
|27,702
|51,255
|58,699
|7. Employee Commuting
|tCO2e
|2,880
|4,532
|8,340
|12,536
|8. Upstream Leased Assets
|tCO2e
|1,142
|267
|1,012
|1,201
|12. End-of-Life Treatment of Sold Products
|tCO2e
|-
|-
|22
|-
|13. Downstream Leased Assets
|tCO2e
|51
|381
|285
|1,035
|15. Investments
|tCO2e
|-
|41
|10
|155
|Emissions per employee: Scope 1 and 2 (market-based)
|tCO2e/FTE
|0.57
|0.67
|0.48
|0.25
|Emissions per unit of revenue: Scope 1 and 2 (market-based)
|tCO2e/$M
|1.58
|2.41
|1.56
|0.74
|Scope 1 emissions per square foot
|tCO2e/sq. ft.
|194
|782
|417
|466
|Scope 2 emissions per square foot (market-based)
|tCO2e/sq. ft.
|2,540
|4,879
|3,683
|1,693
|Coverage – Offices
|91
|113
|109
|99
|Coverage – Countries
|32
|44
|43
|43
19 Prior-year amounts in relation to Category 4 and associated metrics in this table have been revised in accordance with the company's updated GHG emissions methodology.
20 2019 baseline: Scope 1: 980 tCO2e/M sq. ft.; Scope 2: 5,571 tCO2e/M sq. ft.; Scope 3, Category 6: 65,600 tCO2e.
|Nature
|Units
|2023
|2024
|Offices that overlap with Protected Areas or Key Biodiversity Areas
|Offices
|3
|2
|Company Impact Ratio
|0-1
|0.08
|0.08
|Water and Waste21
|Units
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Water Consumption
|Thousand Gallons
|10,459
|42,391
|18,037
|30,394
|Recycling
|Short Tons
|87
|320
|261
|564
|Recycling Percentage
|Percent
|43
|51
|69
|77
|Composting
|Short Tons
|1
|-
|-
|1
|Waste to Landfill
|Short Tons
|119
|308
|118
|167
|Waste-to-Landfill Percentage
|Percent
|57
|49
|31
|23
|Total Amount of E-waste
|Short Tons
|-
|-
|85
|108
|Office Paper Purchased
|Short Tons
|6
|9
|47
|17
21 S&P Global reports waste and water data based on the operational control criteria. This encompasses situations where the company can directly manage and implement policies, where direct measurement or billing is available, or where S&P Global holds financial responsibility for the contracts.
|Learning and Development22
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Learning and development spend ($M)
|20.3
|21.9
|23.6
|Number of completed training courses
|889,973
|631,962
|459,912
|Number of learning hours
|714,854
|529,697
|955,827
|Employees receiving tuition reimbursement
|452
|953
|1,553
|Tuition refunds for employees ($M)
|3.1
|5.1
|4.8
|Average hours training and development per full-time employee
|21
|14
|23
|Average amount spent on training and development per full-time employee
|593
|529
|562
|Global Career Coaching
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Employees participating in Global Career Coaching
|947
|1,559
|1,081
|Coaching sessions
|2,105
|2,578
|2,077
|Total coaching hours
|1,328
|1,555
|1,299
|Global Turnover Rate23
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Total employee turnover rate (%)
|17.1
|11.9
|11.1
|Voluntary employee turnover rate (%)
|13.3
|7.2
|7.6
|Employee turnover rate (%) - Male
|–
|7.1
|7.4
|Employee turnover rate (%) - Female
|–
|7.3
|7.7
22 Excludes CARFAX employees in select countries.
23 All S&P Global, excluding CRISIL and Taiwan Ratings Corp.
|Innovation and Technology Participation24
|2023
|2024
|Number of activities through S&P Global Innovation Platform
|107
|116
|Number of people engaged through S&P Global Innovation Platform
|24,666
|16,769
|Percentage of people engaged through S&P Global Innovation Platform
|62
|40
|Number of people participating in Innovation and Technology courses
|40,366
|42,000
|Percentage of people participating in Innovation and Technology courses
|9
|100
24 Excludes CRISIL.
|Energy Transition and Sustainability Revenue (in millions)25
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Commodity Insights
|83
|113
|146
|188
|Indices
|21
|31
|31
|39
|Market Intelligence
|40
|72
|90
|91
|Mobility
|16
|23
|31
|37
|Ratings
|4
|6
|4
|3
|S&P Global Total
|164
|244
|301
|359
25 Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.