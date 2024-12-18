Water and Waste21 Units 2021 2022 2023 2024 Water Consumption Thousand Gallons 10,459 42,391 18,037 30,394 Recycling Short Tons 87 320 261 564 Recycling Percentage Percent 43 51 69 77 Composting Short Tons 1 - - 1 Waste to Landfill Short Tons 119 308 118 167 Waste-to-Landfill Percentage Percent 57 49 31 23 Total Amount of E-waste Short Tons - - 85 108 Office Paper Purchased Short Tons 6 9 47 17

21 S&P Global reports waste and water data based on the operational control criteria. This encompasses situations where the company can directly manage and implement policies, where direct measurement or billing is available, or where S&P Global holds financial responsibility for the contracts.

