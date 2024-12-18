Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Data is presented by topic following the order of the Table of Contents of this report. A dash (–) in a data table indicates data that is not reported.

Policy Influence and Transparent Engagement

Trade Association or Tax-Exempt Group Dues in Excess of $25,000
American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU)
American International Auto Dealer Association
Consumer Data Industry Association (CDIA)
Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)
Eurofi
Institute of International Finance (IIF)
International Capital Market Association (ICMA)
National Independent Automobile Dealers Association
The Ripon Society
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
US-Asean Business Council Inc.

Community and Economic Impact

Community Investment 2022 2023 2024
S&P Global corporate contributions $2M $2.7M $2.2M (-18%)
S&P Global Foundation giving $11.5M $10.6M $11.9M (+12%)
Matched employee contributions9 $4M $4.7M $5.8M (+23%)
Employee Engagement10 2022 2023 2024
Total number of volunteers 1,926 3,973 9,176 (+131%)
Total volunteer hours 19,520 30,525 69,936 (+129%)
Number of cities globally 59 76 90 (+18%)
Number of countries 27 31 36 (+16%)
Number of nonprofits supported through volunteerism 221 529 740 (+40%)

9 - Excludes CRISIL

10 - Excludes CRISIL

Culture and Engagement11

 

Global Gender Representation - Year Over Year12

2023 2024
Female (%) Male (%) Female (%) Male (%)
Global 83 113 146 188
Senior management 21 31 31 39
Junior management 40 72 90 91
Management 16 23 31 37
Revenue-generating functions 4 6 4 3
STEM Roles13 164 244 301 359

11 Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.
12 Global demographics data includes all of S&P Global excluding CARFAX, CRISIL, OSTTRA and Taiwan Ratings Corp.
13 STEM includes roles within the Analytics, Finance, Information Tech, Ratings, Research job families..

U.S. Ethnicity % - Year Over Year14,15

2023 2024
Female (%) Male (%) Total (%) Female (%) Male (%) Total (%)
White 37.4 62.6 53.5 37.4 62.6 52.1
Asian 40.9 59.1 19.4 41.3 58.7 20.1
Hispanic/Latinx 43.2 56.8 5.8 42.0 58.0 6.0
Black 47.2 52.8 5.4 47.2 52.8 6.0
Two or more races 41.8 58.2 2.2 39.8 60.2 2.3
Native American or Alaskan Native 28.6 71.4 0.3 28.0 72.0 0.3
Other 37.5 62.5 - 50.0 50.0 0.1
Not specified 32.0 68.0 13.2 33.8 66.2 13.2

14 Data reflects self-identified ethnicity for U.S. employees as of December 31, 2024.
15 Other” includes other, two or more races, and Native American.

Employees by Country16

Employees by Country
Argentina 280 Luxembourg 1
Australia 254 Malaysia 781
Austria 6 Mexico 394
Barbados 2 Netherlands 112
Belgium 8 Norway 18
Brazil 248 Pakistan 1,487
Canada 1,322 Philippines 1,244
China 551 Poland 511
Colombia 49 Qatar 3
Denmark 6 Romania 123
France 324 Saudi Arabia 13
Germany 418 Singapore 657
Hong Kong 292 South Africa 196
India 19,211 Spain 152
Indonesia 5 Sweden 282
Ireland 86 Switzerland 119
Israel 86 Taiwan 7
Italy 94 Thailand 16
Japan 323 United Arab Emirates 210
Kazakhstan 7 United Kingdom 3,418
Korea, Republic of 70 United States of America 9,998

16 Excludes CRISIL and Taiwan Ratings Corp.

Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing17

Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing17 2022 2023 2024
Fatalities 0 0 0
Major injuries and work-related illnesses 0 0 1
All other injuries and work-related illnesses 0 2 7
Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)18 0 0 0
Accident severity rate - 0 0
Occupational disease rate - 0 0

17 All of S&P Global excluding CARFAX and CRISIL.
18 The total reportable incident rate (TRIR) is a measure that encompasses all fatalities, lost time injuries, cases restricted for work, cases of substitute work due to injury and medical treatment cases by medical professionals.

Energy and Climate Change

Energy Units 2021 2022 2023 2024
Total Energy MWh 25,756 61,589 50,890 50,334
Energy Cost USD 2,739,139 7,460,119 7,904,265 7,480,527
Total Renewable Energy MWh 5,269 5,639 10,335 29,135
Renewable Energy Percentage Percent 20.5 9.2 21.8 57.9
Emissions Units 2021 2022 2023 2024
Scope 1 GHG Emissions tCO2e 802 3,717 1,983 2,268
Scope 2 GHG Emissions (location-based) tCO2e 12,420 22,786 24,130 25,878
Scope 2 GHG Emissions (market-based) tCO2e 12,326 23,191 17,505 8,239
Scope 3 GHG Emissions19 tCO2e 200,852 301,160 346,297 447,142
Total GHG Emissions: Scopes 1-3 (market-based)20 tCO2e 213,980 328,068 365,785 457,649
1. Purchased Goods and Services tCO2e 179,110 254,090 267,444 340,987
2. Capital Goods tCO2e 12,029 7,657 11,430 23,037
3. Fuel- and Energy-related Activities tCO2e 3,444 6,339 6,427 9,412
5. Waste Generated in Operations tCO2e 52 151 72 80
6. Business Travel tCO2e 2,144 27,702 51,255 58,699
7. Employee Commuting tCO2e 2,880 4,532 8,340 12,536
8. Upstream Leased Assets tCO2e 1,142 267 1,012 1,201
12. End-of-Life Treatment of Sold Products tCO2e - - 22 -
13. Downstream Leased Assets tCO2e 51 381 285 1,035
15. Investments tCO2e - 41 10 155
Emissions per employee: Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) tCO2e/FTE 0.57 0.67 0.48 0.25
Emissions per unit of revenue: Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) tCO2e/$M 1.58 2.41 1.56 0.74
Scope 1 emissions per square foot tCO2e/sq. ft. 194 782 417 466
Scope 2 emissions per square foot (market-based) tCO2e/sq. ft. 2,540 4,879 3,683 1,693
Coverage – Offices 91 113 109 99
Coverage – Countries 32 44 43 43

19 Prior-year amounts in relation to Category 4 and associated metrics in this table have been revised in accordance with the company's updated GHG emissions methodology.
20 2019 baseline: Scope 1: 980 tCO2e/M sq. ft.; Scope 2: 5,571 tCO2e/M sq. ft.; Scope 3, Category 6: 65,600 tCO2e.

Nature and Biodiversity

Nature Units 2023 2024
Offices that overlap with Protected Areas or Key Biodiversity Areas Offices 3 2
Company Impact Ratio 0-1 0.08 0.08
Water and Waste21 Units 2021 2022 2023 2024
Water Consumption Thousand Gallons 10,459 42,391 18,037 30,394
Recycling Short Tons 87 320 261 564
Recycling Percentage Percent 43 51 69 77
Composting Short Tons 1 - - 1
Waste to Landfill Short Tons 119 308 118 167
Waste-to-Landfill Percentage Percent 57 49 31 23
Total Amount of E-waste Short Tons - - 85 108
Office Paper Purchased Short Tons 6 9 47 17

21 S&P Global reports waste and water data based on the operational control criteria. This encompasses situations where the company can directly manage and implement policies, where direct measurement or billing is available, or where S&P Global holds financial responsibility for the contracts.

Talent Attraction and Development

Learning and Development22 2022 2023 2024
Learning and development spend ($M) 20.3 21.9 23.6
Number of completed training courses 889,973 631,962 459,912
Number of learning hours 714,854 529,697 955,827
Employees receiving tuition reimbursement 452 953 1,553
Tuition refunds for employees ($M) 3.1 5.1 4.8
Average hours training and development per full-time employee 21 14 23
Average amount spent on training and development per full-time employee 593 529 562
Global Career Coaching 2022 2023 2024
Employees participating in Global Career Coaching 947 1,559 1,081
Coaching sessions 2,105 2,578 2,077
Total coaching hours 1,328 1,555 1,299
Global Turnover Rate23 2022 2023 2024
Total employee turnover rate (%) 17.1 11.9 11.1
Voluntary employee turnover rate (%) 13.3 7.2 7.6
Employee turnover rate (%) - Male 7.1 7.4
Employee turnover rate (%) - Female 7.3 7.7

22 Excludes CARFAX employees in select countries.
23 All S&P Global, excluding CRISIL and Taiwan Ratings Corp.

Innovation and Technology Participation24 2023 2024
Number of activities through S&P Global Innovation Platform 107 116
Number of people engaged through S&P Global Innovation Platform 24,666 16,769
Percentage of people engaged through S&P Global Innovation Platform 62 40
Number of people participating in Innovation and Technology courses 40,366 42,000
Percentage of people participating in Innovation and Technology courses 9 100

24 Excludes CRISIL.

Sustainability Products and Data

Energy Transition and Sustainability Revenue (in millions)25 2021 2022 2023 2024
Commodity Insights 83 113 146 188
Indices 21 31 31 39
Market Intelligence 40 72 90 91
Mobility 16 23 31 37
Ratings 4 6 4 3
S&P Global Total 164 244 301 359

25 Totals presented may not sum due to rounding.

