S&P Global has reported the information cited in this GRI Content Index for the period January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, with reference to the GRI Standards, including the requirements specified by GRI 1: Foundation 2021.
|Standard / Disclosure
|Location in Report (and/or reason for omission)
|GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021
|
2-1 Organizational details
|
About S&P Global, p. 9
2024 Form 10-Kpp. 1, 6-9
|
2-2 Entities included in the organization’s sustainability reporting
|
About This Report, p. 2
|
2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact point
|
Calendar year, annually
cr@spglobal.com
|
2-4 Restatements of information
|
Please see Emissions table, p. 75
Please see VIBE Annual Survey Engagement Index , p. 34
|
2-5 External assurance
|
About This Report, p. 2
|
2-6 Activities, value chain, and other business relationships
|
About S&P Global, p. 9
Responsible Sourcing and Supply Chain Management, p. 22-23
|
2-7 Employees
|
About S&P Global, p. 9
Culture and Engagement, pp. 31-34
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 72-73
2024 Form 10-K, p. 9-10
All employee figures are reported as of the end of the reporting period and on the basis of full-time equivalent (FTE).
|
2-8 Workers who are not employees
|
Information has not yet been compiled and verified for the combined company.
|
2-9 Governance structure and composition
|
Corporate Governance, p. 14
2025 Proxy Statement, pp. 7-12, 19-29
|
2-10 Nomination and selection of the highest governance body
|
2025 Proxy Statement, pp. 17-18
|
2-11 Chair of the highest governance body
|
2-12 Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the management of impacts
|
Corporate Governance, p. 14
2025 Proxy Statement, pp. 17-18
|
2-13 Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts
|
Corporate Governance, p. 14
2025 Proxy Statement, p. 15
|
2-14 Role of the highest governance body in sustainability reporting
|
Corporate Governance, p. 14
|
2-15 Conflicts of interest
|
2025 Proxy Statement, pp. 17, 26, 29, 43
|
2-16 Communication of critical concerns
|
2025 Proxy Statement, pp. 13-15
|
2-17 Collective knowledge of the highest governance body
|
2025 Proxy Statement, p.19
|
2-18 Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body
|
2025 Proxy Statement, p.10
|
2-19 Remuneration policies
|
2025 Proxy Statement, pp. 31-42, 93-96
|
2-20 Process to determine remuneration
|
2025 Proxy Statement, pp. 43-47
|
2-21 Annual total compensation ratio
|
2025 Proxy Statement, pp. 87-88
|
2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy
|
From Our CEO, p. 7
|
2-23 Policy commitments
|
Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15
Human Rights, pp. 46-49
Human Rights Policy, p. 1
|
2-24 Embedding policy commitments
|
Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15
Human Rights, pp. 46-49
|
2-25 Processes to remediate negative impacts
|
Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15
Human Rights, pp. 46-49
|
2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns
|
Code of Business Ethics, p. 7
|
2-27 Compliance with laws and regulations
|
Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15
2024 Form 10-K, pp. 14-18
|
2-28 Membership associations
|
Policy Influence and Transparent Engagement, p. 19
Consolidated Data Tables, p. 71
|
2-29 Approach to stakeholder engagement
|
Stakeholder Engagement, p. 11
Community and Economic Impact, pp. 25-30
2025 Proxy Statement, pp. 11-13
|
2-30 Collective bargaining agreements
|
Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59
|
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
|
3-1 Process to determine material topics
|
Our Material Topics, p. 10
|
3-2 List of material topics
|
Our Material Topics, p. 10
|
3-3 Management of material topics
|
See material topic disclosures below.
|Standard
|Disclosure
|Location in Report (and/or reason for omission)
|Community and Economic Impact
|GRI 207: Tax 2019
|207-1 Approach to tax
|207-2 Tax governance, control, and risk management
|207-3 Stakeholder engagement and management of concerns related to tax
|
Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15
Stakeholder Engagement, p. 11
|207-4 Country-by-country reporting
|
S&P Global publicly reports tax payments where required by law. U.S. tax payments are reported in 2024 Form 10-K, pp. 93-96
|Data Privacy and Cybersecurity
|GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
|3-3 Management of material topics
|Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, pp. 35-37
|GRI 418: Customer privacy 2016
|418-1 Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy and losses of customer data
|Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, pp. 35-37
|Culture and Engagement
|GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
|3-3 Management of material topics
|
Culture and Engagement, pp. 31-34
|GRI 202: Market Presence 2016
|202-1 Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local minimum wage
|
Culture and Engagement, pp. 31-34
|202-2 Proportion of senior management hired from the local community
|Information has not yet been compiled and verified for the combined company.
|GRI 405: Diversity and Equal Opportunity 2016
|405-1 Diversity of governance bodies and employees
|
Corporate Governance and ESG Oversight, p. 14
Culture and Engagement, pp. 31-34
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 72-73
|405-2 Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men
|Culture and Engagement, pp. 31-34
|Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing
|GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety 2018
|403-1 Occupational health and safety management system
|Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40
|403-2 Hazard identification, risk assessment, and incident investigation
|Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40
|403-3 Occupational health services
|Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40
|403-4 Worker participation, consultation, and communication on occupational health and safety
|Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40
|403-5 Worker training on occupational health and safety
|Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40
|403-6 Promotion of worker health
|Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40
|403-7 Prevention and mitigation of occupational health and safety impacts directly linked by business relationships
|
Responsible Sourcing and Supply Chain Management, pp. 22-23
Human Rights, pp. 46-49
|403-8 Workers covered by an occupational health and safety management system
|
Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73
|403-9 Work-related injuries
|
Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73
|403-10 Work-related ill health
|
Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73
|Energy and Climate Change
|GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
|3-3 Management of material topics
|
Energy and Climate Change, p. 41-45
|GRI 302: Energy 2016
|302-1 Energy consumption within the organization
|
Energy and Climate Change, pp. 41-45
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73-74
|302-2 Energy consumption outside of the organization
|
Information has not yet been compiled and verified for the combined company.
|302-3 Energy intensity
|
Information has not yet been compiled and verified for the combined company
|302-4 Reduction of energy consumption
|
Energy and Climate Change, pp. 41-45
|302-5 Reductions in energy requirements of products and services
|
N/A: S&P Global does not sell products or services with direct energy requirements.
|GRI 305: Emissions 2016
|305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
|
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73-74
|305-2 Indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
|
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73-74
|305-3 Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions
|
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73-74
|305-4 GHG emissions intensity
|
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73-74
|305-5 Reduction of GHG emissions
|
Energy and Climate Change, pp. 41-45
|GRI 308: Supplier Environmental Assessment 2016
|308-1 New suppliers that were screened using environmental criteria
|308-2 Negative environmental impacts in the supply chain and actions taken
|
Information has not yet been compiled and verified for the combined company.
|Human Rights
|GRI 414: Suppler Social Assessment 2016
|414-1 New suppliers that were screened using social criteria
|Responsible Sourcing and Supply Chain Management, pp. 22-23
|414-2 Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions taken
|Nature and Biodiversity
|GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
|3-3 Management of material topics
|Nature and Biodiversity, pp. 50-52
|GRI 303: Water and Effluents 2018
|303-1 Interactions with water as a shared resource
|Nature and Biodiversity, pp. 50-52
|303-2 Management of water discharge-related impacts
|N/A: As a data services provider with primarily office-based operations, water withdrawal and discharge-related impacts are not applicable to our business.
|303-3 Water withdrawal
|303-4 Water discharge
|303-5 Water consumption
|
Nature and Biodiversity, pp. 50-52
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75
|GRI 306: Waste 2020
|306-1 Waste generation and significant waste-related impacts
|
N/A: As a data services provider with primarily office-based operations, our business does not generate a large amount of waste or have significant waste-related impacts, either directly or indirectly. These disclosures are therefore considered not applicable.
|306-2 Management of significant waste-related impacts
|306-3 Waste generated
|
Nature and Biodiversity, pp. 50-52
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75
|306-4 Waste diverted from disposal
|
Nature and Biodiversity, pp. 50-52
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75
|306-5 Waste directed to disposal
|
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75
|Talent Attraction and Development
|GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
|3-3 Management of material topics
|
Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59
2024 Form 10-K, pp. 9-10
|GRI 401: Employment 2016
|401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover
|Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75
|401-2 Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not provided to temporary or part-time employees
|
Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40
|401-3 Parental leave
|GRI 404: Training and Education 2016
|
404-1 Average hours of training per year per employee
|Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75
|404-2 Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assistance programs
|Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59
|404-3 Percentage of employees receiving regular performance and career development reviews
|Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75
|Standard
|Disclosure
|Location in Report (and/or reason for omission)
|Business Ethics and Integrity
|GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
|3-3 Management of material topics
|Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15
|GRI 205: Anti-corruption 2016
|205-1 Operations assessed for risks related to corruption
|S&P Global does not publicly report this information at this time.
|205-2 Communication and training about anti-corruption policies and procedures
|Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15
|205-3 Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken
|Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15
|GRI 206: Anti-competitive Behavior 2016
|06-1 Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-trust, and monopoly practices
|2024 Form 10-K, p. 119
|Policy Influence and Transparent Engagement
|GRI 415: Public Policy 2016
|415-1 Political contributions
|
Policy Influence and Transparent Engagement, p. 19
Consolidated Data Tables, p. 71