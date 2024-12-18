GRI Content Index

Community and Economic Impact

GRI 207: Tax 2019

207-1 Approach to tax Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15

207-2 Tax governance, control, and risk management Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15

207-3 Stakeholder engagement and management of concerns related to tax Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15 Stakeholder Engagement, p. 11

207-4 Country-by-country reporting S&P Global publicly reports tax payments where required by law. U.S. tax payments are reported in 2024 Form 10-K, pp. 93-96

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021 3-3 Management of material topics Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, pp. 35-37

GRI 418: Customer privacy 2016 418-1 Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy and losses of customer data Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, pp. 35-37

Culture and Engagement

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021 3-3 Management of material topics Culture and Engagement, pp. 31-34

GRI 202: Market Presence 2016 202-1 Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local minimum wage Culture and Engagement, pp. 31-34

202-2 Proportion of senior management hired from the local community Information has not yet been compiled and verified for the combined company.

405-2 Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men Culture and Engagement, pp. 31-34

Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing

GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety 2018

403-1 Occupational health and safety management system Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40

403-2 Hazard identification, risk assessment, and incident investigation Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40

403-3 Occupational health services Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40

403-4 Worker participation, consultation, and communication on occupational health and safety Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40

403-5 Worker training on occupational health and safety Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40

403-6 Promotion of worker health Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40

403-7 Prevention and mitigation of occupational health and safety impacts directly linked by business relationships Responsible Sourcing and Supply Chain Management, pp. 22-23 Human Rights, pp. 46-49

403-8 Workers covered by an occupational health and safety management system Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40 Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73

Energy and Climate Change

GRI 302: Energy 2016 302-1 Energy consumption within the organization Energy and Climate Change, pp. 41-45 Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73-74

302-2 Energy consumption outside of the organization Information has not yet been compiled and verified for the combined company.

302-3 Energy intensity Information has not yet been compiled and verified for the combined company

302-4 Reduction of energy consumption Energy and Climate Change, pp. 41-45

302-5 Reductions in energy requirements of products and services N/A: S&P Global does not sell products or services with direct energy requirements.

GRI 305: Emissions 2016 305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73-74

305-2 Indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73-74

305-3 Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73-74

305-4 GHG emissions intensity Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 73-74

GRI 308: Supplier Environmental Assessment 2016 308-1 New suppliers that were screened using environmental criteria Responsible Sourcing and Supply Chain Management, pp. 22-23

308-2 Negative environmental impacts in the supply chain and actions taken Information has not yet been compiled and verified for the combined company.

Human Rights

GRI 414: Suppler Social Assessment 2016 414-1 New suppliers that were screened using social criteria Responsible Sourcing and Supply Chain Management, pp. 22-23

414-2 Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions taken

Nature and Biodiversity

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021 3-3 Management of material topics Nature and Biodiversity, pp. 50-52

GRI 303: Water and Effluents 2018 303-1 Interactions with water as a shared resource Nature and Biodiversity, pp. 50-52

303-2 Management of water discharge-related impacts N/A: As a data services provider with primarily office-based operations, water withdrawal and discharge-related impacts are not applicable to our business.

303-3 Water withdrawal

303-4 Water discharge

GRI 306: Waste 2020 306-1 Waste generation and significant waste-related impacts N/A: As a data services provider with primarily office-based operations, our business does not generate a large amount of waste or have significant waste-related impacts, either directly or indirectly. These disclosures are therefore considered not applicable.

306-2 Management of significant waste-related impacts

306-4 Waste diverted from disposal Nature and Biodiversity, pp. 50-52 Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75

306-5 Waste directed to disposal Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75

Talent Attraction and Development

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021 3-3 Management of material topics Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59 2024 Form 10-K, pp. 9-10

GRI 401: Employment 2016 401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59 Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75

401-2 Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not provided to temporary or part-time employees Our Culture Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing, pp. 38-40

GRI 404: Training and Education 2016 404-1 Average hours of training per year per employee Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59 Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75

404-2 Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assistance programs Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59