Our leaders set the tone from the top and our expectations are reinforced through our governance structure and key policies, standards and procedures that guide behavior across the organization.

Our Code of Business Ethics (COBE) serves as a blueprint for all our actions. Accessible in 11 different languages, it lays out clear expectations for ethical behavior within our own team and in our dealings with others. All employees are required to complete our annual COBE Training and Affirmation, with noncompliance resulting in disciplinary action, up to and including termination. Additional ethics training may also be required based on risk profiles, job roles and geographic locations.

The COBE is also a key focus of our leadership, with the CEO closely monitoring the annual COBE training campaign and the Board of Directors receiving annual updates on completion rates. The company also maintains a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics for Directors, which guides Board members on areas of ethical risk.

In 2023, we made several additions to the COBE, including new sections on close personal relationships, international sanctions and communications systems, and a Q&A on divisional independence and objectivity. We also made timely updates to other key ethics policies, including our Acceptable Use Policy; Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Economic Sanctions, Anti-Money Laundering and Other Financial Crimes Policy; Digital Communications Policy; Gifts and Entertainment Policy; and others.

We continue to update our policies, training and other procedures in response to new and evolving issues. For example, we have added a new training module on artificial intelligence (AI) to the 2024 COBE Training and Affirmation and have updated the COBE 2024 Policy to include a Q&A on the use of social media and AI.