Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Professional and Commercial Services

Metric Response SASB Code

Data Security

Description of approach to identifying and addressing data security risks

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, pp. 35-37

SV-PS-230a.1

Description of policies and practices relating to collection, usage, and retention of customer information

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, pp. 35-37

Global Corporate Privacy Policy

SV-PS-230a.2

(1) Number of data breaches, (2) percentage that (a) involve customers' confidential business information and (b) are personal data breaches, (3) number of (a) customers and (b) individuals affected

Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, pp. 35-37

SV-PS-230a.3

Workforce Diversity & Engagement

Percentage of (1) gender and (2) diversity group representation for (a) executive management, (b) non-executive management, and (c) all other employees

Corporate Governance, p. 14

Culture and Engagement, pp. 31-34

Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 72-73

SV-PS-330a.1

(1) Voluntary and (2) involuntary turnover rate for employees

Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59

Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75

SV-PS-330a.2

Employee engagement as a percentage

Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59

Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75

SV-PS-330a.3

Professional Integrity

Description of approach to ensuring professional integrity

Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15

Responsible Products and Marketing, pp. 20-21

SV-PS-510a.1

Total amount of monetary losses as a result of legal proceedings associated with professional integrity

S&P Global reported no monetary losses as a result of legal proceedings associated with professional integrity for the reporting period.

SV-PS-510a.2

Activity Metrics

Number of employees by: (1) full-time and part-time, (2) temporary, and (3) contract

S&P Global does not publicly report a breakdown of employees by these categories at this time.

SV-PS-000.A

Employee hours worked, percentage billable

N/A: S&P Global does not track this information.

SV-PS-000.B

Explore the S&P Global 2024 Impact Report

Impact Report

Appendix