S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
|Metric
|Response
|SASB Code
|
Data Security
|
Description of approach to identifying and addressing data security risks
|
Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, pp. 35-37
|
SV-PS-230a.1
|
Description of policies and practices relating to collection, usage, and retention of customer information
|
Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, pp. 35-37
|
SV-PS-230a.2
|
(1) Number of data breaches, (2) percentage that (a) involve customers' confidential business information and (b) are personal data breaches, (3) number of (a) customers and (b) individuals affected
|
Data Privacy and Cybersecurity, pp. 35-37
|
SV-PS-230a.3
|
Workforce Diversity & Engagement
|
Percentage of (1) gender and (2) diversity group representation for (a) executive management, (b) non-executive management, and (c) all other employees
|
Corporate Governance, p. 14
Culture and Engagement, pp. 31-34
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 72-73
|
SV-PS-330a.1
|
(1) Voluntary and (2) involuntary turnover rate for employees
|
Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75
|
SV-PS-330a.2
|
Employee engagement as a percentage
|
Talent Attraction and Development, pp. 53-59
Consolidated Data Tables, pp. 75
|
SV-PS-330a.3
|
Professional Integrity
|
Description of approach to ensuring professional integrity
|
Business Ethics and Integrity, p. 15
Responsible Products and Marketing, pp. 20-21
|
SV-PS-510a.1
|
Total amount of monetary losses as a result of legal proceedings associated with professional integrity
|
S&P Global reported no monetary losses as a result of legal proceedings associated with professional integrity for the reporting period.
|
SV-PS-510a.2
|
Activity Metrics
|
Number of employees by: (1) full-time and part-time, (2) temporary, and (3) contract
|
S&P Global does not publicly report a breakdown of employees by these categories at this time.
|
SV-PS-000.A
|
Employee hours worked, percentage billable
|
N/A: S&P Global does not track this information.
|
SV-PS-000.B