Our approach to responsible sourcing covers several areas, including how we engage our key suppliers, from initial screening to when we may need to exit a relationship, how we codify our expectations through various policy and contractual instruments, how we build the infrastructure to monitor and track risks and performance, and how we use data-driven insights to better understand our supply chain and inform our actions. Our Head of Procurement Sustainability and Diversity, who reports to the Vice President of Procurement, collaborates with teams across the company to make progress in these areas. This enables us to connect our supply chain sustainability program to our material topics including human rights; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and those under the umbrella of environmental impact.

S&P Global’s Vendor Code of Conduct (VCOC) is provided to all suppliers and outlines the principles, guidelines and standards we expect them to adhere to, including conducting their business responsibly and with integrity, and fully complying with applicable laws and regulations. The issues addressed by the VCOC include ethical business conduct, data security and confidentiality, child and involuntary labor, racism and discrimination, wages and benefits, fair treatment, employee health and safety, environmental stewardship and supplier diversity. Suppliers are also expected to abide by the provisions of our Global Human Rights Policy and UK Modern Slavery Act Statement. Penalties for noncompliance may include temporary sanctions or losing an S&P Global account.

For information on other material topics connected with our supply chain, see Human Rights; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Community and Economic Impact; and Energy and Climate Change.