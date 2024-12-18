S&P Global supports fundamental human rights in accordance with internationally recognized principles and standards, including the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). We also comply with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements related to human rights, including those specified by the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015, the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964 and others. We seek to uphold international principles and standards for human rights in all countries where we operate, even where local laws or practices may not align.

Our commitment to human rights is codified by our Global Human Rights Policy, which addresses specific human rights issues including:

Human trafficking

Forced and compulsory labor

Child labor

Health and occupational safety

Equality and nondiscrimination

Privacy protection

Freedom of association

Fair and equal remuneration

Respect for human rights is also embedded in key policies and standards deployed throughout the company, including:

Our Chief Purpose Officer and Chief Financial Officer are responsible for human rights issues connected to our business and operations, with oversight from the Executive Committee. In addition, in 2023, the company assigned a Senior Director, Social Sustainability, with responsibility to improve the management of human rights risk identification and due diligence across the enterprise.

S&P Global engages, consults and collaborates with external experts, nongovernmental organizations and others to determine appropriate ways to improve how the company manages human rights risks in our roles as a procurer, employer and data services provider. We are also contributing to work in support of the advancement of human rights globally. For example, our Chief Executive Officer currently serves as a member of the board of UNGC, and key company leaders are participants in the UNGC Business & Human Rights Accelerator program.