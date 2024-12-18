Energy and Climate Change

As we work toward our net-zero goals, we are increasingly focused on our leased facilities, which currently represent the majority of our portfolio. In 2023, we developed a set of green lease clauses, with key provisions including sub-metering of energy and water, purchasing renewable energy, and developing and implementing a pathway to net-zero for the overall facility. In 2024, we incorporated the new requirements into our RFP for all new leases.

In 2024, we leased five offices in buildings with a qualifying green certification (i.e., LEED, BREEAM, NABERS or equivalent) – in Sydney, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Tokyo and Manchester – approximately 10% of the operational area managed by Global Real Estate and CRISIL. As of year-end, 34% of S&P Global’s people were located in green-certified buildings or office spaces.

The new facility in Manchester is designed to a NABERS five-star rating and will be S&P Global’s first net-zero carbon office, as certified under the new UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard, Pilot Version. Buildings aligned with this standard typically use 60% less energy than the average UK office. In addition, the building has BREEAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum certifications.

Our sustainable office fit-out specification includes key measures such as full electrification, smart building controls, installing the highest-efficiency appliances and heating/cooling systems, and minimizing embodied carbon in all materials and fixtures. The specification was successfully trialed on the design of the new Manchester office, with several specific targets aimed at reducing energy and embodied carbon. As part of the project, we undertook a life-cycle carbon assessment, which showed total embodied carbon of 133 kg CO 2 e/m2 during Stage 3 of the design, which is well within target and aligned with the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard. During 2024, we also undertook eight fit-out and refurbishment projects of our offices in Cape Town, Stockholm, Singapore, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Kuala Lumpur. This included installing energy-efficient LED lighting and building control systems, such as daylight and occupancy sensors, enabling more efficient use of lighting and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems.

In addition to increasing energy efficiency, we continue to transition to renewable energy sources to meet our electricity needs. Where S&P Global has direct control over electricity procurement, we work directly with the utility to transition to a renewable energy tariff or equivalent program. Where electricity is provided by landlords, we seek to require or influence them to obtain it from renewable sources, or else we purchase certified renewable energy certificates (RECs) to account for our usage. In 2024, we transitioned to a renewable energy tariff for our offices in Melbourne and began purchasing RECs for all CBRE-managed sites in India. This helped increase our share of purchased electricity from renewable sources to 58% globally (+166% year over year).