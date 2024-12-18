Our approach to nature and biodiversity is integrated with our broader environmental strategy, including our efforts on climate change. This reflects not only our ability to influence these issues through similar channels – e.g., disclosing relevant metrics such as waste, reducing our operational impacts, and providing data and intelligence solutions for our customers – but also the interconnectedness between climate and the overall health of ecosystems.

As a complement to our net-zero goals for climate change, we have established net-zero goals for our other key operational environmental impacts, which we are currently advancing through our real estate sustainability strategy.

In this section, we provide details and highlights of these specific efforts. For more information on our broader environmental strategy, see Energy and Climate Change . For information on how we are involving our people in protecting the environment, see Community and Economic Impact .

Our Zero-Impact Goals