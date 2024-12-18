Sustainability Products and Data

S&P Global provides comprehensive data on a range of sustainability risks, opportunities and impacts, informed by a combination of company disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis, modeling approaches and in-depth company engagement via the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA research process is a core input to our sustainability data offering and powers the S&P Global ESG Scores. By completing the CSA, companies benefit from its comprehensive, industry-specific design, gaining insight into the priorities of investors, regulators, employees and other stakeholders, and identifying opportunities to inform their sustainability strategies. The CSA is also cross-mapped to regulatory and other disclosure frameworks, helping companies meet reporting obligations.

We provide access to the underlying sustainability data points to meet clients’ varied needs. Given the granularity of our offering, ESG Raw Data users can change factors and weights based on their own priorities. This enables a wide range of workflows, including customization of scoring-related analytics, thematic analysis of portfolios, development of alternative peer groups and more.

Business Involvement Screens identify companies’ direct and indirect revenue exposure to specific products and services, designed to help investors construct or assess portfolios based on exposures to specific business activities aligned or misaligned with their investing goals. Asset managers can run more sophisticated investment screens, banks can incorporate this data into risk evaluation, corporations can research and set operational targets against their peers, and much more, in ways that meet their own specific use cases.

The comprehensiveness of our sustainability datasets, covering thousands of companies and multiple years, is also well-suited to AI use cases, allowing customers to surface new insights and make connections beyond the reach of traditional data analysis.

