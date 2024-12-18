S&P Global Offerings
Sustainability Products and Data
Amidst new regulations and evolving market needs, companies, investors and other stakeholders want reliable and comparable data and insights to inform their decisions and help them successfully navigate their sustainability journeys. S&P Global’s solutions help our customers identify prospects for growth, manage risks, address regulations and enhance their sustainability performance against their objectives.
S&P Global’s data insights provide both the big picture and deep, detailed views on critical topics such as climate change, nature and biodiversity risk, energy transition and sustainable finance. This section provides select examples on how we continue to innovate in response to customer needs in these and other areas.
S&P Global’s sustainability solutions leverage unique assets and capabilities. Our comprehensive coverage across global markets, combined with in-depth sustainability intelligence, provides clients with expansive insight on business risk, opportunity and impact.
In 2024, Sustainable1 was integrated into the S&P Global Commodity Insights division. This brought together the company’s energy transition and sustainability assets, enabling us to deliver the full strength of our products and services to customers.
* Revenue from new or enhanced products, as a percentage of GAAP revenue.
** Excludes CRISIL.
S&P Global Sustainable1 matches customers with the sustainability products, insights and solutions from across S&P Global’s divisions to help meet their unique needs. Our comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth sustainability intelligence provides financial institutions, corporations and governments with expansive insight on business risk, opportunity and impact.
Sustainable1’s data and analytics engine forms the backbone of many of our sustainability solutions across the divisions. Our environmental data measures impact across key dimensions and covers more than 4.5 million companies, including private companies. This data can be used to assess performance, quantify environmental impacts and costs, and manage risk, as well as to conduct peer and portfolio analysis from a climate and environmental perspective.
* Revenue generated from evaluations, scores, physical risk analysis, and global climate and energy transition data and analytics.
S&P Global’s sustainability offerings are augmented by a full spectrum of thought leadership drawing on our extensive data and the unmatched expertise and insight of our people. This includes research reports and articles, events and podcasts – all of it exploring the impact of environmental change on countries, industries, companies and individuals. To access our latest insights, visit our website.
S&P Global provides comprehensive data on a range of sustainability risks, opportunities and impacts, informed by a combination of company disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis, modeling approaches and in-depth company engagement via the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA research process is a core input to our sustainability data offering and powers the S&P Global ESG Scores. By completing the CSA, companies benefit from its comprehensive, industry-specific design, gaining insight into the priorities of investors, regulators, employees and other stakeholders, and identifying opportunities to inform their sustainability strategies. The CSA is also cross-mapped to regulatory and other disclosure frameworks, helping companies meet reporting obligations.
We provide access to the underlying sustainability data points to meet clients’ varied needs. Given the granularity of our offering, ESG Raw Data users can change factors and weights based on their own priorities. This enables a wide range of workflows, including customization of scoring-related analytics, thematic analysis of portfolios, development of alternative peer groups and more.
Business Involvement Screens identify companies’ direct and indirect revenue exposure to specific products and services, designed to help investors construct or assess portfolios based on exposures to specific business activities aligned or misaligned with their investing goals. Asset managers can run more sophisticated investment screens, banks can incorporate this data into risk evaluation, corporations can research and set operational targets against their peers, and much more, in ways that meet their own specific use cases.
The comprehensiveness of our sustainability datasets, covering thousands of companies and multiple years, is also well-suited to AI use cases, allowing customers to surface new insights and make connections beyond the reach of traditional data analysis.
For more information, please see our website.
The global energy system is experiencing a profound transformation. Our expertise in price reporting, technology, finance, automotive, chemicals and more equip our customers with the tools necessary to navigate toward a low-carbon energy future with confidence. Our solutions cut across several areas, including environmental markets, emissions management, and clean energy technology and investments.
The power sector is undergoing a transformation driven by climate change, public policy and regulations, new technologies, changing demand patterns and more. As a result, investors, developers and power producers face the challenge of accurately valuing existing and planned power plant assets and making informed decisions in a dynamic market.
To address these challenges, S&P Global Commodity Insights and Market Intelligence partnered to create Power Evaluator, a cutting-edge valuation suite that delivers deep insight into the true value of asset investments in the power sector. Power Evaluator gives clients the ability to examine, simulate and track the power landscape from a macro and micro view. Powered by data from across S&P Global, including power plant asset data, Sustainable1 physical and climate risk datasets, and ownership data, the tool allows clients to assess and quantify the value of power projects through:
In 2024, the platform was enhanced with the addition of Asset Builder, which seamlessly integrates weather data, forecasting information and nodal pricing within a sophisticated tool tailored to deliver accurate projections of future project value. With the ability to modify financing metrics and locations, conduct sensitivity analyses and rapidly evaluate potential value at a vast number of locations, Asset Builder assesses the viability of power projects at scale and with lightning speed.
Governments and market players across the globe are exploring clean technologies to achieve a low-carbon future.
Developed by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the Clean Energy Technology Market Insights CSM+ package provides extensive coverage of clean energy technologies, supply chains and procurement solutions to provide the complete perspective on a decarbonized energy mix, from generation to end-use. This comprehensive information helps clients understand technology development trends, make investment decisions and assess different solutions to source clean energy across geographies.
Companies need to identify and execute strategies involving mainstream and emerging clean energy technologies that can accelerate emissions reduction. Clean Energy Technology Market Insights offers in-depth, granular and actionable insights for solar photovoltaics (PV), wind (onshore and offshore), batteries and energy storage, hydrogen and renewable gas, carbon sequestration and other clean technologies.
We support clients to:
In addition, the Market Insights packages offer news, market commentary, price rationale and price assessments covering hydrogen, low-carbon ammonia, methane performance certificates, environmental certificates, renewable capture prices, Power Purchase Agreements and Photovoltaic modules with 45-day history. An integrated visualization dashboard facilitates workflows for users interested in comparing data across clean energy technologies.
This unique solution supports strategic planning and helps businesses navigate the complexities of the energy transition
Net-zero and carbon neutral commitments are in focus as companies, financial institutions and countries pledge to reduce emissions as much as possible and offset the rest. Our unparalleled data and insight is tried-and-tested throughout the global value chain, helping companies, banks, investment managers and asset owners to navigate their net-zero journeys, from quantifying baselines and setting targets to reporting progress and financing ambition. Key offerings include comprehensive greenhouse gas accounting, climate portfolio analytics, a broad range of climate-focused indices, science-based target setting and more.
Companies and financial institutions face increasing pressure to demonstrate their commitment to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future, while investors and stakeholders expect transparency and robust transition plans to mitigate climate risk and align with global climate goals.
In 2024, S&P Global Ratings launched the Climate Transition Assessment (CTA), a qualitative opinion on where a company is on its current transition journey and where we expect it to head in the future, based on an assessment of planned transition activities and implementation drivers.
The CTA outcome is a single Future Shade, based on the award-winning Shades of Green approach, which shows the expected alignment of a company’s activities with a low-carbon, climate-resilient future (and alignment with the Paris Agreement), based on the feasible transition timeline for the company’s sector and its own transition plan and commitments. The CTA can help companies demonstrate the extent of their transition readiness to obtain sustainability or transition financing, attain green designations from certain stock exchanges and communicate the credibility of their transition plans to investors.
For additional details, including publicly accessible examples of CTA reports, visit the Climate Transition Assessment page on our website.
Physical climate risk can be acute (driven by an event such as a flood or storm) or chronic (arising from longer-term shifts in climate patterns). Climate hazards present increasing financial risks including damage to assets, interruption of operations and disruption to supply chains. S&P Global Physical Climate Risk data intelligence is built on our latest-generation climate risk models, geospatial data, ownership mapping and vulnerability pathways, enhancing environmental risk management and providing a comprehensive physical climate risk assessment.
Our solution includes consistent global coverage of 10 key hazards, from extreme heat and flooding to wildfire and drought. We recently launched our Landslide Risk model as part of efforts to help clients assess physical risks as prescribed by the EU Taxonomy. Based on detailed hazard data, we support assessment of financial impact for four climate scenarios through the year 2100. Our financial impact assessments cover more than 20,000 publicly listed companies representing over 98% of global market capitalization. We also provide climate risk analysis for 201 countries and over 1,200 subnationals, as well as nearly 50,000 general obligation municipal bond issues in the U.S.
Through the Climanomics platform, our clients have also used our climate risk analysis to assess and manage physical risks of their global operational assets or mortgage portfolios, as well as formulate climate resilience strategies. We have also begun to integrate adaptation measures in our climate risk modeling. By incorporating measures ranging from flood walls and cool roofs to impact-resistant glass windows and rainwater harvesting, we enable more precise estimation of risk for real estate properties with such characteristics.
For case studies on how companies are using our solutions, see our website.
In early 2024, S&P Global Sustainable1 became a Principal Founding Data Partner to the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), a global partnership of financial institutions that work together to develop and implement a harmonized approach to assess and disclose greenhouse gas emissions associated with loans and investments.
As financial institutions increasingly look to report financed emissions, one of the greatest challenges is the scarcity of high-quality and standardized data. In recognition of this critical data gap in climate reporting, PCAF and S&P Global Sustainable1 have partnered to help increase transparency and comparability of emissions data disclosure across the international financial system.
The PCAF Standard, now widely adopted by financial institutions worldwide, is a cornerstone of the sector’s decarbonization process. PCAF continues to develop robust methodologies for greenhouse gas accounting across different sectors and asset classes to support financial institutions in this effort. Through this partnership, S&P Global Sustainable1 will support PCAF through its diverse set of sustainability data, research and analytics.
Reliable and consistent carbon accounting information is an important component in an automotive stakeholder’s decarbonization journey. S&P Global Mobility provides carbon accounting datasets covering the full value chain, including the upstream supply chain and vehicle use phase (Scope 3, Category 11), enabling in-depth benchmarking, target tracking, competitive analysis and self-reporting.
Use-phase emissions currently comprise approximately 80% of the carbon profile of a traditional automaker (i.e., one producing internal combustion engines). Reducing these emissions is thus a key goal for many automakers, and with increasing regulations in many markets, failing to do so can pose a significant financial risk. Our Carbon Accounting Downstream solution offers comprehensive datasets of global car manufacturers and vehicle models’ lifecycle carbon emissions, including during the use phase. With this data, users can visualize individual manufacturers’ aggregated product use-phase carbon metrics and compare vehicle-specific well-to-wheel carbon emissions or decarbonization trends, for selected regions or globally.
Upstream emissions are also a growing priority for the industry, especially as the market share of electric vehicles has grown. In contrast to a traditional automaker, a pure electric manufacturer’s profile consists primarily of upstream emissions (Scope 3, Category 1). Also, upstream emissions are often beyond a company’s ability to control or influence, increasing the need for reliable data and insight. As stakeholders seek to better understand industry and company performance, there is a need to move beyond simple emissions factors that do not capture the nuances of individual manufacturers’ supply chains. Using S&P Global’s detailed Vehicle Production and Powertrain datasets and modeling capabilities, we offer unparalleled insights covering production locations, materials and more, as well as granular analysis to the vehicle-specific level.
The speed and scale of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation are the highest in history. According to S&P Global research, 85% of the world’s largest companies have a significant dependency on nature, indicating the critical importance of greater transparency for market participants on nature-related risks and opportunities. Businesses and financial institutions need help gaining the knowledge, capacity, data and deep analytics to understand, manage and disclose the nature-related risks they face. To support them, S&P Global provides tools to identify and evaluate nature-related impacts and dependencies at the asset, company and portfolio level, and to enable setting strategies and reporting in alignment with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD).
In November 2024, S&P Global launched the Nature & Biodiversity Risk application, enabling corporations and financial institutions to assess the impact and dependencies on nature of their operating or investment assets. Aligned with the TNFD LEAP approach (Locate, Evaluate, Assess and Prepare), this solution provides decision-grade outputs for more than 130 impact metrics and dependency analysis on 21 ecosystem services ranging from pollination to erosion control. Hosted within our Climanomics Climate Risk Analytics platform, our solution enables companies and financial institutions to manage and mitigate both the impacts on nature and biodiversity and the climate risk of their operations or investments in a holistic manner.
Amid financial markets’ growing interest in nature and biodiversity risk, an Asia-based financial institution sought to assess the nature-related impacts and dependencies of its operations and investment assets, and to be the first in its home country to publish a report in line with TNFD recommendations. The financial institution partnered with S&P Global Sustainable1, which helped design a process drawing on the S&P Global Nature & Biodiversity Risk data solution. The process entailed a four-step approach:
Sustainable1 collaborated with the company’s risk management team to collect essential data that covered both its own operational assets, plus the assets it was financing. We then leveraged the Nature & Biodiversity dataset to evaluate the nature-related impacts and dependencies of these assets, and aggregated the results to the portfolio level. The assessment covered 159 major asset and operating sites across industries within the financial institution’s home market.
To read more, access the full case study on our website.
In a world where investments that use sustainable criteria are measured in the trillions of dollars, insight into sustainable finance is a requirement for all market participants. S&P Global’s purpose-built data, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions enable customers to gain greater insight into how their investments will impact and align with global climate and sustainability goals.
S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) has been a pioneer in ESG and sustainable indexing for over 20 years, starting with the 1999 launch of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. Over the following decades, S&P DJI has leveraged sustainability data to deliver an extensive range of ESG indices.
Led by what is now known as the S&P Scored & Screened Index Series, our flagship family leverages the strength, liquidity and power of the S&P 500 while also incorporating meaningful ESG factors. As a result, the Scored & Screened series has shifted the perception of ESG indices from mere reporting tools to integral components of sustainable, core portfolio construction and allocation strategies.
Intentionally broad, the S&P 500 Scored & Screened Index includes over 300 companies from the parent
S&P 500 Index and seeks to reflect many of the attributes of the S&P 500 itself to offer benchmark-like performance, while providing an improved ESG profile. The characteristics of the S&P 500 Scored & Screened Index that have appealed to investors include:
The broad ecosystem surrounding the S&P 500 Scored & Screened Index serves as a foundation for various financial products, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded derivatives (ETDs), mutual funds, insurance products and structured products. ETDs encompass futures contracts, such as the E-mini S&P 500 Scored & Screened Index Futures offered by CME, as well as options contracts, such as options on the S&P 500 Scored & Screened Index offered by Cboe. This ecosystem provides traders with meaningful market liquidity, which bolsters the index’s position as the most liquid sustainability index for U.S. equities. The ecosystem of ETFs and ETDs provides investors with a range of advantages, including increased liquidity, diversification benefits, risk management options and trading flexibility.
In 2024, S&P DJI also launched a suite of iBoxx SRI Screened and ESG indices to meet the growing market demand in fixed income.
* AUM = passive ETF assets under management licensing SPDJI indices.
Totals may not sum due to rounding.
Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices client-reported data, eVestment and Morningstar Inc. Asset values as of December 31, 2024. Table is provided for illustrative purposes.
S&P Global Ratings is a leading global provider of Second Party Opinions (SPOs), which offer a point-in-time analysis of a sustainable finance instrument, program or framework. Our SPOs, backed by the award-winning Shades of Green approach, provide additional transparency to investors who seek to understand and act upon potential contribution to a sustainable future. Our offerings include analytical approaches for assessing use of proceeds financing for green, social and sustainability projects and sustainability-linked general corporate purpose financing.
In December 2023, the EU’s European Green Bond Regulation (EuGBR) entered into force, establishing a new voluntary standard to improve consistency and comparability in the green bond market, and requiring pre- and post-issuance external reviews to ensure compliance with the Regulation and alignment with the criteria of the EU Taxonomy. In October 2024, S&P Global Ratings published details of its analytical approach for providing each type of review under the EuGBR, including:
As part of our review, we apply our Shades of Green Assessment approach, which represents our qualitative opinion of how consistent an economic activity or financial investment is with a low-carbon, climate- resilient future.
S&P Global Ratings Europe formally notified the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) under Article 69 of the EuGBR of its intent to provide services as an external reviewer during the transition period starting December 21, 2024, and is listed on ESMA’s website.
For more information, see our full analytical approach on our website.