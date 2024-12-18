S&P Global Offerings
Companies that thrive in a fiercely competitive market are those that attract the most talented people, invest in their development and equip them to adapt to change. Having a talented global workforce in place and empowering them with the resources, tools and skills they need for growth and success helps increase productivity, connection and the insights that fuel our success.
This material topic includes how we attract and retain a highly skilled workforce and foster a global mindset and tech-fluent culture. It covers our work to encourage career growth and progression.
Advanced an enterprise-wide recruiting strategy to further support high performance and team decision-making.
Launched the Spark AI Academy as part of our comprehensive strategy to help our people, roles and teams to innovate with AI technology responsibly and effectively. We also provided our people with internal GenAI platforms called Spark Assist and Spark AIR.
S&P Global’s tuition reimbursement program, which is offered to all employees, paid $4.8 million to advance professional development.
To attract and develop a high-performing global workforce at S&P Global, we employ a comprehensive recruiting strategy, from campus outreach to job fairs and partnerships with professional associations. We provide our people with career mobility, coaching and development programs, and encourage regular and open career planning conversations and feedback.
Our Board and management view effective human capital management as critical to the company’s ability to execute its strategy. As a result, the Board and the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee oversee and regularly engage with our CEO, Chief People Officer (CPO) and other members of senior leadership on people topics, including talent attraction and development. At the management level, our CPO is responsible for leading the development and execution of our People strategy. This includes promoting a performance-driven workplace culture with opportunity for all; managing initiatives to attract, develop, engage and retain the high-quality talent needed to deliver on current and future business needs; and overseeing the company’s compensation, benefits and wellbeing programs.
new external employee hires*
(18%)
internal hires
training courses completed by employees**
(2%)
number and percentage of total employees represented by an independent trade union or covered by collective bargaining agreements†
* All of S&P Global, excluding CRISIL and Taiwan Ratings Corp.
** Includes all classroom-, where available, and online-completed, passed or certified training courses.
† All of S&P Global, excluding CARFAX, CRISIL, Taiwan Ratings Corp. and OSTTRA.
See data for the years 2022-2024 in the Learning and Development table in the Appendix.
As generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) continues to transform our business, we are empowering our people to discover how they can accelerate and elevate their work with AI while improving our colleagues’ and customers’ experience. In 2024, we developed workflow solutions within Spark Assist, our proprietary internal GenAI platform, to improve team members’ experiences. These include:
The wide range of characteristics and perspectives that our people bring to S&P Global gives us a vital competitive edge. We are intentional in building the partnerships and pipelines needed to find highly skilled colleagues around the globe.
In 2024, we advanced our enterprise-wide recruiting strategy in consultation with leaders of our global divisions, to further support high performance and team decision-making. The strategy includes customizing our recruiting processes to ensure we are considering talent from all communities, as well as reinforcing our hiring leaders’ skills through interview workshops, a toolbox detailing hiring best practices and our Spark Assist GenAI tool to provide interview questions based on a job description.
We continued to deepen our recruiting partnerships in 2024, including through the National Black MBA Association’s Annual Conference and Exhibition and the Prospanica Conference and Career Expo in the United States; UK Black Business Week and Women of Silicon Roundabout in the United Kingdom; and the Perspektywy Women in Tech Summit in Poland, Women in Tech in Romania, and Chicas en Tecnología in Argentina, among others. New engagements included India’s virtual RISE Job Fair by Pride Circle. With cross-divisional representation at these events, we were able to engage hundreds of high-potential job seekers and hire dozens of them.
To mitigate potential bias and comply with our ethical and legal standards, we developed a GenAI tool to quickly standardize all our job descriptions and help us create postings. The effort is part of S&P Global’s comprehensive framework and practices to support our commitment to using AI ethically. (See Responsible Use of AI in Products and Marketing to learn more.)
Our Early Careers Programs remain a strong source of talent, allowing us to cultivate the next generation of leaders through internships and other opportunities.
In 2024, we hired 333 interns, who made valuable contributions throughout our four global regions. We continue to build our intern talent pool, partnering with leading organizations that increase our visibility to attract candidates:
Our 333 interns worldwide had the opportunity to participate in a competition to hone their GenAI knowledge and skills in July. Through the S&P Global Interns Innovation Challenge, cross-collaborative teams utilized our Spark Assist GenAI tool to learn about the technology and develop innovative solutions.
Teams submitted ideas aligned with challenge themes including collaboration, improved customer experience and operational efficiencies. Evaluators assessed the submissions based on factors such as business value, feasibility, creativity and innovation. The top seven intern teams earned a digital credential and presented at the S&P Global Interns Innovation Challenge Showcase, giving them an opportunity to engage with senior leaders. Learn more about our comprehensive strategy for adopting AI at scale in EssentialTECH and EssentialNNOVATION.
S&P Global is proud to offer Global Career Coaching to all our people. Through this industry-leading program, certified coaches offer confidential, individualized and open-ended support to help our people identify and fulfill their career aspirations. Since its launch in 2020, 4,091 unique individuals have engaged in Global Career Coaching, including 1,081 who participated in 2024.
We supported Global Career Coaching with dozens of programs and resources in 2024, including:
See data for the years 2022-2024 in the Global Career Coaching table in the Appendix.
"The coaching program has been a constant companion in my career, helping me define my goals with clarity and strategize the steps to achieve them. At every crossroad I found myself, it provided a space to reflect, brainstorm and move forward with greater confidence. I’m deeply grateful for these conversations with my coach, for after each session, I leave eager to put these insights into practice.”
Guilherme Derzi (Ratings)
Our people are the future of the organization. In 2024, S&P Global continued to foster our pipeline of leaders by helping them develop and by providing essential learning, innovation and application opportunities in emergent technologies.
S&P Global’s development programs support leaders in navigating their teams through times of continuous change and enabling them to thrive. Our tailored development experiences are anchored in our People Forward culture, purpose and strategy.
In 2024, we continued to develop Edge, our enterprise-wide learning offering, in several ways:
To continue to accelerate progress in a fast-changing environment, S&P Global launched Delta Change Leadership (aka Change Advisory) in 2023. This internal consultancy supports People Leaders in enhancing their change leadership skills, offering live sessions and a change playbook for them to use. The group also works with teams throughout the organization to help them create change plans.
As part of our strategy to adopt AI at scale across our global workforce, we introduced custom programming for S&P Global’s top executives and People Leaders. The learning paths are part of the Spark AI Academy, launched in September. Executives had the opportunity to participate in a three-hour immersive bootcamp with learning paths on Setting the Foundation, Leading in the AI World and Making It Real: Use Cases.
Leaders can also take advantage of our new GenAI Team Toolkit, which explores the power of GenAI tools and the environment that supports learning, experimentation and easy use of the technology.
Learn more about how we’re infusing AI into our culture and skillsets in the EssentialTECH and EssentialINNOVATION subsection, right column.
Participants in our virtual Elevate leadership program, our selection-based program for high-impact mid-level leaders, had the opportunity to strengthen their relationships as we experimented with new ways to engage. Those located near one another met in person, while others connected through video meetings and digital chats. In these ways, participants were able to deepen their experience in the virtual program while increasing their collaboration and productivity.
Our EssentialTECH and EssentialINNOVATION teams bring opportunities for all colleagues to build the skills, capabilities and mindsets to address the business and career development needs of today and tomorrow. As part of S&P Global’s comprehensive strategy to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) at scale, we are building a culture where all people, roles and teams have the opportunity and responsibility to innovate with the technology.
In 2024, we leaned into social and experiential learning around AI, along with our core learning areas – Agile, Automation, DevOps, Cloud, Data Science, Cyber Security and Innovation. We focused on AI and GenAI learning activities targeting priority skills development for technical roles, as well as learning for employees at every role and level. Team members experimented and innovated through the use of S&P Global’s Spark Assist GenAI platform for all colleagues, and SparkAIR, a similar tool available to S&P Global Ratings colleagues. Forty-eight percent of our people were active users (reporting that they had used the tools within the prior 14 days), as of year-end.
As a key initiative, we collaborated with Accenture to develop the Spark AI Academy and introduced it to all our people beginning in September. The Spark AI Academy underscores our commitment to innovation and empowering everyone at S&P Global, with learning paths designed for People Leaders and executives, along with a mandatory path for our entire global workforce. Colleagues learn about GenAI fundamentals, the practical skills of prompt authoring and how S&P Global is leveraging GenAI capabilities. Read more about how we promote our people’s future-readiness in Challenging Interns to Innovate With GenAI and in the Supporting Our Leaders in AI Transformation box, left column.
In addition, we continued to create space for colleagues to find innovative solutions to real business needs through targeted initiatives:
tech training hours*
external tech hires
technology employees who moved into new technology roles
tech training course completions
internal tech hires
nontechnology employees in all divisions who moved into technology roles
* All tech training metrics exclude automotiveMastermind, CARFAX and Kensho, as well as nonpermanent employees.
S&P Global Innovation is a cross-divisional platform to house innovation and technology initiatives, including:
Our new GenAI Belt program creates business value by combining formal and experiential learning through projects such as the following:
S&P Global’s award-winning Thrive performance management system is designed to cultivate meaningful conversations year-round, personalize career opportunities and accelerate performance. We continued to embed this simpler, more flexible and continuous performance experience into our culture and processes in 2024.
After successfully launching the Thrive full-year performance story (FYPS) in January ahead of annual compensation planning, we expanded the program to encourage our people to put themselves forward for promotion. In January, every colleague submits their performance story, allowing them to reflect on the past performance year by summarizing their achievements and impact on business results based on performance notes and discussions, as well as stakeholder insights that they have actively sought. People leaders then add their comments to the FYPS. If team members want to be considered for promotion based on their progression and performance, they can submit their promotion story during any of a few specified times throughout the year. FYPS stories help People Leaders make salary increase, bonus and, if applicable, stock-equity recommendations, without the use of performance ratings.
The FYPS process has been well-received, giving our people a greater sense of control in their career progression and development path. VIBE Annual Survey data also reflects that colleagues continue to feel supported by their leaders.
In line with industry averages, S&P Global’s turnover rate remained largely flat in 2024, with total global turnover at 11.1% (compared to 11.9% in 2023) and global voluntary employee turnover at 7.6% (compared to 7.2% in 2023). We continue to listen to our people, to understand and respond to their needs in efforts to retain our talent.
See data for the years 2023-2024 in the Appendix.