Talent Attraction and Development

Overview

Companies that thrive in a fiercely competitive market are those that attract the most talented people, invest in their development and equip them to adapt to change. Having a talented global workforce in place and empowering them with the resources, tools and skills they need for growth and success helps increase productivity, connection and the insights that fuel our success.

This material topic includes how we attract and retain a highly skilled workforce and foster a global mindset and tech-fluent culture. It covers our work to encourage career growth and progression.

Focus Areas

Increasing the pool of talented candidates through a merit-based, candidate-focused hiring process. 

Cultivating the next generation of leaders by offering early-career and ongoing leadership development opportunities.

Accelerating the future-readiness of our workforce through learning, innovation and real-world application. 

Supporting performance and career growth through coaching and dynamic feedback.                                                           

2024 Highlights

magnifying-glass-chart

Advanced an enterprise-wide recruiting strategy to further support high performance and team decision-making.

magnifying-glass-chart

Launched the Spark AI Academy as part of our comprehensive strategy to help our people, roles and teams to innovate with AI technology responsibly and effectively. We also provided our people with internal GenAI platforms called Spark Assist and Spark AIR.

magnifying-glass-chart

S&P Global’s tuition reimbursement program, which is offered to all employees, paid $4.8 million to advance professional development.

Our Approach

To attract and develop a high-performing global workforce at S&P Global, we employ a comprehensive recruiting strategy, from campus outreach to job fairs and partnerships with professional associations. We provide our people with career mobility, coaching and development programs, and encourage regular and open career planning conversations and feedback. 

Our Board and management view effective human capital management as critical to the company’s ability to execute its strategy. As a result, the Board and the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee oversee and regularly engage with our CEO, Chief People Officer (CPO) and other members of senior leadership on people topics, including talent attraction and development. At the management level, our CPO is responsible for leading the development and execution of our People strategy. This includes promoting a performance-driven workplace culture with opportunity for all; managing initiatives to attract, develop, engage and retain the high-quality talent needed to deliver on current and future business needs; and overseeing the company’s compensation, benefits and wellbeing programs.

6,025

new external employee hires*

 

1,313

(18%)
internal hires

459,912

training courses completed by employees**

855

(2%)
number and percentage of total employees represented by an independent trade union or covered by collective bargaining agreements†

* All of S&P Global, excluding CRISIL and Taiwan Ratings Corp.

** Includes all classroom-, where available, and online-completed, passed or certified training courses.

† All of S&P Global, excluding CARFAX, CRISIL, Taiwan Ratings Corp. and OSTTRA.

See data for the years 2022-2024 in the Learning and Development table in the Appendix.

Enhancing the People Experience with GenAI

As generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) continues to transform our business, we are empowering our people to discover how they can accelerate and elevate their work with AI while improving our colleagues’ and customers’ experience. In 2024, we developed workflow solutions within Spark Assist, our proprietary internal GenAI platform, to improve team members’ experiences. These include:

  • Job Descriptions, to help us standardize job postings. (See box titled Avoiding Recruiting Bias With AI, below.) 
  • People Solutions, to help answer questions about our wellness benefits and offerings.
  • Career Coaching, to provide preliminary guidance and support to team members in their career development and enable them to have insightful conversations when they engage with a career coach.
  • VIBE Comment Summary, to support those who need to analyze vast amounts of comments from the VIBE Annual Survey and other surveys

Hiring

The wide range of characteristics and perspectives that our people bring to S&P Global gives us a vital competitive edge. We are intentional in building the partnerships and pipelines needed to find highly skilled colleagues around the globe.

In 2024, we advanced our enterprise-wide recruiting strategy in consultation with leaders of our global divisions, to further support high performance and team decision-making. The strategy includes customizing our recruiting processes to ensure we are considering talent from all communities, as well as reinforcing our hiring leaders’ skills through interview workshops, a toolbox detailing hiring best practices and our Spark Assist GenAI tool to provide interview questions based on a job description.

We continued to deepen our recruiting partnerships in 2024, including through the National Black MBA Association’s Annual Conference and Exhibition and the Prospanica Conference and Career Expo in the United States; UK Black Business Week and Women of Silicon Roundabout in the United Kingdom; and the Perspektywy Women in Tech Summit in Poland, Women in Tech in Romania, and Chicas en Tecnología in Argentina, among others. New engagements included India’s virtual RISE Job Fair by Pride Circle. With cross-divisional representation at these events, we were able to engage hundreds of high-potential job seekers and hire dozens of them.

Avoiding Recruiting Bias With AI

To mitigate potential bias and comply with our ethical and legal standards, we developed a GenAI tool to quickly standardize all our job descriptions and help us create postings. The effort is part of S&P Global’s comprehensive framework and practices to support our commitment to using AI ethically. (See Responsible Use of AI in Products and Marketing to learn more.)

Early Career Talent

Our Early Careers Programs remain a strong source of talent, allowing us to cultivate the next generation of leaders through internships and other opportunities.

In 2024, we hired 333 interns, who made valuable contributions throughout our four global regions. We continue to build our intern talent pool, partnering with leading organizations that increase our visibility to attract candidates:

  • Developed students and young professionals in the New York Tri-state area through the Year Up program to help attract young adults from all backgrounds.
  • Worked with the 10,000 Interns Foundation in the United Kingdom to offer paid internships to more than 20 individuals through their internship programs.
  • Participated in career fairs and information sessions at Carnegie Mellon University and Fordham University to engage with students through campus recruiting.
  • Partnered with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to host campus recruiting and offer market intelligence for educational and research purposes, further strengthening their educational experience with hands-on business tools and helping to develop the next generation of leaders across all backgrounds.
  • Through our Reach People Resource Group, we continued our partnership with the Commodity Insights division to host students with disabilities as interns. Throughout the internship, we worked with VISIONS: Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, a New York City-based social service organization, to support accessibility and a positive learning experience.

Challenging Interns to Innovate With GenAI

Our 333 interns worldwide had the opportunity to participate in a competition to hone their GenAI knowledge and skills in July. Through the S&P Global Interns Innovation Challenge, cross-collaborative teams utilized our Spark Assist GenAI tool to learn about the technology and develop innovative solutions.

Teams submitted ideas aligned with challenge themes including collaboration, improved customer experience and operational efficiencies. Evaluators assessed the submissions based on factors such as business value, feasibility, creativity and innovation. The top seven intern teams earned a digital credential and presented at the S&P Global Interns Innovation Challenge Showcase, giving them an opportunity to engage with senior leaders. Learn more about our comprehensive strategy for adopting AI at scale in EssentialTECH and EssentialNNOVATION.

Global Career Coaching

S&P Global is proud to offer Global Career Coaching to all our people. Through this industry-leading program, certified coaches offer confidential, individualized and open-ended support to help our people identify and fulfill their career aspirations. Since its launch in 2020, 4,091 unique individuals have engaged in Global Career Coaching, including 1,081 who participated in 2024.

We supported Global Career Coaching with dozens of programs and resources in 2024, including: 

  • 38 career coaching-related events, reaching 10,000-plus participants. 
  • S&P Global’s International Coaching Week, attracting ~4,000 attendees. 
  • Elevate Program Coaching for 50 graduates of the Elevate leadership development program.

See data for the years 2022-2024 in the Global Career Coaching table in the Appendix. 

"The coaching program has been a constant companion in my career, helping me define my goals with clarity and strategize the steps to achieve them. At every crossroad I found myself, it provided a space to reflect, brainstorm and move forward with greater confidence. I’m deeply grateful for these conversations with my coach, for after each session, I leave eager to put these insights into practice.”

Guilherme Derzi (Ratings)

Development and Support

Our people are the future of the organization. In 2024, S&P Global continued to foster our pipeline of leaders by helping them develop and by providing essential learning, innovation and application opportunities in emergent technologies.

Support for Leaders

S&P Global’s development programs support leaders in navigating their teams through times of continuous change and enabling them to thrive. Our tailored development experiences are anchored in our People Forward culture, purpose and strategy. 

In 2024, we continued to develop Edge, our enterprise-wide learning offering, in several ways:

  • Further enhanced Create, our People Leader effectiveness program, with segmentation based on leadership level and enhancements to the New People Leader Experience.
  • Added business facilitators to our Create sessions, giving attendees the opportunity to hear directly from business leaders.
  • Provided People Leaders with bite-sized learning on power skills.
  • Featured the BigThink+ platform in development sessions to provide learning modules featuring influential speakers.
  • Expanded our presence on the internal People Leader Teams channel, providing leaders with a centralized place to find resources and links to offerings.
  • Built on our Highly Effective Teams program, with a total of 773 leaders participating in 49 live workshops and 38 custom team workshops.
  • Designed and relaunched our signature development programs, Elevate and Propel, to enable leaders to execute on the S&P Global Strategic Pillars.
Leadership segment

In-House Consultancy Supports Change Leadership

To continue to accelerate progress in a fast-changing environment, S&P Global launched Delta Change Leadership (aka Change Advisory) in 2023. This internal consultancy supports People Leaders in enhancing their change leadership skills, offering live sessions and a change playbook for them to use. The group also works with teams throughout the organization to help them create change plans.

Supporting Our Leaders in AI Transformation

As part of our strategy to adopt AI at scale across our global workforce, we introduced custom programming for S&P Global’s top executives and People Leaders. The learning paths are part of the Spark AI Academy, launched in September. Executives had the opportunity to participate in a three-hour immersive bootcamp with learning paths on Setting the Foundation, Leading in the AI World and Making It Real: Use Cases.

Leaders can also take advantage of our new GenAI Team Toolkit, which explores the power of GenAI tools and the environment that supports learning, experimentation and easy use of the technology.

Learn more about how we’re infusing AI into our culture and skillsets in the EssentialTECH and EssentialINNOVATION subsection, right column.

Virtual Leadership Program Creates Connections

Participants in our virtual Elevate leadership program, our selection-based program for high-impact mid-level leaders, had the opportunity to strengthen their relationships as we experimented with new ways to engage. Those located near one another met in person, while others connected through video meetings and digital chats. In these ways, participants were able to deepen their experience in the virtual program while increasing their collaboration and productivity.

EssentialTECH and EssentialINNOVATION

Our EssentialTECH and EssentialINNOVATION teams bring opportunities for all colleagues to build the skills, capabilities and mindsets to address the business and career development needs of today and tomorrow. As part of S&P Global’s comprehensive strategy to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) at scale, we are building a culture where all people, roles and teams have the opportunity and responsibility to innovate with the technology.

In 2024, we leaned into social and experiential learning around AI, along with our core learning areas – Agile, Automation, DevOps, Cloud, Data Science, Cyber Security and Innovation. We focused on AI and GenAI learning activities targeting priority skills development for technical roles, as well as learning for employees at every role and level. Team members experimented and innovated through the use of S&P Global’s Spark Assist GenAI platform for all colleagues, and SparkAIR, a similar tool available to S&P Global Ratings colleagues. Forty-eight percent of our people were active users (reporting that they had used the tools within the prior 14 days), as of year-end.

As a key initiative, we collaborated with Accenture to develop the Spark AI Academy and introduced it to all our people beginning in September. The Spark AI Academy underscores our commitment to innovation and empowering everyone at S&P Global, with learning paths designed for People Leaders and executives, along with a mandatory path for our entire global workforce. Colleagues learn about GenAI fundamentals, the practical skills of prompt authoring and how S&P Global is leveraging GenAI capabilities. Read more about how we promote our people’s future-readiness in Challenging Interns to Innovate With GenAI and in the Supporting Our Leaders in AI Transformation box, left column.

In addition, we continued to create space for colleagues to find innovative solutions to real business needs through targeted initiatives:

  • Supported 100% of our colleagues through EssentialTECH learning programs.
  • Engaged 40% of our people in 116 activities via the S&P Global Innovation Platform.
  • Hosted the fourth annual, cross-enterprise Spark Tech & Data Expo, with the general theme of “Sparking AI Awareness and Innovation.”
  • Provided opportunities to learn about the importance of patenting, identify patentable ideas and access assistance with the patent process through the S&P Global Patent Program. 
magnifying-glass-chart

257,726

tech training hours*

 

magnifying-glass-chart

1,708

external tech hires

 

1,346

technology employees who moved into new technology roles

 

301,491

tech training course completions

 

1,470

internal tech hires

 

86

nontechnology employees in all divisions who moved into technology roles

 

* All tech training metrics exclude automotiveMastermind, CARFAX and Kensho, as well as nonpermanent employees.

Developing Application Skills, Solving Real Business Challenges

S&P Global Innovation is a cross-divisional platform to house innovation and technology initiatives, including:

  • The GenAI Belt certification program: A structured “level up” process designed to empower colleagues through hands-on projects and peer mentorship. Participants earn badges as they progress through Yellow (foundational skills), Green (intermediate skills) and Black (advanced) levels. Learn more in the box, Creating Business Solutions Through GenAI Belt Program, right column.
  • Power Prompting workshops: Designed to teach team members the basics of prompt authoring and how to use Spark Assist.
  • Spark Assist and SparkAIR: Our in-house GenAI tools provide colleagues with a playground for innovation, including the ability to conduct customer and market research, generate code and perform sentiment analysis quickly and accurately.
  • Hackathons: Opportunities for people to collaborate and compete to solve a business challenge.
  • Gig and mentorship programs: A marketplace that connects expertise to where it is needed, giving employees the opportunity to develop their capabilities and deliver real business value.

Creating Business Solutions Through GenAI Belt Program

Our new GenAI Belt program creates business value by combining formal and experiential learning through projects such as the following:

  • Automating Corporate Data Updates (Black Belt): The goal was to refresh data for 70,000 companies and expand their business descriptions. Through close collaboration with technology, the team achieved a soft go-live in just five months, transitioning from manual processes to integrating Spark Assist into the Pathfinder workflow tool to handle pre-processing activities.
  • Generating SQL Queries (Yellow Belt): The team developed a tool that transforms database-related business requirements into structured query language (SQL) queries using advanced natural language processing. For example, for a requirement to create an application programming interface (API) to return the company ID, company name and company address from a business database, the tool can quickly generate a query to retrieve data for those three columns. Users can generate complex queries effortlessly, saving time and costs, while enhancing data analysis efficiency. 

Performance Management

S&P Global’s award-winning Thrive performance management system is designed to cultivate meaningful conversations year-round, personalize career opportunities and accelerate performance. We continued to embed this simpler, more flexible and continuous performance experience into our culture and processes in 2024. 

After successfully launching the Thrive full-year performance story (FYPS) in January ahead of annual compensation planning, we expanded the program to encourage our people to put themselves forward for promotion. In January, every colleague submits their performance story, allowing them to reflect on the past performance year by summarizing their achievements and impact on business results based on performance notes and discussions, as well as stakeholder insights that they have actively sought. People leaders then add their comments to the FYPS. If team members want to be considered for promotion based on their progression and performance, they can submit their promotion story during any of a few specified times throughout the year. FYPS stories help People Leaders make salary increase, bonus and, if applicable, stock-equity recommendations, without the use of performance ratings.

The FYPS process has been well-received, giving our people a greater sense of control in their career progression and development path. VIBE Annual Survey data also reflects that colleagues continue to feel supported by their leaders.

Turnover Rate

In line with industry averages, S&P Global’s turnover rate remained largely flat in 2024, with total global turnover at 11.1% (compared to 11.9% in 2023) and global voluntary employee turnover at 7.6% (compared to 7.2% in 2023). We continue to listen to our people, to understand and respond to their needs in efforts to retain our talent.

See data for the years 2023-2024 in the Appendix.

