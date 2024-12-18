Talent Attraction and Development

The wide range of characteristics and perspectives that our people bring to S&P Global gives us a vital competitive edge. We are intentional in building the partnerships and pipelines needed to find highly skilled colleagues around the globe.

In 2024, we advanced our enterprise-wide recruiting strategy in consultation with leaders of our global divisions, to further support high performance and team decision-making. The strategy includes customizing our recruiting processes to ensure we are considering talent from all communities, as well as reinforcing our hiring leaders’ skills through interview workshops, a toolbox detailing hiring best practices and our Spark Assist GenAI tool to provide interview questions based on a job description.

We continued to deepen our recruiting partnerships in 2024, including through the National Black MBA Association’s Annual Conference and Exhibition and the Prospanica Conference and Career Expo in the United States; UK Black Business Week and Women of Silicon Roundabout in the United Kingdom; and the Perspektywy Women in Tech Summit in Poland, Women in Tech in Romania, and Chicas en Tecnología in Argentina, among others. New engagements included India’s virtual RISE Job Fair by Pride Circle. With cross-divisional representation at these events, we were able to engage hundreds of high-potential job seekers and hire dozens of them.