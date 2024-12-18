S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our People Forward philosophy is the foundation of our culture and engagement strategy. It’s what drives our efforts to support our colleagues in reaching their full potential. We are committed to providing all of our people with access to the development opportunities and connections that are important for growing along with the organization. Just as importantly, being People Forward means maintaining the culture of connectivity that fuels our innovation. We continuously seek feedback, and we are transparent about our actions, progress and where we are headed.
Promote a culture of accountability, innovation and growth that brings out the best in our people..
Deliver competitive, fair and transparent compensation and reward programs.
Provide products and platforms that are accessible to all.
Leverage our philanthropy to support pathways to careers in technology and data.
Incorporated features in our products and services to support user accessibility.
Maintained high employee engagement, with an 85% favorability score.
Hosted more than 650 events in 20 countries through our People Resource Groups.
See our Talent Attraction and Development and Community and Economic Impact sections to learn more about our programs and initiatives to attract, retain and develop a highly skilled workforce, and to help strengthen communities around the world through our philanthropy and the giving of time and talents by our people.
We work to create an environment where each of our people feels a genuine sense of connectedness, one that supports both our colleagues and the communities we serve. We maintain a culture of respect where all backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints are welcomed to spark new ideas, drive innovation and help us better support each other and serve our customers.
Our Board of Directors and management view effective human capital management, including culture and engagement, as critical to our long-term strategy, driving business growth and innovation and empowering our people to achieve their full potential. The Board regularly engages with our CEO, Chief People Officer (CPO) and other senior leaders to provide oversight on our priorities and programs.
Our CPO directs the development and execution of our People strategy. He oversees our People, Culture and Engagement and Corporate Responsibility functions. The Corporate Responsibility and Culture and Engagement functions are managed by our Head of Culture and Engagement, who also serves as the Chair of the S&P Global Foundation. This reinforces our community-building efforts and drives employee volunteerism and philanthropic giving through the S&P Global Foundation.
Our ability to attract, retain and develop a highly skilled workforce is critical to our long-term strategy, driving business growth and innovation and empowering our people to achieve their full potential.
We remain committed to transparency and sharing our progress through our external reporting. We comply with all disclosure regulations, including UK Gender Pay Gap Report4 and French Gender Equality Index reports for the legacy S&P Global prior to our 2022 merger with IHS Markit and for the legacy IHS Markit SAS. Our most recent consolidated U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO-1) data can be found here. This report reflects data across our 42,000-plus colleagues in 43 countries as of the end of 2024, along with 2023 data.
For a more complete overview of our performance over time, see Global Demographics in the Appendix. Also see Appendix for a breakdown of employees by country.
All of S&P Global, excluding Taiwan Ratings Corp, AIPL, Engineering Solutions and Fincentric.
All of S&P Global, excluding Taiwan Ratings Corp, AIPL, Engineering Solutions and Fincentric.
Percentages may not sum to 100% due to rounding.
4 See reports for S&P Global, IHS Markit and Platts U.K. Ltd. on https://gender-pay-gap.service.gov.uk.
We recognize that competitive compensation and transparency in our reward programs improve outcomes for our people, our customers and our business. We continually review our compensation programs and practices to maintain internal pay consistency for our people.
Our pay gap reporting highlights the disproportionate representation of women both in different functions of our business and at different levels of seniority throughout the company. We remain committed to addressing these gaps through investments in developing both women and men throughout their careers.
What Is the Gender Pay Gap?
The gender pay gap shows the difference in average earnings between women and men. It reflects the distribution of women and men at different levels of seniority within the company and the pay imbalance that can create. We report on the information for the company with a focus on the mean pay gap. This is calculated by adding up hourly pay of all men and dividing it by the number of men, doing the same for the women and then comparing the two figures. Calculations include all men and women across the organization, regardless of role or seniority.
In 2024*:
For a full view of our gender pay gap reports, visit our Reports & Policies site.
*Data reflects all S&P Global people as of December 31 of the respective year, with the exception of OSTTRA, S&P Guild, CRISIL, Taiwan Ratings, interns and contingent workers, which are excluded due to their different compensation structures. 2022 data reflects all S&P Global people as of December 31, 2022, with the exception of CRISIL, Taiwan Ratings, S&P Guild and union team members, which are excluded due to their different compensation structures.
Pay consistency is the practice of paying people who do work of the same or similar value comparably, regardless of their gender, race, ethnicity or other status. As a standard practice, S&P Global assesses pay annually to identify gender and pay differences across race and ethnic demographics. These regular pay reviews help us align internal pay consistency for our people. This annual practice has continued in 2024, and we have made adjustments across our organization.
We are committed to investing in our people and supporting consistent application of compensation principles for our global workforce.
S&P Global proudly supports nine People Resource Groups (PRGs), which are open to all employees and share a unified mission to foster a workplace that embraces different communities and perspectives. Each PRG is dedicated to creating a culture of connectedness, support and respect, while enhancing employee engagement through various initiatives and volunteering in our communities. The collaborative efforts of the PRGs help to build a robust network of support among employees, fostering relationships that transcend departmental and geographical boundaries and drive innovation.
Worldwide, 961 colleagues serve as global and regional board leaders across 115 chapters in 31 countries, and 28% of our people are members of at least one PRG. Additionally, more than 11,000 participants connect on shared experiences such as running, cooking, gardening, coaching, mindfulness, parenting children with disabilities, cycling and interests in wellbeing.
In 2024, we continued the PRG Grant Program, with the S&P Global Foundation providing each PRG with a grant to award to two organizations or programs aligned with its mission and the Foundation’s focus areas. We hosted more than 650 PRG events in 20 countries.
Read more about our PRGs and Communities on our website.
VIBE (Voice, Insights, Belonging and Expectations) is S&P Global’s continuous listening program. It is part of a holistic approach that includes listening channels such as annual engagement and lifecycle surveys, pulse surveys, polling and colleague networks. These channels allow our people to share feedback on their experiences as well as our company strategy, development, culture and other relevant items.
In 2024, overall engagement remained high, at 85% favorability. Sentiments related to our collective wellbeing, as tracked through our Wellbeing Index, remained strong, with 79% favorability (-3 versus 2023). We saw the strongest improvements in sentiments related to technology enablement (+4 points over 2023) and technology learning (+9 over 2023).
VIBE Annual Survey Engagement Index6
6Data for 2023 and 2024 represents the entire population relevant to the VIBE survey, and does not exclude specific entities, as stated in the prior year Impact Report.