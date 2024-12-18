We work to create an environment where each of our people feels a genuine sense of connectedness, one that supports both our colleagues and the communities we serve. We maintain a culture of respect where all backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints are welcomed to spark new ideas, drive innovation and help us better support each other and serve our customers.

Our Board of Directors and management view effective human capital management, including culture and engagement, as critical to our long-term strategy, driving business growth and innovation and empowering our people to achieve their full potential. The Board regularly engages with our CEO, Chief People Officer (CPO) and other senior leaders to provide oversight on our priorities and programs.

Our CPO directs the development and execution of our People strategy. He oversees our People, Culture and Engagement and Corporate Responsibility functions. The Corporate Responsibility and Culture and Engagement functions are managed by our Head of Culture and Engagement, who also serves as the Chair of the S&P Global Foundation. This reinforces our community-building efforts and drives employee volunteerism and philanthropic giving through the S&P Global Foundation.