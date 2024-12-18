S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Responsible Products and Marketing
S&P Global takes seriously our role in providing our customers with the Essential Intelligence® they need to make informed decisions. The company’s values of integrity, discovery and partnership are ingrained in the products and services we offer and in every step of the customer experience.
We continually seek new ways to deliver value and provide a positive experience for our customers. From ideation, prototyping and testing through launch, marketing and delivery, we strive to deliver products that exceed expectations through quality-focused, risk-informed protocols. Each step of the way, we prioritize our responsibility to customers and their needs and preferences.
Our internal protocols prioritize the development of responsible, accurate, relevant and high-quality products. All new products are subject to review and signoff from Risk, Legal, Compliance and Marketing – and, in some instances, Finance – to confirm that all quality standards are met and that any issues identified during development-phase risk assessments are addressed. We also maintain procedures for receiving feedback and investigating complaints about our products and implementing corrective action plans.
To maintain strong risk-management governance and controls for our products, we employ a variety of approaches across the company. Key processes and protocols within different divisions and business units include, but are not limited to, the following:
S&P Global has been using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to accelerate innovation in the financial services industry since acquiring Kensho in 2018. In 2024, the company announced the release of new generative AI (GenAI) capabilities within existing products as well as new GenAI solutions, including ChatIQ and Document Intelligence on Capital IQ Pro, ChatAI on Platts Connect and the Kensho LLM-ready API.
As this transformational technology evolves, we recognize the potential risk in areas related to AI ethics, bias, transparency, traceability, auditability, data privacy, intellectual property and others. With that in mind, we continue to advance efforts to promote and enable the effective and responsible integration of AI across the company.
Our Acceptable Use Policy addresses applicable governance and protocols for several AI-related topics. The company has also developed various risk mitigation plans and review processes, including establishing an enterprise-wide AI Council and additional governance mechanisms at the division level.
In 2024, the company adopted AI Usage Guidelines governing the use of GenAI technology at S&P Global, including five key considerations:
Sustainable1 is committed to the principles of quality, transparency and management of conflicts of interest, as well as establishing a clear, well-defined organizational structure to promote alignment with good governance standards and best practices. In 2024, Sustainable1 enhanced transparency by issuing a public Statement on ESG Rating and Data Product Codes of Conduct, which provides details on the continued evolution of our organizational structure and governance model. We also launched a public webpage for methodological disclosures, which enables access to detailed methodologies for products and services in multiple areas, including ESG Scores and Data, Climate and Environmental Data, Regulatory Alignment Data and Sustainability Analytics Services.
To improve accessibility in our client-facing applications, our IAAP- (International Association of Accessibility Professionals-) certified Accessibility Engineering Team partners with the product and user experience teams to assess and help mitigate accessibility issues. The team itself includes diverse perspectives and offers insights that support our commitment to creating products catering to the needs of all users.
In line with our commitment, Market Intelligence (MI) products offer features to support users with visual and mobility impairments. In addition to color blindnessfriendly themes and display options that can be customized to enhance readability, MI products like S&P Global Capital IQ Pro, S&P Global ChartIQ and S&P Global Marketplace are compatible with screen readers, allowing users to navigate the platforms and access information through audio output. The platforms include training and resources for using the features effectively. In addition, the Spark Assist tool, which is designed to streamline user interactions and enhance productivity within S&P Global products, has accessibility features to better support users with visual and motor impairments.
Our business depends on our clients’ trust. We maintain processes and policies to enable us to align marketing materials with responsible practices, legal requirements and customer expectations.
Safeguarding c customers’ trust starts with protecting their privacy. See our Global Corporate Privacy Policy for details. We employ responsible sales and marketing practices in communicating the value of our products and services, including adherence to transparency guidelines and obtaining customer consent, where required by applicable law.
We have dedicated policies to enable us to meet and adhere to the highest standards. For instance, our Social Media Policy prohibits our team members from taking any action that might suggest that the independence and objectivity of our products or services could be improperly influenced by our sales, marketing or other commercial interests. Failure to comply with our policies may lead to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment.
We strive to deliver consistently excellent value that customers can feel confident in, by providing an effortless experience that leaves customers feeling heard, understood and empowered. Our approach to supporting customers through every step of their experience with us has three main components: