Responsible Products and Marketing

S&P Global has been using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to accelerate innovation in the financial services industry since acquiring Kensho in 2018. In 2024, the company announced the release of new generative AI (GenAI) capabilities within existing products as well as new GenAI solutions, including ChatIQ and Document Intelligence on Capital IQ Pro, ChatAI on Platts Connect and the Kensho LLM-ready API.



As this transformational technology evolves, we recognize the potential risk in areas related to AI ethics, bias, transparency, traceability, auditability, data privacy, intellectual property and others. With that in mind, we continue to advance efforts to promote and enable the effective and responsible integration of AI across the company.

Our Acceptable Use Policy addresses applicable governance and protocols for several AI-related topics. The company has also developed various risk mitigation plans and review processes, including establishing an enterprise-wide AI Council and additional governance mechanisms at the division level.

In 2024, the company adopted AI Usage Guidelines governing the use of GenAI technology at S&P Global, including five key considerations: