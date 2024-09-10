S&P Global Offerings
The S&P Global Research Council offers the broader view. In this era of turbulence and change, the broader view is essential.
A changing world requires new insights, new analysis, and new approaches. The impact of geopolitical events, supply chain issues, health crises, and a changing climate is never confined to a single sector or market. Our clients require expertise and analysis that looks at the big picture.
The S&P Global Research Council was created to bring together leading experts from across our company to generate the type of research that our clients increasingly need. From capital markets to energy markets, from commodity markets to sustainability, we focus on the biggest challenges and opportunities in the world today.
From examining a world in disruption to illuminating the shadowy private markets; exploring the rise of India to mapping the contours of rapidly evolving supply chains to tracking the progress of the energy transition, our existing reports and those still to come provide the insights we all need to made decisions with conviction.
The work of the Council exemplifies the role of S&P Global in powering global markets and provides the perspectives our customers need to focus on the future.
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
Dr. Atul Arya is Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He is responsible for integrating energy content, analysis and insights across the entire energy value chain and for c-suite client engagements.
Global Head of Research & Development
President, S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy
Global Head of Pricing & Market Insight
Head of Editorial, Design and Publishing
Global Chief Economist
Head of ESG Thought Leadership
Head of Content & Digital Marketing
Global Head of Communications, S&P Global Ratings and Sustainable1
Christopher Krantz is Global Head of Communications, S&P Global Ratings and Sustainable1. Based in London, he leads the Communications teams for these businesses, which are responsible for all public relations and employee communications activity. Christopher sits on the Ratings Operating Committee and Sustainble1 Leadership Team.
Head of Non-Ratings Business Enablement
Head of EssentialTech COE and Innovation, S&P Global
President, SVP, Automotive Insights
Senior Director, Quantitative Research
Director of FIG Research
Head of R&D, Kensho
Executive Director of Research Advisory Speciality Solutions
Natznet Tesfay is Executive Director of Research Advisory Speciality Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Managing Director, Global Head of Ratings Thought Leadership