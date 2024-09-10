Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

on this page

About the S&P Global Research Council

A changing world requires new insights, new analysis, and new approaches. The impact of geopolitical events, supply chain issues, health crises, and a changing climate is never confined to a single sector or market. Our clients require expertise and analysis that looks at the big picture.

The S&P Global Research Council was created to bring together leading experts from across our company to generate the type of research that our clients increasingly need. From capital markets to energy markets, from commodity markets to sustainability, we focus on the biggest challenges and opportunities in the world today.

From examining a world in disruption to illuminating the shadowy private markets; exploring the rise of India to mapping the contours of rapidly evolving supply chains to tracking the progress of the energy transition, our existing reports and those still to come provide the insights we all need to made decisions with conviction.

The work of the Council exemplifies the role of S&P Global in powering global markets and provides the perspectives our customers need to focus on the future.

Latest Research

All Reports

Research Council Members

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Dr. Atul Arya is Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He is responsible for integrating energy content, analysis and insights across the entire energy value chain and for c-suite client engagements.

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

Global Head of Research & Development

Martina L. Cheung

Martina L. Cheung

President, S&P Global Ratings

Tim Edwards

Tim Edwards

Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy

Dave Ernsberger

Dave Ernsberger

Global Head of Pricing & Market Insight

Ken Fredman

Ken Fredman

Head of Editorial, Design and Publishing

Paul Gruenwald, Ph.D.

Paul Gruenwald, Ph.D.

Global Chief Economist

Lindsey Hall

Lindsey Hall

Head of ESG Thought Leadership

Nathan Hunt

Nathan Hunt

Head of Content & Digital Marketing

Christopher Krantz

Christopher Krantz

Global Head of Communications, S&P Global Ratings and Sustainable1

Christopher Krantz is Global Head of Communications, S&P Global Ratings and Sustainable1. Based in London, he leads the Communications teams for these businesses, which are responsible for all public relations and employee communications activity. Christopher sits on the Ratings Operating Committee and Sustainble1 Leadership Team.

Alexandra Krief

Alexandra Krief

Head of Non-Ratings Business Enablement

Shankar Krishnamurthy

Shankar Krishnamurthy

Head of EssentialTech COE and Innovation, S&P Global

Joe Lafeir

Joe Lafeir

President, SVP, Automotive Insights

Daniel J. Sandberg

Daniel J. Sandberg

Senior Director, Quantitative Research

Nathan Stovall

Nathan Stovall

Director of FIG Research

Chris Tanner

Chris Tanner

Head of R&D, Kensho

Natznet Tesfay

Natznet Tesfay

Executive Director of Research Advisory Speciality Solutions

Natznet Tesfay is Executive Director of Research Advisory Speciality Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ruth Yang

Ruth Yang

Managing Director, Global Head of Ratings Thought Leadership