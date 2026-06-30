As we mark the halfway point of 2026, this edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly explores several key trends we identified at the outset of the year — and that continue to shape how sustainability is influencing decision-making.  

Sustainability in 2026 remains a story of how stakeholders balance near-term and long-term priorities to build resilience in the face of uncertainty. This balancing act is especially evident in the energy space, as companies and governments grapple with how to ensure near-term energy security and affordability while simultaneously addressing long-term risks like climate change.  

Continued conflict in the Middle East and growing AI-driven power demands are reshaping this calculus. Research into Big Tech finds that renewables like wind and solar are featuring more prominently in the sector's energy road map, thanks to AI demands and a desire for energy autonomy. We zoom in on the US power market to understand how affordability concerns are impacting data center development.  

Research into another high-emitting sector — transportation — explores how these companies are balancing decarbonization strategies with the practical, system-level barriers to widespread electric vehicle adoption, including cost and charging infrastructure.  

Climate change will impact all sectors and geographies to different degrees, and our research explores how increasing frequency and severity of river flooding in some regions could translate into financial risk.  

Climate change and nature loss are closely intertwined, as we have written in past editions of this research journal, and we explore here how forest degradation can amplify physical climate risks. We zoom in on cocoa and coffee to understand how climate change could impact these two key crops — and how sustainable agriculture practices can help companies build long-term resilience.   

Another key to creating resilience is robust governance, and we explore how our data helps investors navigate the risks of corporate controversies like human rights violations, labor abuses and environmental damage — all of which can ultimately translate into financial losses. 

Across all these topics, we seek to understand investor appetite and fund flows. We find that sustainable debt financing continues to favor mature climate transition technologies, as evidenced by the 1,000 Second Party Opinions S&P Global analyzed — a milestone reached in the second quarter.

Lindsey Hall

S&P Global Energy

Lindsey Hall

Global Head of Sustainability Thought Leadership

Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab 

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Bruce Thomson

S&P Global Ratings

Bruce Thomson

Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Methodologies and Research

Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab 

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Project Leads & Contributors

Lindsey Hall

S&P Global Energy

Lindsey Hall

Global Head of Sustainability Thought Leadership

Bruce Thomson

S&P Global Ratings

Bruce Thomson

Global Social Specialist, Sustainability Methodologies and Research

Matt Macfarland

S&P Global Energy

Matt Macfarland

Senior Editor, Sustainability

David Bodek

S&P Global Ratings

David Bodek

Managing Director - Sector Lead

Victor Hazell Laudisio

S&P Global Ratings

Victor Hazell Laudisio

Global Nature Specialist, Sustainability Research and Methodologies

Catherine Rothacker

S&P Global Ratings

Catherine Rothacker

Associate Director

Jayce Cairo

S&P Global Energy

Jayce Cairo

Senior Analyst - ESG Controversy Research

Tony Lenoir

S&P Global Energy

Tony Lenoir

Associate Director, Datacenters & Energy Research

Christina Sewell

S&P Global Ratings

Christina Sewell

Lead, Sustainable Finance

Luiz Commar

S&P Global Energy

Luiz Commar

Principal Analyst, Agriculture Sustainability

Rick Lord

S&P Global Energy

Rick Lord

Head of Sustainable1 Research and Innovation

Dhaval Shah

S&P Global Ratings

Dhaval Shah

Director

Gabe Grosberg

S&P Global Ratings

Gabe Grosberg

Managing Director, Sector Lead, Credit Analysis,

Beatriz Minamy

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Beatriz Minamy

Principal Analyst Digital Industries e-Mobility

Kuntal Singh

S&P Global Energy

Kuntal Singh

Lead, Climate Physical Risk, Sustainable1

Timothy Hall

S&P Global Energy

Timothy Hall

Senior Scientist, S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

S&P Global Ratings

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

Director, Global Climate Adaptation and Resilience Specialist

Sarah Sullivant

S&P Global Ratings

Sarah Sullivant

Managing Director - Sector Lead

Ida Fahani Md Jaye

S&P Global Energy

Ida Fahani Md Jaye

Analyst, Agriculture Sustainability

Ola Olatunji

S&P Global Ratings

Ola Olatunji

Senior Analyst

Dr. Terence Thompson

S&P Global Energy

Dr. Terence Thompson

Chief Scientist, Climate Center of Excellence, Sustainable1

Marta Jimenez

S&P Global Sustainable1

Marta Jimenez

Sustainability Research Specialist

Tomás Pintado

S&P Global Energy

Tomás Pintado

Analyst, Sustainability Research, Research & Methodology

Prevena V P

S&P Global Sustainable1

Prevena V P

Analyst, Agriculture Sustainability

Sana Khan

S&P Global Energy

Sana Khan

Agribusiness Consultant

Elena Salgado Rodríguez

S&P Global Energy

Elena Salgado Rodríguez

Manager, ESG Controversy Analysis

Adam Wilson

S&P Global Energy

Adam Wilson

Senior Analyst, North American Power and Renewables

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