Welcome to this special edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly.

This edition provides S&P Global’s latest commentary and research as market participants around the globe prepare for Climate Week in New York City, the UN’s COP16 biodiversity conference in Cali, Colombia, and the UN’s COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, later this fall.

Will these events, and other developments, bring about the actions necessary to achieve increasingly challenging climate and energy transition goals?

Consider that the S&P Global Commodity Insights base case scenario shows that net-zero goals for every country are out of reach — even as the transition delivers significantly lower global emissions through an energy system delivering more clean technology in the future.

To understand future impacts, track progress and meet global transition goals, investors, corporate executives and other market players require trusted data, analytics and benchmarks.

This information is the lifeblood of financial markets and is essential to increasing the amount of private capital committed to climate, biodiversity and energy transition projects.

Important work is being done in this area in the private sector. One example is S&P Global Ratings’ recent launch of the Climate Transition Assessment (CTA). The CTA is a qualitative opinion that goes beyond a net-zero target to evaluate where a company is on its transition journey and where we expect it to head into the future. The CTA is designed to provide answers to investors and anyone else who is interested in whether a company is taking sufficient actions and near-term steps to deliver on its targets.

Despite the challenges ahead, I’m hopeful that the CTA and other solutions in the market will bring the transparency necessary to close the transition financing gap and spur the changes needed to support the planet’s transition goals.