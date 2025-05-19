S&P Global Offerings
Welcome to this special edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly.
This edition provides S&P Global’s latest commentary and research as market participants around the globe prepare for Climate Week in New York City, the UN’s COP16 biodiversity conference in Cali, Colombia, and the UN’s COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, later this fall.
Will these events, and other developments, bring about the actions necessary to achieve increasingly challenging climate and energy transition goals?
Consider that the S&P Global Commodity Insights base case scenario shows that net-zero goals for every country are out of reach — even as the transition delivers significantly lower global emissions through an energy system delivering more clean technology in the future.
To understand future impacts, track progress and meet global transition goals, investors, corporate executives and other market players require trusted data, analytics and benchmarks.
This information is the lifeblood of financial markets and is essential to increasing the amount of private capital committed to climate, biodiversity and energy transition projects.
Important work is being done in this area in the private sector. One example is S&P Global Ratings’ recent launch of the Climate Transition Assessment (CTA). The CTA is a qualitative opinion that goes beyond a net-zero target to evaluate where a company is on its transition journey and where we expect it to head into the future. The CTA is designed to provide answers to investors and anyone else who is interested in whether a company is taking sufficient actions and near-term steps to deliver on its targets.
Despite the challenges ahead, I’m hopeful that the CTA and other solutions in the market will bring the transparency necessary to close the transition financing gap and spur the changes needed to support the planet’s transition goals.
For the past three years, this publication from the S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab has brought together data-driven research on key topics shaping the sustainability landscape. As we approach the three-year anniversary of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly, we’re proud to bring you this Special Edition featuring new research on two intertwined global environmental crises — climate change and nature loss.
We explore how the energy transition could evolve from the perspective of the latest S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy & Climate Scenarios, which reflect fundamental shifts in geopolitics, markets and technology that are reshaping the world into a more complex, multidimensional landscape. S&P Global Ratings unpacks how the potential impacts described by these different climate scenarios could be material to the creditworthiness of issuers and debt instruments — through the lens of both transition risks and physical climate risks.
Physical risks from climate change are increasing, and their economic and financial impacts are likely to rise with time, particularly if mitigation and adaptation efforts are not accelerated. The precise severity and timing of impacts remains uncertain, however. Research from S&P Global Sustainable1 projects how a growing swathe of the world’s population and GDP could be exposed to one climate hazard — drought — under different climate scenarios. The upside is, our data shows how limiting global warming can lessen the long- term impacts of drought for some of the world’s largest economies and most populated regions.
Even as greenhouse gas emissions rise, there is evidence that the energy transition is progressing. Research from S&P Global Mobility finds that adoption of battery electric vehicles is expected to accelerate in the coming years, contributing to a significant reduction in global CO2 emissions from vehicles. As the demand for batteries increases, this will mean a heightened focus on automotive supply chains — including the question of how to ensure sustainable sourcing practices.
Put another way: How do you weigh the need to extract minerals essential for facilitating the energy transition, such as lithium for electric vehicle batteries, against the potential impact on nature? In research from S&P Global Sustainable1, we explore this balancing act the energy transition faces. Any sustainability strategy is incomplete if it does not contemplate both climate and nature; the two are inextricably linked, though nature impacts and dependencies are not yet well understood by many businesses. Research from S&P Global Ratings notes that many earlier economic growth models lacked any consideration of natural capital, or the stock of natural resources and ecosystem services that combine to yield a flow of benefits to people. To address this, the research seeks to develop a basic tipping point model featuring the interaction of both physical capital and natural capital.
Stakeholders across the sustainability world, from economists and policymakers to companies and investors, have a growing understanding of climate change and biodiversity loss — and the links between these twin crises. As the world prepares for a busy fall agenda of major sustainability conferences, we hope the research that follows will shed light on these interconnections — the risks, the opportunities, and the path forward.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Head of ESG Thought Leadership
Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab
Lindsey Hall is Head of ESG Thought Leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, where she co-hosts the ESG Insider podcast and is a steering member of S&P Global's Diversity Research Lab.
She got her start in financial journalism writing for various Financial Times publications in London before joining SNL Financial in 2010, where she spent a decade covering financial news and regulation as a reporter and editor.
Lindsey holds a Masters from the London School of Economics.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research
Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab
Harald Francke Lund is Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research within S&P Global Ratings Research & Development. He is the former Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Shades of Green, a global leader in independent opinions for green bonds, which is now a part of S&P Global. Prior to joining Shades of Green, he led the Norwegian contribution to the UNSG's AGF report on long-term climate finance in 2010 and has held the positions of Deputy Chief Negotiator for Norway, Head of Emissions Trading Section at the Norwegian Environment Agency, and Advisor to the UNSG’s Special Envoy on Climate Change Jens Stoltenberg. Harald has a law degree from University of Oslo.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior Editor, Thought Leadership,, Editorial Manager, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly
Matt MacFarland is the industry editor for nonbank financial services news at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His coverage includes investment banking, asset management, financial technology and capital markets. A particular focus is equity market structure, which he covered as a reporter for SNL Financial.
Matt holds a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in English from Hampden-Sydney College.
S&P Global Ratings
Head of Climate Economics & European Economist
Marion Amiot is Head of Climate Economics & European Economist at S&P Global Ratings, based in London. In this position, she develops the Eurozone economic forecasts, provides insight into the economic outlook and conducts in-depth research on key macroeconomic developments and policies.
S&P Global Mobility
Principal Analyst, North American Powertrain Forecasting
His expertise includes hybrid and battery electric vehicle forecasting, the California Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, the consumer's relationship with alternative powertrains, and the impact of external factors concerning the future of the alternative powertrain market around the world.
Previously, his research and analysis included engine and transmission forecasting for North America with emphasis on both Japanese vehicle manufacturers and Ford Motor Company. Prior to joining S&P Global, Devin performed automotive research and commentary on vehicle specifications and pricing for OEM vehicle comparisons.
Devin holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Detroit Mercy, US.
S&P Global Sustainable1
ESG Innovation and Analytics Manager
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Credit Research & Insights
Alexandre Birry is the Global Head of Credit Research & Insights for S&P Global Ratings. His team looks after the regional and global Credit Conditions Committees and Credit Market Research. He is also part of a working group assessing how megatrends may impact creditworthiness. His prior role (until April 2024) was as Chief Analytical Officer for Financial Institutions ratings, where his responsibilities included coordinating S&P Global Ratings’ efforts to drive analytical consistency and ratings quality for banks and non-bank financial institutions, and the contribution to and coordination of sector research publications. Alexandre also co-created and co-chaired a cross-divisional research lab on digital assets. Previously acting as sector lead for EMEA Financial Institutions, he also chaired an internal taskforce analyzing the potential impact of regulatory developments on bank ratings, in addition to being an active participant in rating committees globally. Alexandre joined S&P Global Ratings in November 2009, covering over time a large number of banks across Europe.
His previous working experience includes five years in Fitch Ratings' Financial Institutions team, covering banks in Northern Europe, and two years at UBS, within the corporate finance Financial Institutions Group.
Alexandre recently relocated to Paris after 20+ years in London. He holds a Master in Management, with a major in finance, from HEC Paris, as well as a CEMS (Community of European Management Schools) Master in International Management.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Head of Innovation Methodology
Rick Lord is Head of Climate Methodology at S&P Global Sustainable1. In this role, Rick specializes in the developing and delivering data and tools to quantify environmental, social and governance risks to assets, projects, companies and investment portfolios. Most recently he has led the development of innovative and market leading analytics focusing on ESG issues including carbon pricing risk, alignment with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, and climate change physical risk. Rick’s work at Trucost aims to link ESG issues to drivers of corporate and investor financial value creation, and to frame material ESG issues in the context of business strategy.
Rick holds a Masters in Environmental Economics from Imperial College London and a Bachelor’s of Science from Queensland University of Technology.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Director, Energy and Climate Scenarios
Rick is responsible for coordinating across the energy, economics, chemicals and automotive sectors at S&P Global Commodity Insights to build and continually update the company's long-term energy scenario outlooks, as well as help inform customers of the broad range of dynamics driving the global energy business. He directs research for the S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy and Climate Scenarios service and is a principal thought leader in S&P Global Commodity Insights ongoing scenario analysis and development. Before joining S&P Global Commodity Insights , Rick worked with Sandia National Laboratories, performing comparative studies of international energy policies and technology programs.
Rick holds a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University and an Master of Arts from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in the United States.
S&P Global Mobility
Research and Analysis Associate Director
Xavier's work focuses on EU CO2 regulation and associated automakers' compliance forecasting, as well as investigating technical pathways enabling future regulatory compliance. Xavier joined S&P Global in 2019, after a decade of experience in the automotive industry, having previously worked in engineering positions in powertrain development at PSA Peugeot Citroën and Ford Motor Company, in turns based in France, China and the United Kingdom. He is a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.
Xavier holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Toulouse, France, and a Master of Science in energy and powertrain from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure du Pétrole et des Moteurs, France. He also holds a master's degree in management from Université Paris 1 - Panthéon-Sorbonne, France, and a Master of Science in economics and policy of energy and the environment from University College London, United Kingdom.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Head, Outlooks and Scenarios Analysis
Paul McConnell leads the Outlooks and Scenarios team at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Paul has spent over 20 years in the energy and climate space. His work covers energy and carbon markets, long-term decarbonisation trends and net zero, climate policy and emissions, and strategic responses to climate change and the energy transition.
Paul leads a team developing S&P Global Commodity Insight’s central cross-commodity base case view, in addition to several scenarios describing alternative outcomes for global energy markets and GHG emissions. Paul is also highly experienced in assessing climate-related risk >and opportunity for organisations across the oil & gas, power, industry and financial sectors. He is a recognized thought leader around emergent and disruptive risks, including climate change and energy security.
Prior to S&P Global Commodity Insights, Paul ran the climate transition risk centre of excellence at sustainability consultancy ERM, and spent over a decade as an energy analyst at Wood Mackenzie. Earlier in his career Paul held analytical roles on the coal and freight desk of EDF Trading, and at American Electric Power.Paul
holds an MSc in Global Environmental Change and International Policy from Imperial College, London.
S&P Global Mobility
Senior Research Analyst
Xi Wang is a Sr. Research Analyst with the Powertrain and Compliance Forecasting team.
Xi joined S&P Global(now part of S&P Global) in July 2018 with 12-year research experience on energy and environmental policy. Prior to joining S&P Global, Xi's areas of focus include policy design, policy impacts analysis, and life cycle assessment for clean transportation systems. At S&P Global Mobility, Xi specializes in global compliance regulations, including U.S. CAFE and GHG emissions, EU vehicle CO2 emissions, and China CAFC and NEV. Xi holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Environmental Science and Engineering from Tsinghua University in China, and a Ph.D. degree in Engineering and Public Policy from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Head of Nature Research and Methodology
Gautier Desme is Head of Nature Research and Methodology at Sustainable1, leading the development of new datasets on environmental and climate issues, such as the development of analytics that allow investors and businesses to quantify the nature-related risks in their portfolios and operations. Prior to that, Gautier served in other leadership roles, leading on sovereign carbon risk, green bonds analytics and positive impact.
Gautier started his career at Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in London, first as a credit structurer, then in commodities derivatives structuring, where he designed investment strategies and products across energy, metals and agriculture markets. He developed and issued the first EUTS carbon note in 2010, allowing investors to benefit from arbitrage opportunities in the EU Carbon Allowance market.
Gautier holds a master’s degree in Financial Markets from University Paris Dauphine, and a master’s degree in Environmental Technology from Imperial College London.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Climate Adaptation & Resilience Specialist
Paul Munday is a Director, Global Climate Adaptation & Resilience Specialist at S&P Global Ratings, where he leads and coordinates S&P Global Ratings’ research and application of climate adaptation and resilience analytics. He works at the interface between data and research, leveraging his expertise to help improve clarity of the credit impacts from climate risks.
Paul has over 10 years of experience in both the UK and abroad, providing advice to private and public sector clients across multiple sectors to help mainstream consideration of climate resilience into projects and programmes. Prior to joining S&P Global Ratings, Paul worked in climate risk consultancy.
He is a Chartered Scientist, Chartered Water and Environment Manager and certified expert in climate adaptation finance by the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior Writer and Co-Host of ESG Insider Podcast
Esther Whieldon is a Senior Writer on the S&P Global Sustainable1 Thought Leadership Team and co-host of the S&P Global podcast ESG Insider. Esther has worked at S&P Global for 14 years and was previously a Senior Reporter in the S&P Global Market Intelligence newsroom where she wrote about climate change, ESG and energy issues. Prior, Esther worked two years as a reporter at Politico and spent several years before that in the S&P Global Platts energy newsroom in Washington, D.C. Esther earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Washington Adventist University in Takoma Park, Maryland.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Climate Transition Risk Specialist
S&P Global Ratings
Global Chief Economist
S&P Global Sustainable1
Associate Director
Lead Sustainable Mobility Analyst
Qifan joined S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit Automotive) in August 2018 and has since taken multiple roles in Powertrain Compliance, Data Quality and Governance, and Sustainable Mobility.As Lead Analyst, Qifan is leading the development of preparatory models and methodologies in carbon accounting of GHG Scope 1/2/3 emissions with advanced data analytics and the latest life cycle assessment techniques. Qifan also supports the development of CO2 compliance business initiatives and forecast product offerings.Before joining S&P Global, Qifan worked as a fuel economy and powertrain performance engineer at FCA, responsible for virtual synthesis and simulation of next-gen SUV/Truck programs. Qifan also interned at the US EPA's National Vehicle Fuel Emission Laboratory.Qifan holds a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Bachelor's degree from RPI. He is currently pursuing an MBA degree from University of Chicago Booth School of Business, expected to be completed by 2025.
S&P Global Mobility
Research Analyst, Sustainable1 Mobility
Sustainability Analyst Credit – Analysis,
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior Data Scientist, ESG Innovation and Analytics
Mobility
Sr. Research Analyst, Sustainable Mobility, Shanghai
As senior research analyst, Leo focuses on the vehicle life cycle carbon accounting and sustainability development of automotive industry.
Leo joined S&P Global Mobility since Oct. 2024, supports data product development, covering the methodology refining, data processing and insight analysis in Sustainable Mobility, topics of which ranging from Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory accounting, decarbonization strategy and climate-related physical risks analysis, etc.
Prior to joining with S&P Global, Leo help client perform the corporate carbon footprint and product carbon footprint calculation as a consultant in consulting business. Additionally, Leo’s professions and project experience covers sustainability assessment, decarbonization strategy development and carbon accounting regulation compliance.
Leo holds a master of science degree in Chemical Engineering from Ghent University in Belgium and Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and Technology from East China University of Science and Technology in Shanghai.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Principal ESG Analyst
Thank you to all our colleagues across S&P Global who contributed to the design, production and publication of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly: Rameez Ali, Lauren Capolupo, Carla Donaghey, Ila Negi, Stephanie Oxford, Cat VanVliet.