Douglas L. Peterson

Senior Advisor, Former President & Chief Executive Officer, S&P Global

Mr. Peterson serves as a senior advisor to S&P Global. He was President and Chief Executive Officer from 2013 until November 1, 2024, and served on the board from July 2013 to May 2025. In May 2025, Mr. Peterson joined the Morgan Stanley Board of Directors.

Through a mix of organic investments and strategic transactions, including the successful integration of IHS Markit in 2022, Mr. Peterson transformed S&P Global to realize its vision of “Powering Global Markets” with data, analytics, and benchmarks. His dedication to the company's people, customers, and partners, combined with his emphasis on international expansion, innovative technology, early adoption of AI, and leading sustainability services, forms the foundation of the company's strategy today. Under his leadership, S&P Global returned over $30 billion to shareholders, and the company’s market capitalization increased from $16 billion to over $150 billion.

Mr. Peterson is a leading voice on sustainability and energy transition. He serves on the Board of the UN Global Compact, is leading a World Bank working group to develop an emerging markets fixed income asset class of large infrastructure projects, and in 2021 he led a workstream of the G7’s Impact Taskforce to mobilize private capital through consistent global standards to measure, value, and account for sustainability.

Before joining S&P Global, Mr. Peterson was the Chief Operating Officer of Citibank. Over his 26 years at Citigroup, he served as CEO of Citigroup Japan, Citigroup’s Chief Auditor, and in leadership roles in Latin America, always delivering growth through exceptional performance.

Mr. Peterson serves on the Boards of the Japan Society, the National Bureau of Economic Research and Claremont McKenna College. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Born and raised in New Mexico, Mr. Peterson received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree from Claremont McKenna College.