Countries and companies around the world face increasing climate risks that, when properly managed, can also present opportunities — what we refer to in the title of this Second-Quarter Edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly as the great climate balancing act.

On one hand, the rising risks are clear. Physical climate hazards are becoming more severe and more frequent. Yet the research that follows finds that many large companies around the world are not engaging in climate adaptation efforts to build resilience to these hazards. S&P Global Sustainable1 data also shows that many leading US companies lack a net-zero goal. At the same time, research from S&P Global Ratings finds that the overall volume of climate litigation has increased exponentially over the past 10 years. While the strategic and financial impact of climate litigation on companies could be significant, the direct and indirect costs remain difficult to measure.

The risks have implications beyond companies’ direct operations. Supply chain due diligence regulations are becoming more common around the world, yet S&P Global Sustainable1 research finds that supplier codes of conduct are not widely disclosed.

Governments are also facing these risks. Research from S&P Global Ratings explores the potential credit risks that climate change poses to US governments, absent adaptation measures.

On the other hand, not all is doom and gloom. Research from S&P Global Ratings economists describes a shifting climate policy paradigm, from a view where economic growth is not possible toward a more constructive model in which growth and a sustainable environment can coexist. That, in turn, presents opportunities for innovation and growth. Research from S&P Global Commodity Insights finds that clean technology has reached parity with upstream oil and gas in global energy supply spending in real terms and will drive spending growth for the foreseeable future.

We hope that the research that follows will strike a balance — on the one side, shining light on the major climate and sustainability risks companies face; on the other, identifying places to better measure and manage these challenges while harnessing transition opportunities.

Lindsey Hall

S&P Global Sustainable1

Lindsey Hall

Global Head of Thought Leadership

Project Leads & Contributors

Lindsey Hall

S&P Global Sustainable1

Lindsey Hall

Global Head of Thought Leadership

Matt Macfarland

S&P Global Sustainable1

Matt Macfarland

Senior Editor, Thought Leadership,, Editorial Manager, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly

Marion Amiot

S&P Global Ratings

Marion Amiot

Head of Climate Economics & European Economist

Drew Fryer

S&P Global

Drew Fryer

Research Manager

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

S&P Global Ratings

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

Director, Global Climate Adaptation & Resilience Specialist

Catherine Baddeley

S&P Global Ratings

Catherine Baddeley

Analyst, Credit Analysis

Taos Fudji

S&P Global Ratings

Taos Fudji

Director, Ratings Analytical

Ha-Chau Ngo

S&P Global Sustainable1

Ha-Chau Ngo

Associate Sustainability Analyst, S&P Global Sustainable1

Yogesh Balasubramanian

S&P Global Ratings

Yogesh Balasubramanian

Sector Lead

Pierre Georges

S&P Global Ratings

Pierre Georges

Managing Director, Global Analytics

Paul O'Donnell

S&P Global Ratings

Paul O'Donnell

Associate Director, Credit – Analysis

Nicola Ballerini

S&P Global Sustainable1

Nicola Ballerini

Associate ESG Analyst

Amy Groeschel

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Amy Groeschel

Principal Research Analyst, Costs and Technology

Amy Groeschel is a principal research analyst in Costs and Technology team at S&P Global Commodity Insights

Filippo Sebastio

S&P Global Sustainable1

Filippo Sebastio

ESG Methodology Specialist

Bruno Bastit

S&P Global Ratings

Bruno Bastit

Global Corporate Governance Specialist

Paul Gruenwald

S&P Global Ratings

Paul Gruenwald

Global Chief Economist

Chelsy Shipman

S&P Global Ratings

Chelsy Shipman

Senior Analyst, Credit Analysis

Hana Beckwith

S&P Global Sustainable1

Hana Beckwith

ESG Specialist

Imre Guba

S&P Global Ratings

Imre Guba

Director, Accounting Specialist, Credit – Analysis

Martin Staeheli

S&P Global Sustainable1

Martin Staeheli

Director, Sustainability Research, Research & Development

Kenneth Biddison

S&P Global Ratings

Kenneth Biddison

Senior Analyst, Credit Analysis

Randy Layman

S&P Global Ratings

Randy Layman

Director, Credit Analysis

Patrizio Trapletti

Patrizio Trapletti

Senior Analyst, Financial Institutions Analytics, Research & Methodology

Patrizio is a Senior Analyst within the Financial Institutions Analytics, Research & Methodology team at S&P Global Sustainable1. In his role, he leads the development of climate- and sustainability-related analytical methodologies and solutions underpinning S&P Global Sustainable1's product suite for financial institutions.

Lauren Costello

S&P Global Sustainable1

Lauren Costello

Analyst, Sustainability Research, Research & Development

So Lefebvre

S&P Global Sustainable1

So Lefebvre

Associate ESG Analyst

Esther Whieldon

Esther Whieldon

Senior Writer and Co-Host of ESG Insider Podcast

Francesco d'Avack

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Francesco d'Avack

Principal Analyst, Global Power and Renewables, Climate & Sustainability

Francesco d’Avack focusses on market analysis for renewable power technologies worldwide at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Alex Louie

S&P Global Ratings

Alex Louie

Director, Credit Analysis

Nora Wittstruck

S&P Global Ratings

Nora Wittstruck

Chief Analytical Officer for Governments

Thomas Englerth

S&P Global Ratings

Thomas Englerth

Associate Director, Sustainable Finance

Lai Ly

S&P Global Ratings

Lai Ly

Global Head of Sustainability Research

Thank you to all our colleagues across S&P Global who contributed to the design, production and publication of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly: Rameez Ali, Lauren Capolupo, Carla Donaghey, Ila Negi, Stephanie Oxford, Cat VanVliet.

Net Zero. Now What?

Uncover risk scenarios, reveal transition pathways, and optimize your net zero opportunities with our unparalleled data and insight.
Accelerate to Zero

Disclosure and Decarbonization

Sustainability Quarterly: First-Quarter 2024 Edition

In the latest edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly, we explore how investor demand for climate disclosures and efforts to decarbonize sectors entwine.
Read More