The share of companies with net-zero targets for Scope 3 financed emissions is rising slowly, reaching 22% in 2025.

A higher share of banks (31%) either have policies restricting coal financing or do not finance coal — signaling that some decarbonization efforts are underway even at banks without net-zero commitments.

Measurement and disclosure of Scope 3 financed emissions is becoming more common worldwide, according to data from the latest S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. However, many of the companies disclosing these emissions acknowledge that the figures do not cover their entire portfolios.

About 42% of assessed financial institutions offer sustainable finance products to corporate clients, a number that has remained flat since 2023.

Decarbonization and sustainable finance efforts differ significantly across regions, largely shaped by differing regulatory and political contexts. European financial institutions have taken the lead on setting net-zero targets, measuring financed emissions and imposing fossil fuel restrictions. In contrast, few North American firms have set targets or sought out sustainable finance business.