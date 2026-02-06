How do the standards compare with key frameworks in other jurisdictions?

In December 2025, EU lawmakers agreed to reduce the scope of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which requires firms to disclose standardized environmental, social and governance information. The agreement drastically reduces the number of companies subject to the directive and follows proposals by the European Commission to ease the reporting burden for firms.

Companies in the scope of CSRD are subject to a set of sustainability standards called the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). Both the ISSB and the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG), a technical advisor to the European Commission that develops the ESRS, had previously published guidance to support companies in applying both sets of standards and to demonstrate how they align.

As part of the EU’s simplification drive, EFRAG on Dec. 3, 2025, submitted draft amendments to the ESRS to the European Commission. One of the aims of the revision is to bring the EU standards more in line with global reporting standards Like IFRS S1 and IFRS S2.

EFRAG said the draft amendments build on “a very high level of interoperability already achieved.” It noted, however, that some of the reliefs in the ESRS go beyond those of ISSB standards, and companies would have to take that into account if they were also seeking to comply with the ISSB standards.

A key difference between the ESRS and IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 is that the ESRS take a double materiality approach, which considers both a company’s internal value creation and its external impact on the environment and society, whereas the ISSB standards require companies to disclose sustainability information that could affect their current and future financial performance.

While the revised ESRS would not change that materiality approach, EFRAG said its draft amendments clarify reporting of financial materiality and bring its standards more in line with those of the ISSB.

Faber said in the ISSB’s December 2025 podcast that the ISSB welcomed EFRAG’s work on achieving increased interoperability. “There has been progress on that front, and we will be engaging closely with the European Commission as these ESRS are being finalized into a delegated act in the coming months,” he said.

In the US, California approved two state laws in October 2023 that would require large companies to disclose on climate exposure. Companies reporting under California’s SB-253 Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act are required to report Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from Aug. 26, 2026, and Scope 3 emissions from 2027. Companies reporting under the SB-261 Climate-related Financial Risk Act were required to publish their first climate-related financial risk report by Jan. 1, 2026, and then every two years after that, but implementation has been put on hold following a court injunction. On Nov. 18, 2025, CARB noted companies can use IFRS S2 as a framework for reporting climate disclosures.

At the federal level in the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s climate disclosure rules published in March 2024 have not gone into effect, though they have not been formally rescinded. The SEC told a US court on July 23, 2025, that it did not intend to review or defend the rules "at this time." The court put cases against the rule on hold on Sept. 12, 2025, and said it is the SEC's responsibility to determine whether the initial rules will be rescinded, repealed, modified or defended in litigation.

The rules required SEC-registered companies to disclose at least some material climate-related information, such as risk management practices and risks to their strategy or financial performance. Some larger companies were required to disclose Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions if the companies deem those emissions to be material. The SEC acknowledged at the time there were “similarities” between the ISSB standards and its final rules but said it would not recognize the ISSB standards as an alternative reporting regime.