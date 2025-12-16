December 2025 – ISSB nature disclosure plans, EU sustainability reporting simplification, Brazil’s sustainable taxonomy

EU lawmakers reach agreement on methodology for transport emissions

The European Parliament and Council of the EU, made up of government ministers of the 27 Eu member states, on Nov. 5 reached a provisional agreement on a single EU methodology for calculating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from transport services. The methodology is based on an ISO global standard, both for freight and passenger transport services. The standard establishes global common rules for transport services and emission principles, which consider all GHG emissions generated during the entire process of fuel production, from extraction to its use by transport services, the Council said. The new rules do not oblige transportation companies to report GHG emissions, but should they decide to do so, they will need to use the methodology provided. The Council and Parliament still need to approve the preliminary agreement. The new rules would apply four and a half years after its publication and entry into force.

European Commission proposes changes to sustainable finance product regulation

The European Commission on Nov. 20 proposed amendments to the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), which requires fund managers to disclose sustainability-related risks in their portfolios. The proposals would remove the requirement for financial market participants to publish online what they consider to be the principal adverse impacts of their investment decisions on sustainability factors. The proposals would also significantly reduce product-level disclosures. They also aim to simplify the categorization system for financial products that make claims related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or topics. The categorization system would include a sustainable category for products contributing to sustainability goals; a transition category for products channeling investments toward companies and/or projects that are not yet sustainable; and an ESG basics category for products that integrate ESG investment approaches but do not meet the criteria of two other categories. The new system would replace disclosures required under Article 8 and Article 9 of the SFDR. Those requirements had resulted in “significant uncertainty and issues of mis-selling and misuse of disclosures as labels,” the Commission said. The proposed amendments are subject to approval by EU government ministers and the European Parliament.

European legislators reach agreement on deforestation law

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU on Dec. 4 reached an agreement on the European Commission’s proposals to amend the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which aims to ensure that key goods placed on the EU market will not contribute to deforestation and forest degradation. Under the provisional agreement, the regulation will apply to large and medium-sized companies as of Dec. 30, 2026, instead of Dec. 30, 2025. There will also be a year delay in application for micro and small operators, who will be subject to the law as of June 30, 2027. Small companies will be required to submit a simple, one-time declaration in the EU Deforestation Regulation IT system instead of regular submissions. Downstream operators and traders will no longer be obliged to submit due diligence statements, with reporting obligations focusing on operators first placing the products on the market. Parliament and the Council must formally accept the amendments before they can come into force.

UK regulator issues sustainability reporting assurance standard

The UK Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which regulates auditors, accountants and actuaries, on Nov. 12 issued a sustainability reporting assurance standard for UK companies, investors and assurance providers. The International Standard on Sustainability Assurance (UK) 5000 is based on a global benchmark standard for sustainability assurance, developed by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, the FRC said. It sets out requirements for conducting sustainability assurance and is applicable to both limited and reasonable assurance. UK assurance providers can use the standard on a voluntary basis. The FRC said the standard would establish a “consistent framework” for sustainability assurance in the UK. The move comes as the UK is developing sustainability disclosure standards based on the ISSB’s two standards.