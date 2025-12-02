October 2025 – Proposed changes to EU deforestation rule, California’s draft emissions reporting template, Philippines sustainable reporting standards

EUROPE

European Commission proposes simplifications to deforestation rule

The European Commission on Oct. 21 proposed a series of changes to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which aims to ensure that key goods placed on the EU market will not contribute to deforestation and forest degradation. Under the proposed changes, small companies would be required to submit a simple, one-time declaration in the EU Deforestation Regulation IT system instead of regular submissions. Downstream operators and traders would no longer be obliged to submit due diligence statements, with reporting obligations focusing on operators first placing the products on the market. The Commission also proposed delaying application of EUDR for small companies until Dec. 30, 2026, instead of June 30, 2026. The regulation will continue to apply as of Dec. 30, 2025, for large and medium-sized companies, but the Commission said these companies would benefit from a grace period of six months for checks and enforcement. The European Parliament and the Council of the EU, composed of government ministers of the 27 EU member states, would need to adopt the amendments for them to come into effect. The proposals come as Commission is seeking to simplify its sustainability reporting framework.

European Commission restricts use of forever chemicals in firefighting foams

The European Commission on Oct. 3 adopted measures restricting the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS or forever chemicals, in firefighting foams under the EU Regulation on registration, evaluation, authorization and restriction of chemicals (REACH). The restrictions will take effect after transition periods of between 12 months and 10 years depending on use to allow time for safer replacements. The Commission said the restriction marks “a major step” in its objective to lower PFAS emissions across the board and will prevent water and soil pollution and exposure to firefighters. The move comes as the European Commission is seeking to restrict the use of PFAS, which could cover more than 10,000 substances across several sectors.

European insurance regulator publishes guidelines to promote diversity on boards

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) on Oct. 14 published guidelines designed to promote diversity on the boards of insurers and reinsurers following an amendment to the EU’s Solvency II Directive that aims to promote greater diversity in insurers’ and reinsurers’ decision-making. Solvency II sets out requirements applicable to insurance and reinsurance companies in the EU and went under a review in 2020. The new guidelines require insurers and reinsurers to develop and implement diversity policies, including gender balance. Diversity policies should also take into account candidates’ educational and professional background, age and geographical origin. Entities will also be required to set quantitative objectives related to gender balance, EIOPA said. The guidelines will apply from Jan. 30, 2027.