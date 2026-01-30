ASIA-PACIFIC

Fiji launches green finance taxonomy

Fiji launched a green finance taxonomy designed to steer investments that meet the country’s climate and development priorities, the Reserve Bank of Fiji said Dec. 11, 2025. The taxonomy aims to define and label investments that qualify as “green” or “sustainable” in Fiji. It will also drive private capital by encouraging innovative financial products and enhance transparency by setting clear disclosure criteria, the Reserve Bank said. It will also support measurement and reporting through its integration with Fiji’s Measurement, Reporting and Verification system, which tracks the country’s greenhouse gas emissions mitigation efforts, according to the Reserve Bank. The taxonomy will initially prioritize climate change mitigation, focusing on the energy and transport sectors, which the Reserve Bank said are “key contributors” to Fiji’s carbon emissions. Economic activities will be assessed against technical screening criteria and social safeguards to ensure they substantially contribute to climate objectives while doing no significant harm to other environmental goals, the Reserve Bank said.

China issues ISSB-based climate disclosure standards

The Chinese Ministry of Finance on Dec. 25, 2025, published its climate-related disclosure standards based on IFRS S2, the climate disclosure standard developed by the International Sustainability Standard Board (ISSB). The standard will initially be voluntary, and its scope and implementation timeline will be determined at a later date. Like the ISSB standards, it is based on four pillars of disclosure: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. China is developing sets of standards aligned with IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 and plans to establish a nationwide framework by 2030. It is also seeking to incorporate some adaptations for the Chinese market, including using national methods to measure carbon emissions.

Philippines regulator adopts sustainability reporting standards

The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 29, 2025, adopted two Philippine Financial Reporting Standards (PFRS) on Sustainability Disclosures aligned with global reporting standards established by the ISSB. PFRS S1 pertains to disclosures on sustainability-related risks and opportunities, while PFRS S2 relates to climate-related disclosures. Listed companies will be required to submit their sustainability reports at the same time as their annual reports. The standards will be phased in between 2027 and 2029 depending on company size. Companies with a market capitalization of more than 50 billion Philippine pesos will be required to start reporting in 2027. Companies with a market capitalization of more than 3 billion Philippine pesos and up to 50 billion Philippine pesos will be required to start reporting in 2028. Companies with a market capitalization of 3 billion Philippine pesos or less and large non-listed firms with annual revenue of more than 15 billion Philippine pesos are required to start reporting in 2029.

Hong Kong financial regulator publishes updated sustainable finance taxonomy

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Jan. 22, 2025, published an updated version of its sustainable finance taxonomy to include the manufacturing and information, communications and technology sectors. The taxonomy also broadens the scope of the energy and transportation sectors by incorporating new green and transition activities, including the transmission and distribution of renewable and low-carbon gases and low-carbon transport infrastructure. The taxonomy also incorporates climate change adaptation as a core objective, reflecting the need to manage physical climate risks and build resilience across sectors, the regulator said. Climate mitigation, the primary focus of Hong Kong’s initial taxonomy, will continue to be a priority. The taxonomy will continue to expand and will incorporate a larger range of sectors, activities, transition elements and environmental objectives over time, the regulator said.