September 2025 – Where does the world stand on ISSB adoption?

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
29 Oct, 2025
The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) launched its first two sustainability-related standards in June 2023, effective for annual reporting periods on or after Jan. 1, 2024. The standards could form the basis of a consistent sustainability disclosure framework for companies and investors around the world. In this quarterly report, we bring you the latest global developments in the uptake of the ISSB’s standards.
Since the ISSB issued its first two global sustainability standards in June 2023, jurisdictions around the world have stated their intention to adopt the standards or align reporting frameworks with them. Adoption of the standards is gaining traction: As of Sept. 30, 2025, 17 jurisdictions have adopted the standards on a voluntary or mandatory basis with reporting starting between Jan. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2025, and 19 other jurisdictions are planning to adopt them in the future. Some of those jurisdictions in the process of adoption have finalized the creation of ISSB-aligned standards but have set a reporting start date later in 2025 or in future years. For example, Chile’s standards will be mandatory from Jan.1, 2026.
During the third quarter of 2025, Hong Kong’s two sustainability reporting standards came into effect, and Singapore delayed application of its ISSB-related reporting standards for some companies. Nepal announced plans to adopt ISSB-aligned standards, and the Philippines published draft sustainability standards based on those of the ISSB, with reporting for the largest listed companies expected to start in 2027. The ISSB also published consultations on amendments to its standards and provided guidance to companies on how to apply the standards. Board officials also offered the ISSB’s views on moves by the European Commission to simplify EU sustainability reporting rules.
How is the ISSB rolling out its standards?
The ISSB has made the implementation of the IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 standards its priority in 2025.
IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information: Companies are required to disclose sustainability-related risks and opportunities.
IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures: Companies are required to disclose specific metrics such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, climate-related physical and transition risks and scenario analysis.
In recent months, the ISSB has proposed amendments to its standards to ease adoption. On Sept. 25, 2025, the board voted to approve amendments to its IFRS S2 climate-related disclosures standard following a comment period that ended on June 27, 2025.
The amendments include removing some types of Scope 3 emissions from the reporting requirements; allowing commercial banks or insurers to use alternative industry-classification systems other than the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) in disclosing disaggregated financed emissions as required under current rules; allowing companies to use other ways of measuring GHG emissions than the GHG Protocol Corporate Standards if a company’s jurisdiction requires a different method; and granting financial institutions relief from measuring and disclosing Scope 3 emissions associated with derivatives, investment banking (facilitated emissions) and insurance and reinsurance underwriting.
The amendments will take effect as of Jan. 1, 2027, but companies may apply them earlier if they wish.
The board is also continuing its work on developing Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards and is considering amendments to some of SASB’s industry-specific standards. SASB is now part of the IFRS Foundation, and its standards form an integral part of the ISSB’s standards for industry-specific disclosures. A consultation on proposed amendments to nine of the 77 industry-specific SASB standards kicked off on July 3, 2025, and runs to Nov. 30, 2025. The proposals relate to standards for eight industries in the extractives and minerals sector, plus the processed foods industry. The ISSB published a separate consultation at the same time on proposed amendments to industry-based guidance on implementing IFRS S2.
The proposals aim to improve alignment with other sustainability-related standards and frameworks, including those of the Global Reporting Initiative and guidance from the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD); amend disclosure topics and metrics in the SASB standards related to biodiversity, ecosystems and ecosystem services and human capital to align them with the ISSB’s research on these topics; make them more applicable in an international context, including to reflect value chains in emerging markets and developing economies; and bring the language and concepts of SASB standards more in line with those of IFRS S1 and IFRS S2.
The ISSB is planning to issue the amendments in 2026, subject to stakeholder feedback. It is also planning to publish draft amendments for three additional SASB standards — one regarding electric utilities and power generators and two relating to the food and beverage sector — at the end of 2025 or early 2026.
The European Commission is simplifying its sustainability reporting standards. What impact might that have on the ISSB standards?
The EU widened the reach of its sustainability reporting regulations for companies through the reform of its Non-Financial Reporting Directive to create the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which has been phased in from Jan. 1, 2024, but has since been delayed as part of an effort to simplify EU sustainability reporting rules. Companies in the scope of CSRD are subject to a set of sustainability standards called the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).
Both the ISSB and the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG), a technical advisor to the European Commission that develops the ESRS, had previously published guidance to support companies in applying both sets of standards and to demonstrate how they align.
EFRAG on July 31, 2025, published draft revisions to the ESRS. One of the aims of the revision is to bring the EU standards more in line with global reporting standards, in particular the ISSB standards.
EFRAG is proposing to revise some of the language in its standards, using the same wording in its general requirements, general disclosure and climate change standards as in the two ISSB standards. It is also seeking to bring greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reporting into line with the GHG Protocol used in the ISSB standards. The revisions also eliminate the ESRS sector standards in favor of IFRS S2 and the SASB standards.
The main difference between the ESRS and the ISSB standards is that the ESRS take a double materiality approach, which considers both a company’s internal value creation and external impact on the environment and society, while the ISSB standards require companies to disclose material information about sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could affect their current and future financial performance.
While the revised ESRS would not change that materiality approach, EFRAG said its proposals clarify reporting of financial materiality and bring its standards more in line with those of the ISSB.
But the advisor also acknowledged that some of its draft amendments could also make it more difficult for companies using the two standards. For instance, some of EFRAG’s proposals include additional reliefs not provided for in the ISSB standards, EFRAG said.
ISSB Chair Emmanuel Faber said during the ISSB’s September podcast that the board planned to discuss “further opportunities to improve interoperability” with the European Commission and EFRAG.
“What the market is really looking for is true direct equivalence, what we call full direct interoperability,” he said.
EFRAG said in its consultation that its proposed changes “provide an overall enhancement of the level of interoperability,” but acknowledged that more work would need to be undertaken with the ISSB “to further progress with this topic.”
How do the standards compare with standards in other jurisdictions apart from the EU?
In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s climate disclosure rules published in March 2024 appear unlikely to go into effect. In March 2025, then-Acting SEC Chairman Mark Uyeda said in a press release the SEC is stepping back from defending its climate disclosure rules in ongoing litigation against the rules, which had been paused shortly after they were finalized to allow legal challenges to proceed. Uyeda and Paul Atkins, who was sworn in as the new chairman of the SEC in April 2025, have both criticized the climate rules as an overreach of the SEC’s powers that creates unnecessary reporting burden on businesses.
The rules have yet to be formally rescinded but remain stayed. The SEC told a US court on July 23, 2025, that it did not intend to review or defend the rules "at this time." The court put cases against the rule on hold on Sept. 12, 2025, and said it is the SEC's responsibility to determine whether the initial rules will be rescinded, repealed, modified or defended in litigation.
The rules require SEC-registered companies to disclose at least some material climate-related information, such as risk management practices and risks to their strategy or financial performance. Some larger companies are required to disclose Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions if the companies deem those emissions to be material. The SEC acknowledged at the time there were “similarities” between the ISSB standards and its final rules but said it would not recognize the ISSB standards as an alternative reporting regime for the time being.
Predating the SEC rule, California approved a state law in October 2023 that would require large companies doing business in the state to begin reporting Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in an annual report starting in 2026, with Scope 3 reporting beginning in 2027. An amendment to the law signed in September 2024 gave the California Air Resources Board (CARB) more flexibility in developing the reporting rules companies will follow to comply with the law but did not change the compliance dates for emissions reporting. CARB on July 9 said that it would “exercise its enforcement discretion” in the first year of reporting to allow companies more time to prepare for the new rules, reiterating guidance from Dec. 5, 2024. Under a draft checklist published on Sept. 2, 2025, CARB said companies can use IFRS S2 as a framework for reporting climate disclosures.
What guidance is the IFRS giving on ISSB adoption?
Following the publication of the ISSB’s two draft amendments regarding the SASB industry-specific standards and industry-based guidance on implementing IFRS S2, the IFRS Foundation on July 10, 2025, published guidance on how companies should disclose industry-specific information when applying the two ISSB standards. The guidance underlines that while the standards require companies to disclose industry-specific information related to their sustainability-related risks and opportunities, they do not explain what industry-specific information companies should disclose. The guidance is designed to help companies assess the usefulness of their disclosures. It is expected to improve comparability between companies by reducing differences in the way they report, the IFRS Foundation said. Companies do not have to apply industry-based guidance to comply with IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, but using it can aid compliance, the IFRS said.
In addition, the ISSB on Aug. 18, 2025, published guidance for companies on how to disclose anticipated financial impacts of sustainability-related risks and opportunities when applying the standards. The guidance explains how companies are expected to consider sustainability-related risks and opportunities in their financial planning, such as future investments in energy-efficient equipment.
ISSB Vice Chair Sue Lloyd told the ISSB podcast that the board had decided to publish information about disclosing anticipated effects to help companies understand the requirements and why they are important for investors. She also underlined the importance for companies to use quantitative information when disclosing anticipated financial effects. Lloyd said the guidance was particularly timely given EFRAG’s consultation on the ESRS. Under the ESRS simplification proposals, companies would have the option to provide quantitative information on anticipated financial effects.
That “would not only be a really significant difference in our mind from our requirements but also have an effect on the quality of information available for investors,” she said.
The ISSB acknowledged the challenging nature of reporting quantitative information in its guidance, saying it had included “additional proportionality mechanisms specific to anticipated financial effects” in its standards.
When preparing such disclosures, companies only need to use “all reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date without undue cost or effort and an approach commensurate with the skills, capabilities and resources available to the company,” the ISSB said.
How are regulators adapting the standards to their jurisdictions?
Ultimately, the ISSB standards only take effect for corporate reporting if jurisdictions adopt them. The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) endorsed the ISSB standards a month after their initial publication, signaling support for adoption in the 130 jurisdictions it represents. The organization launched a network at the end of 2024 to support its members in adopting the standards, starting with the 32 members of its Growth and Emerging Markets Committee.
Jurisdictions have taken different approaches to adopting and applying the standards, but there has been a general trend of countries aligning their standards with those of the ISSB following calls from investors for greater consistency.
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30 published its draft PFRS S1 and PFRS S2 standards, largely aligned with those of the ISSB. For example, companies would be permitted to disclose information on only climate-related risks and opportunities in the first year of reporting in accordance with IFRS S2. However, some differences remain. For example, according to the draft, companies would be allowed a two-year delay in reporting Scope 3 emissions, compared to one year under the ISSB.
China is developing standards aligned with IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 and plans to establish a nationwide framework by 2030. It is also seeking to incorporate some adaptations for the Chinese market, including using national methods to measure carbon emissions. Its standards will include the concept of double materiality like the CSRD.
The country’s Ministry of Finance issued a basic standard application on Nov. 20, 2024, and published guidelines on applying the standard on Sept. 3, 2025. The basic standard does not require Chinese companies to consider, or refer to, the SASB standards, the ISSB said in a jurisdictional snapshot of the Chinese standards.
According to the Ministry of Finance guidelines, companies can use the standard voluntarily. The standard requires companies to disclose information about sustainability impacts; report on the resilience of their corporate strategies and business models to sustainability risks; and on the current and expected financial impact of sustainability risks and opportunities, among other things.
What future standards is the ISSB considering?
The board is continuing its research on risks and opportunities related to biodiversity, ecosystems and ecosystem services (BEES) as well as human capital. The research will include defining how macroeconomic drivers, impacts and dependencies, risks and opportunities, financially affect companies; identifying gaps between investor needs and current disclosures; prioritizing the most relevant topics; determining relevant risks and opportunities and whether they warrant cross-industry or industry-specific requirements. The board will also take into account stakeholder feedback on the SASB standards related to BEES and human capital.
The ISSB is currently exploring how feasible it would be to set standards on those topics and said at its September 2025 meeting that it expects to decide on the direction it wishes to take in the second half of 2025. The board has previously said that its research findings would determine whether it needed to amend its existing standards, introduce new standards, provide fresh guidance or take no action.
Part of the work on BEES will explore building on the recommendations of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), which launched in June 2021 to guide companies in disclosing their dependencies and impacts on nature. The board will assess what disclosures companies are providing and how much it costs them; how to apply IFRS S1 to nature-related disclosures; and whether investors’ needs are met by disclosures under the TNFD.
The research project on BEES comes as the ISSB and TNFD are developing a closer relationship. On April 9, 2025, they announced a memorandum of understanding whereby they will share knowledge and expertise to develop the ISSB’s research on BEES and the nature-related aspects of the SASB standards.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1 and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
This list is not exhaustive, and information is current as of the publication date. If there are additional significant regulatory developments we should cover going forward, please reach out to Jennifer Laidlaw at jennifer.laidlaw@spglobal.com. We welcome feedback.