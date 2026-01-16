The role of carbon markets in protecting and restoring nature

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
16 Jan, 2026
In this week’s episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we bring you coverage of S&P Global Energy’s Global Carbon Markets Conference, which took place in Barcelona, Spain in December 2025.
Nature was a major theme at the event, and topics of discussion included how carbon markets can be a driver of investment in nature and how new data tools can encourage investment in nature-related carbon projects.
In this episode, we sit down on the sidelines of the conference with Cain Blythe, Founder and CEO of CreditNature, a company working to make nature restoration investable.
"We've realized that what we used to do isn't fit for finance," Cain says. "So we developed a system that allows us to collect data in a standardized way ... that can be applied across multiple geographies and that can be cost effective at scale.”
We also talk with Douglas Eger, Chairman and CEO of Intrinsic Exchange Group, who explains a model his company created for nature-based investments called a natural asset company (NAC). Capital invested in a NAC finances conservation, restoration, natural infrastructure and nature-based solutions.
"We think that engaging the private markets in an instrument that can scale, that gives the potential for a market rate of return, is what’s missing from the market,” Douglas tells us.
Listen to our previous coverage of S&P Global Energy’s Global Carbon Markets Conference: How trade mechanisms, AI and innovation will influence global carbon markets in 2026.
Read S&P Global's Top 10 Sustainability Trends to Watch in 2026.
Read nature research from S&P Global Sustainable1: Companies around the world face risks from their reliance on nature | S&P Global.
Copyright ©2026 by S&P Global
DISCLAIMER
By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty, guarantee, or representation as to the accuracy or sufficiency of the information featured in this Podcast. The information, opinions, and recommendations presented in this Podcast are for general information only and any reliance on the information provided in this Podcast is done at your own risk.
Any unauthorized use, facilitation or encouragement of a third party’s unauthorized use (including without limitation copy, distribution, transmission or modification, use as part of generative artificial intelligence or for training any artificial intelligence models) of this Podcast or any related information is not permitted without S&P Global’s prior consent subject to appropriate licensing and shall be deemed an infringement, violation, breach or contravention of the rights of S&P Global or any applicable third-party (including any copyright, trademark, patent, rights of privacy or publicity or any other proprietary rights).
This Podcast should not be considered professional advice. Unless specifically stated otherwise, S&P GLOBAL does not endorse, approve, recommend, or certify any information, product, process, service, or organization presented or mentioned in this Podcast, and information from this Podcast should not be referenced in any way to imply such approval or endorsement. The third party materials or content of any third party site referenced in this Podcast do not necessarily reflect the opinions, standards or policies of S&P GLOBAL. S&P GLOBAL assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of the content contained in third party materials or on third party sites referenced in this Podcast or the compliance with applicable laws of such materials and/or links referenced herein. Moreover, S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty that this Podcast, or the server that makes it available, is free of viruses, worms, or other elements or codes that manifest contaminating or destructive properties.
S&P GLOBAL EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ANY INDIVIDUAL'S USE OF, REFERENCE TO, RELIANCE ON, OR INABILITY TO USE, THIS PODCAST OR THE INFORMATION PRESENTED IN THIS PODCAST.