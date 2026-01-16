The role of carbon markets in protecting and restoring nature

Lindsey Hall

I'm Lindsey Hall.

Esther Whieldon

And I’m Esther Whieldon.

Lindsey Hall

Esther Whieldon

Lindsey Hall

On this podcast, nature is a topic we cover quite a bit. And that’s because businesses and the economy rely on nature and the ecosystem services it provides. These services include wood for timber harvest water for drinking irrigation or animal, and plant fibers for fabrics and fertilizer. Nature is also closely linked to climate change, nature regulates carbon sequestration.

It supports apt via erosion control and flood and storm protection nature can be degraded through things like land use changes such as new real estate developments or agricultural expansion, unsustainable resource exploitation such as overfishing or from climate hazards. And as the resilience of ecosystem services declines, economic growth potential can be compromised.

The continued decline in biodiversity and nature services can become a barrier for economic growth, but it also creates investment opportunities to transform economic activities. This is one of the top sustainability trends that S&P Global is watching in 2026 and will include a link to all of those trends in our show notes if you'd like to read more.

Esther Whieldon

This week, we're going to dig in to find out how companies and investors are tackling the dual challenge of climate change and nature loss. And to help us, we've brought in our colleague, Jennifer Laidlaw, who is a Senior Researcher at S&P Global and a regular contributor to this podcast. Jennifer attended the S&P Global Energy Global Carbon Markets Conference in Barcelona, Spain in December.

If you tuned into last week's episode, you heard Jennifer's coverage from the event and what to expect from carbon markets in 2026. We'll include a link to that episode in our show notes. Today, Jennifer is back to cover another key part of the conference, nature. Jennifer, welcome back. Tell us why is nature on the agenda at a Carbon Markets conference?

Question and Answer

Jennifer Laidlaw

Glad to be back. Yes, that's a good question. Nature was a major theme at the event and topics of discussion included how carbon markets can be a driver of investment in nature and how new data tools can encourage investment in nature-related carbon projects. As a quick reminder, carbon markets are trading systems where carbon credits can be bought and sold to offset carbon emissions and participants at the conference discuss ways of using carbon credits to protect and restore nature.

Today, I'm going to bring you some conversations I had in the sidelines of the conference with a couple of the event speakers. We'll hear about fresh approaches in collecting data on nature and the role data can play in driving investment into nature credits. We'll also learn about innovative financial solutions designed to attribute value to nature.

To dig into these topics, I sat down with Cain Blythe, who's Founder and CEO of CreditNature. This is a company that partners with investors, tech developers, policymakers and landowners on nature projects. I started by asking Cain how exactly the company works.

Cain Blythe

So CreditNature has an ambition, I suppose, to make nature restoration investable. How we do that is that we've developed a framework and a methodology that converts data around ecosystem recovery into units that can then be invested in. So we've created a standardized framework, our NARIA framework, which stands for natural asset recovery investment analytics. And then within that, we've got an ecosystem condition index and an ecological management rating tool. So they work together really to measure improvements in ecosystem.

Jennifer Laidlaw

At the conference, Cain was on a panel discussing the role data can play in encouraging investment in nature. At one point, he spoke about the need for data that's fit for finance. How do you achieve that, I asked him.

Cain Blythe

The approach we've taken, and this is based on over 30 years of experience in the field collecting biodiversity data for different purposes. And I think the key is trying to work out what questions do you need answering or what questions does finance need answering in order to create an investable unit.

Now we've realized that what we used to do isn't fit for finance or wasn't fit for finance. And so we developed a system that allows us to collect data in a standardized way because standardization is important, that can be applied across multiple geographies and that can be cost effective at scale. And then when you've done that, it's then repeatable on an annual basis.

So once you've understood those kind of key parameters, then what we've done is designed a system that targets very much ecosystems as opposed to other measures, which might look at habitats or might look at species, for example, or even genetic diversity. And the reason we look at ecosystems is if you invest in the ecosystem and you restore functions and processes, that creates lots of different outcomes that benefit society.

So we think about the unit that relates to demonstrating that ecosystem is moving from a degraded state to a recovered state, and we do that using a system that scores it from 0 to 100.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Cain then went on to explain CreditNature's approach to data collection and some of the projects it is working on. You'll hear him mention IRR. That stands for an internal rate of return.

Cain Blythe

Part of the approach that we take recognizes that data can come in from multiple sources. It can come in from satellite data, remote sensing, drones, field surveys, questionnaires, camera traps, bioacoustics. So there's lots of different ways to collate data that can be done across one or more of those.

And so we just can make sense of that within our NARIA framework -- within our architecture. We can standardize that and create the method and approach there. We look at things like landscape connectivity, the ability of species and to move through a landscape, the effect of barriers on that movement. We also measure vegetation structure and spatial diversity.

More complexity means that you're generally moving to a better state and condition. We also measure things like the presence of large mammals, presence of birds. And we've chosen those characteristics because those are true wherever you are. Species need to move around, large mammals are a key part of the ecosystem. And so we're working in projects currently in the U.K.

We've got probably 100,000 hectares of projects throughout the U.K. We've got projects in Europe, in Germany, for example, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, just signed an agreement for New Zealand. And then we're also looking at Brazil as the next country for operating in.

Jennifer Laidlaw

When you're considering projects, do you tend to look at countries that you think are more affected by biodiversity loss or nature of loss? Or does it really depend on the project?

Cain Blythe

I think a little bit of both. At the moment, what we're finding is that there's a lot of enthusiastic supplies, lots of land, lots of communities that are trying to attract investment. Some of that investment is being attracted into areas that are known biodiversity hotspots.

Others are areas that are quite degraded. What we found is that it's generally easier to start with a location where you know that there's some demand interest already. We started looking at this approach in 2020 over those sort of last 5 years, we've had to be a bit more firm in that if we're talking to a new supply area, one of the first questions is, is there any demand interest here? Are there investors that are interested?

Are there corporates that are interested because we don't want to waste their time or our time in the process. So currently, it's tending to be demand-led with finding high integrity supply. I think that will evolve over the next sort of 5 or 10 years. I think it will be much more about, okay, we've demonstrated the investment case. Now let's identify those locations that need it the most.

Jennifer Laidlaw

What kind of investors are interested in these kind of projects?

Cain Blythe

I might mislabel, but I would call them sort of mid-tier level impact funds, family offices, philanthropists, some government funding. So at the moment, we're having to be creative, I suppose, and find either philanthropy that is willing to take a first loss risk and then we can crowd in some impact funds. So this is to invest in the projects themselves.

Then as part of that investment, then we need to create different units or credits that can then be sold into the market. So we're then speaking to corporates who are typically the off takers for those. what you tend to find is that through your networking and discussions with all of those, you end up building a, I suppose, a community of support on the public and private side of things.

Jennifer Laidlaw

When you're talking to investors, how do you explain the rate of return? Or how do you put that value on the projects that you're working on?

Cain Blythe

I mean we come at it bottom up and top down. So when we're working with project developers or communities or landowners, the first thing we do is sit down with them and we say, well, what type of future do you imagine for your land and over what time scale? And how does that differ from where you are today?

And so our method allows them to sort of create any type of future that they want really as long as it's something that interacts with the land, and they can plan that and we can help them forecast that, both in terms of what it costs to deliver that and so within our CreditNature platform, we have a budgeting component. We also have a forecasting and scenario modeling component.

So they can model what it will cost to deliver that. And we can say, well, that particular scenario is going to have this effect on the ecosystem condition index. And so you'd expect this number of units of uplift. If you get this number of units of uplift, then you could generate this number of nature credits and those can then be used as an offtake.

So what we're finding at the moment is in most cases, nature credits alone are probably insufficient to generate an IRR that will attract an investor. However, almost all of the projects we're looking at have some carbon component, either all farm or woodland carbon or peatland carbon or whatever it might be.

So we can actually bring those together. We can actually look at it as a multi-credit bundle. We're looking at stacking options, those kinds of things. When you start to layer in different credit types, then that can develop and deliver early returns, mid-tier returns and longer-term returns. So that starts to build up.

So you've got the cost of delivery, so you know what it's going to cost. You've worked out what your number of credits are likely to be with a buffer, of course, and then you can forecast what your internal rate of return will be.

Esther Whieldon

Jennifer, that idea of rate of return Cain mentioned is something we've covered a lot in our research. Just how do you put a price on nature. So did that come up during other discussions in the conference?

Jennifer Laidlaw

Yes. So that challenge of putting a price tag on nature was central to discussions. There was a big focus on the importance of creating innovative financing solutions that would help put a value on natural assets. Douglas Eger, Chairman and CEO of Intrinsic Exchange Group, explained at the conference how his company created a new model for nature-based investments.

It's called a natural asset company or NAC. Capital in a NAC finances conservation, restoration, natural infrastructure and nature-based solutions. These are actions to restore, protect and sustainably manage ecosystems. And that can be listed on a stock exchange and traded just like any other public company.

I sat down with Douglas at the conference to find out more about NACs. He starts off by discussing how financial markets and products need to be structured to recognize the value of natural assets. Here's our conversation.

Douglas Eger

This has been an important issue. And our approach to it was nature has some fundamental values that shouldn't be broken into discrete bits. So we've often looked at nature as sequesters carbon or produces freshwater or soils for crops. But if we look at the total value of nature, so it's intrinsic or existence value, it's bequeathing value, it's productive value.

And from that perspective, then we can begin to look at how do we invest directly in nature as opposed to just one part of what nature does for us. And I think that's very helpful to get us over this idea of nature has to have a credit, a carbon credit, a biodiversity credit. It can be valuable and investable in and of itself. So I think looking at nature as a kind of a factory that produces goods and services, it's a good model to say, well, we're not sure where this is going.

Is the driver of the market going to be the appreciation of that asset? Is it scarcity? Is it credits that will be monetized in the future in some or some payment for ecosystem service? Since we don't know the direction, it would be nice to have more of a holistic way of investing in that as the markets develop into the future.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Douglas spent on to explain the role that carbon markets can play in value in nature and what led him to create NACs. You'll hear him mention compliance and voluntary carbon markets, which those of you who tuned into last week's episode should know all about. For those of you who haven't yet had a chance to listen, compliance markets are set through laws or regulations. Voluntary markets allow companies and governments to reduce emissions by buying and selling credits on a voluntary basis. Okay. Here's Douglas again.

Douglas Eger

I think all of our solutions, so if we pulled it back a little bit and be generic and say, because we left nature out of the mainstream of the economy, we've been trying to force it back in. And primarily, we've been doing that through policy, so taxes, regulation. And that imposes a cost somewhere to change behavior. And so the other major driver of investment in nature has been philanthropy.

And those are kind of self-limiting. There's not enough philanthropy money to go around to solve the problems. And on the policy side, there's just so much you could raise taxes or have a regulatory burden, even reporting burden is getting hard for companies. So the ability to look at the underlying asset itself as investable opens up a new type of market.

So I think all of these efforts are important because they've said, "Hey, these are the values we're trying to bring into the market. We're bringing an umbrella structure. So if carbon markets develop or biodiversity markets or payment for ecosystem services, you can have a claim on that into the future.

So the values in that captures are the intrinsic value, the productive value, but also the option value of things we don't know about the value of nature and those ecological attributes and also that they may be priced in markets in the future. So if we look at it more holistically, it takes pressure off of any one of those individuals. But I think as we've seen, the compliance market is working quite well.

The voluntary market is very limited. I think it's going to be a bit over $2 billion in this year. So that's very small against the need from just climate, let alone for nature restoration. The issue with compliance markets are, again, a cost structure. There's no natural market for a ton of carbon. And so no one's going out, I just have to own carbon, right? And you think about a credit, it says, I'm going to offset it, so the asset is going to be retired.

When most of investment is around an asset that appreciates, that could be gold, it could be paintings, it could be equities, could be any variety of instruments. So I think that we're limited in what government or policy can do. So what we need to be really looking at is how do we create a natural market around the value of nature itself. And that's why we created the natural asset company.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Douglas went on to explain how NACs can bring nature investments into the mainstream.

Douglas Eger

So I think around 95% of capital in the private market requires a market rate of return. So that means all the instruments that we're looking at are dealing with 5%, and that's a concessionary market. So our approach has been -- take a more traditional corporate structure and say, as its core asset is the ecological attributes of nature in a given landscape.

Could be marine or terrestrial, can be for regenerative agriculture, natural infrastructure and nature-based solutions, pure conservation. So we know nature produces goods and services at a known rate. So we said, let's capture that value into an equity. So if you think about it, we say we have an asset that we all agree is valuable, but it's unpriced. So the first step would be to take that unpriced asset and make it share capital.

Once you have share capital and it's traded in the market, we've actually converted that underlying asset value into financial capital. And it's related to the underlying asset itself as opposed to a transfer. So that's the way most wealth is created, right? We invest in something. We want it to appreciate in value. And so I think our approach and things that look like an equity are the ways to get nature into the mainstream of the economy.

Jennifer Laidlaw

During the conference, Douglas said something that really struck me that nature was going to be the next big asset class. How do we get there, I asked him.

Douglas Eger

Well, to give you an idea of its size, globally, nature produces over $100 trillion worth of goods and services that we consume. We dependent on it. Half of our economy is dependent or highly dependent on it and our ability to live on the planet, which is not a small thing. So I think it's happening because all the alternatives are not matching up to be successful.

So if we look at today, if you take all of the different approaches to nature investment, we're still trillions of dollars short. So how I think it can develop, and that's why we're working on the natural asset company is an equity structure that values nature itself.

So if we are successful and we can show that you can directly invest in nature and you can show a return on investment because you've increased the value of the underlying asset, its production of ecosystem services, you get more confidence in that and you still have an option that it may be monetized in the future, I think that's the way to scale the market. The missing thing here is direct investment in nature.

Jennifer Laidlaw

How much investment are you seeing like in nature and nature-based solutions?

Douglas Eger

So very little is actually being invested directly in nature today. That's one of the problems. Let's just take regenerative agriculture. The need to make the conversion is $300 billion to $400 billion a year. Probably we're forming around $60 billion that's called regenerative. The majority of that is actually in technology and information systems.

The amount that's actually going to the ranch or the farm is about $300 million a year. So that's a very small slice in comparison to the need. So I think it's very important to say, what are we investing in for what result? And if we look globally, we'd say, okay, are we reducing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere? No, it's still going up.

Is nature a steady state? No, it's still declining at a pretty rapid state. So we have to be realistic about are our solutions actually getting us to the result we want. So we think that engaging the private markets in an instrument that can scale that gives the potential for a market rate of return is what's missing from the market.

Jennifer Laidlaw

What's your outlook for the market for the year to come? What would you hope or what's your dream basically? If you came back to this conference in a year, you could say all that has been achieved.

Douglas Eger

Our goals for the next year would be to have one or more NACs in the market successfully invested in and on the trajectory to come to the public capital markets and take our first NACs public.

So in an ideal case, we'd see our first public company sometime in 2026 or at least be on the trajectory to do that and show the major use cases of regenerative agriculture, pure conservation, restoration and then nature as infrastructure and water utilities are protecting infrastructure so that we can demonstrate through these pilots in these first NACs, the use of the tool and how it can scale and be able to demonstrate instead of theoretically talking about NAC showing these are the ones that are in market. And this is how we can successfully move from an economy that extracts from nature to one that is regrowing it.

Jennifer Laidlaw

I also asked our first guest today a similar question about the outlook for the market and the impact of carbon markets on nature projects over the coming year. Here's what Cain from CreditNature had to say on the topic.

Cain Blythe

I mean what we're seeing at CreditNature is that we are now closing in on some pretty substantial investments in projects. In the U.K., for example, we've got projects there that have some carbon. It has some nature credits, which is voluntary nature credits. And then we also have some compliance units from the biodiversity net gain market. In different jurisdictions, so in Tanzania, for example, we have some areas that are nature credits predominantly and other areas that are carbon.

So I think the way the market seems to be evolving is that there's a wider acceptance that you can have different units, different measures. The key there is to be able to evidence additionality, permanence and leakage across a supply area. But I think with technology, we're actually able to really clearly differentiate between all of these different units now.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Is there anything else that we haven't touched upon that you think is important?

Cain Blythe

Yes. I think one of the points that often gets talked about but isn't actually very well accommodated is how do you work within landscapes where there are indigenous communities, where there's a community involvement. And part of the reason for raising that is because often what we experience in our landscapes, we can't produce credits, for example, without a local group, whether it's an indigenous population or community or landowner to commit to the activities and the outcomes that are designed into the system.

So engaging communities right at the beginning in an authentic way, guiding them to produce a future that they actually want to enjoy and can benefit from is absolutely fundamental for these markets to maintain integrity. And often, what we find is that on the corporate side, on the investor side, they want to know that there's a high integrity outcome for everyone as well.

So there's quite a shared belief here that if we can invest in nature, create holistic outcomes and benefits for everyone, landowners, communities, indigenous people will benefit, corporates can benefit as well as investors. And then we've got a closed system that works for everyone. So I think that's one of the reasons I'm a real proponent of putting nature at the heart of investment and recognizing carbon as a co-benefit, not the other way around.

Esther Whieldon

Today, we heard about the challenges in attracting capital to nature and how financial markets and products can play an integral part in driving that capital.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Yes, and tools like carbon markets can help put value on nature as can new innovative financing solutions.

Lindsey Hall

Well, thank you, Jennifer. Nature is an evolving topic for the corporate world, of course, and one that we'll continue to talk about on this podcast in 2026. The International Sustainability Standards Board, or ISSB, is expected to publish an exposure draft for its nature-related disclosure standards that will coincide with COP17 later this year.

That's the UN's Biodiversity Conference of the Parties that will take place in Armenia this October. Right now, our data shows that corporate pledges to protect nature remain limited. Only 8% of companies globally assessed in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment have a biodiversity protection commitment.

Looking ahead, we expect more companies to start measuring their dependence and impact on nature and to set related goals and that should support investors' measurement and reporting of the nature impact of their portfolios, which is also advancing.

Esther Whieldon

