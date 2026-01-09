How trade mechanisms, AI and innovation will influence global carbon markets in 2026

S&P Global Offerings
09 Jan, 2026
We kick off the 8th season of the All Things Sustainable podcast by diving into the outlook for carbon markets.
For the first episode of the new season we sit down with several guests on the sidelines of the S&P Global Energy Global Carbon Markets Conference, which took place in Barcelona in December 2025.
We hear how the latest regulatory developments are expected to boost demand in 2026. We learn about the impact of innovation and AI on the market’s development. And we hear how carbon markets can act as a tool for companies in developing their decarbonization strategies.
We speak to:
Mandy Rambharos, the CEO of Verra, the world's largest issuer of carbon credits and a standard setter for voluntary credits. She explains how key rules and guidelines for international carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change are affecting the market;
Euan McDougall, the CEO of DelAgua, a Rwanda-based developer of carbon projects. He discusses other frameworks overseeing the issuance of carbon credits, including CORSIA, the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation;
Tomas Thyblad, Vice President of Carbon and Sustainability Solutions at Nasdaq. He tells us how he expects innovation and AI to impact carbon markets;
Juan Carlos Gómez, Principal Manager at ACCIONA Carbon Technologies, a division of Spanish infrastructure firm ACCIONA. He explains the role carbon markets play in ACCIONA’s decarbonization strategy;
Olivia Albrecht, CEO of carbon investment management firm Artemeter, which worked with football club FC Barcelona on a project using carbon offsets to reduce emissions related to a stadium rebuild;
And Ingo Ramming, Head of Carbon Markets at Spanish bank BBVA. He explains how the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will impact carbon markets after becoming fully applicable Jan. 1.
Listen to our previous coverage on carbon markets:
What to expect from carbon markets in 2025
After COP29, what’s next for carbon markets
Exploring the role of carbon markets in reaching climate targets
What's next for voluntary carbon markets
