How trade mechanisms, AI and innovation will influence global carbon markets in 2026

Lindsey Hall

Welcome to our first episode of Season 8. We’re so excited to welcome the new year with our All Things Sustainable podcast audience all around the world.

Esther Whieldon

In our first few episodes of 2026, we’ll be covering some of the big we’re expecting to drive sustainability discussions this year. This includes AI, adaptation and resilience, climate risks, and of course, the energy transition.

Lindsey Hall

Today, we’re returning to a topic we’ve been exploring for the past few years on this podcast, carbon markets.

Esther Whieldon

That's an oldie but a goody.

Lindsey Hall

Carbon markets have emerged as a key tool to help countries and companies reduce emissions and meet net zero targets. In simple terms, carbon markets are trading systems where carbon credits can be bought and sold to offset carbon emissions. Countries and companies can use these markets to purchase carbon credits for projects designed to remove, avoid or lower emissions.

Esther Whieldon

Carbon markets have been a big topic of discussion at the UN's Annual Climate Change Conferences or COPS. At COP30 in Brazil in November 2025, parties discussed how to implement rules and guidelines for international carbon trading. Those rules were finalized just over a year ago at COP29 after years of negotiations.

During COP30, the open coalition on compliance carbon markets was launched backed by 18 jurisdictions, including Brazil, Canada, the EU and the U.K. The initiative seeks to establish shared standards and connect carbon credit trading systems to improve liquidity and transparency.

Lindsey Hall

We've discussed carbon markets quite a bit on this podcast, especially with regards to negotiations around Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change, and we'll include links to past episodes in our show notes. But in simple terms, Article 6 aims to get countries working together to tackle climate change and free up capital for developing countries.

This week, we're going to continue the conversation and see what impact agreements around Article 6 are having on markets, companies and the energy transition. To find out more, let's bring back our colleague, Jennifer Laidlaw, who is a senior researcher at S&P Global Energy Horizons and a regular contributor on this podcast. Jennifer, Happy New Year.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Happy New Year to you, too. It's nice to be back.

Question and Answer

Lindsey Hall

So tell us what should our audience understand about carbon markets? What's the latest?

Jennifer Laidlaw

So I attended S&P Global Energy's Global Carbon Markets Conference, which took place in Barcelona in December 2025. One of the major themes was the progress being made in implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. There was a general sense that having mechanisms in place like Article 6 is driving demand.

Participants also discussed to what extent Article 6 is contributing to the growing convergence between compliance carbon markets, which are set through laws or regulations and voluntary markets, which allow companies and governments to reduce emissions by buying and selling credits voluntarily.

To unpack some of these topics, I sat down with one of the conference speakers, Mandy Rambharos, the CEO of Verra, the world's largest issuer of carbon credits and a standard setter for voluntary credits. I started by asking her about the impact of convergence on the market and the role of Article 6.

You'll hear her mention Article 6.2, which sets out a system of national accounting for greenhouse gas emissions, and Article 6.4, which establishes an international UN-backed carbon market, also known as the Paris Agreement crediting mechanism. Okay. So here's Mandy.

Mandy Rambharos

I think this line is blurring between the compliance and the voluntary carbon market. I -- We've often said as Verra, we should drop the V in the voluntary carbon market because it's the carbon market. And so I think compliance is a good thing because it creates that demand. So government saying we want to use carbon credits to meet our targets is a good thing.

What we are doing is working with governments to use the independent crediting programs as well to meet their compliance targets. So there's a couple of countries where we have agreements with already. So what they do is in their local regulations and legislation, they write in clauses on using independent credit programs.

So you can use Verra registered project, carbon credits issued through that to meet local carbon tax regulations, for example. It's already happening in Singapore and South Africa, for example. So also you can use a Verra project under your Article 6.2 requirements. We provide an Article 6 label, so you can use that if you're working through Article 6.2.

So those things already exist, and I think what we need to see is more convergence and more coming together of governments with the voluntary market. there's this perception that there's higher quality related to government programs and lower quality related to the voluntary market, which is absolutely false. And so I think the more discussions we have, the more we bring these conversations together with governments and players in the voluntary market, the better it is.

There's this new coalition now for the coalition to grow carbon markets between the U.K., Singapore. And the other countries getting involved is doing exactly that, bridging this gap between what governments are saying are high integrity principles and what the voluntary market is saying. So that for me is a positive move in the market.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Mandy went on to explain how Article 6 is driving demand for the development of carbon projects. You'll hear her mention registry, so that's a system to track carbon credits and Verra operates one. S&P Global Energy also operates carbon registries. Its environmental registry allows users to manage carbon credits in a centralized system.

Its Meta registry is a web-based platform that connects environmental registries around the world with carbon markets and their participants. Verra and S&P Global Energy signed an agreement in August 2025 to develop a new registry. And you'll hear Mandy mention this. She also talks about PACM a few times.

So that's the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism we heard about before. And she mentions APIs or application programming interface, whereby different software communicate with each other and which is used a lot in managing carbon emissions.

Mandy Rambharos

We are seeing more and more project developers asking about Article 6 labels and Article 6 guidance, and I must differentiate. The conversation is Article 6.2, the infrastructure is already in place, and we already have alignment with Article 6.2 from a Verra perspective, so the registry is already ready to do that. So that is the one question.

The other question we're getting a lot is around the PACM mechanism, Article 6.4 and whether there would be more convergence because it's a UN centralized mechanism, national registries. So what we talk about there is can we have more harmonization of methodologies. Independent crediting programs have already developed quite a number of high integrity methodologies that would be suitable for PACM for the Article 6.4 mechanism. The issue though is how do you work with the national registry versus the international registry.

So the other thing is we're working with S&P as our registry provider now is to look at that interoperability on is there a possibility of a Meta registry where we also have national registries with APIs with the International registry to allow for that interoperability. And therefore, you know, there could be more alignment on 6.4 and the PACM mechanism and using independent crediting programs in that respect.

Lindsey Hall

Jennifer, we heard Mandy mention projects that Verra is working on with different countries. Did she go into any more detail on that?

Jennifer Laidlaw

Yes, she did. So Verra signed a mutual recognition agreement. So that's an MRA with Indonesia in October 2025. And that's going to allow carbon projects to register in both the Verra's verified carbon standard program and Indonesia's National Registry.

The agreement supports international carbon trading under Article 6 with credits from registered projects eligible for authorization and compliance markets. Mandy went on to explain how this type of agreement can encourage the use of Article 6 in the voluntary carbon markets, which have faced criticism about the efficacy of some carbon projects.

Mandy Rambharos

We're seeing it a lot in the Asian market and the ASEAN market, Indonesia, Singapore, all of these countries already saying, how do we bring Article 6 together with the voluntary market. So Singapore is already doing it. The work we're doing now when signing the MRA with Indonesia, they're also very keen on making sure that they're meeting government targets but using independent crediting programs like Verra.

So there are regions where it's already happening. I think the region that's outstanding right now and trying to understand how carbon credits can be used is the EU. There's a potential in the EU for a lot of demand for carbon credits. So hopefully, the legislation of the guidelines that are going to be coming out of the EU is geared towards that, looking at voluntary markets and how voluntary markets can meet requirements in the EU.

And I do think we need to create more awareness and capacity building around what the voluntary market has been doing and has been delivering and the high standards that we already have, the high mark of quality we already have. I feel like there's this barrier and people don't see that.

And I think there needs to be a step back and saying, what has the voluntary carbon market delivered? How has it improved? Because 20 years, the market has really improved and really changed. Meanwhile, the UN process is still ongoing. We're still waiting for it to deliver. So I think it's really important for everybody to just take a step back and say, what can we learn from each other.

Jennifer Laidlaw

At the S&P Global Carbon Markets Conference, attendees also discussed other frameworks overseeing the issuance of carbon credits, including CORSIA. That's the carbon offsetting and reduction scheme for international aviation. CORSIA is managed by UN agency called the International Civil Aviation Organization or ICAO, and it's designed to reduce emissions from international aviation.

It's currently voluntary, but it will become mandatory in 2027. At the conference, I saw DelAgua's CEO, Euan McDougall, speak on a panel about CORSIA credit. DelAgua is a Rwanda-based developer of carbon projects, and I met up with him to learn about the role CORSIA and Article 6 play in financing the company's projects.

Euan McDougall

DelAgua runs and operates some of the largest clean cooking carbon projects anywhere in the world. We have operations in Rwanda, Sierra Leone and The Gambia. And hopefully, in the next few months, we'll be expanding those operations into new countries across Africa. We have a target of going to three new countries in the next 12 months and bringing our approach to cookstove distributions to those countries.

We've been able to be successful in distributing now over two million stoves across those three countries, utilizing carbon markets and carbon finance. The market has obviously had ups and downs, particularly over the last few years. But as we're seeing more and more confidence in this space with kind of the growing confidence in CORSIA, the time is now for investing into carbon projects.

We're also making sure that we always work hand-in-hand with government. Governments have, for us, have always been integral to what we do. We've always felt that for a long-term project, we need to have a long-term partnership with government. And that's obviously held us in very good regard as and when Article 6 of the Paris Agreement is now kind of operational and functional.

And as a result, governments are a key stakeholder in what we do with very transparent benefit sharing agreements in place to make sure that it is everyone in the ecosystem and the stakeholders that benefit from the projects that we operate.

Jennifer Laidlaw

And they went on to explain how he expects CORSIA to boost demand for carbon credits.

Euan McDougall

Any kind of compliance sector is a positive for the person producing the underlying compliance asset. So we're seeing CORSIA as a great way to extend our own operations, but also for the carbon markets more broadly to have a compliance demand when there's compliance demand, naturally, the financing stems from there.

As it's a long-term scheme, we're very positively seeing ICAO release their next phase announcements a couple of weeks ago. That gives a lot of people confidence in the space. I think that it starts off a little rocky. I think it took a long time for the obligations, the eligibility to become clear for the people actually producing these projects on the ground, and there's been numerous calls for governments to sign letters of authorization to kind of unlock CORSIA’s supply.

Now that, that is happening, kind of many developers are having letters of authorization signed, I'm very confident in the long-term longevity of the scheme. And it's a really good way to benefit share across the whole spectrum with ourselves as developers, our investors and the government equally participating in the scheme and therefore, allowing and expanding programs to have both environmental but also social impact on the ground.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Rwanda recently signed an agreement with Singapore to collaborate on Article 6 carbon credits. Euan explained how this kind of agreement impacts the carbon markets. You will hear him mention RFP, that's request for proposals, and NDCs. Those are nationally determined contributions or country's climate plans under the Paris Agreement.

Euan McDougall

With the Singapore and Rwanda implementation agreement now being signed and Singapore releasing the RFP for a large number of Article 6 credits, we see Article 6 as a way in which countries can decarbonize. Doing these projects across the world is a very good way for a country like Singapore to invest in these programs to see the benefit, but also to improve the chances in allowing them to hit their NDCs.

Similar to CORSIA, any kind of compliance scheme is beneficial for project developers and for investors alike. There's more obligation. The more obligation, the more ability we are to have confidence and security in our investments. So the birth of Article 6 and the birth of CORSIA is wholeheartedly positive for us.

We're beginning to see that money trickle into host countries. With the transparent revenue share that we have, we're expecting multiples of millions to be directly transferred into -- to the government for them to do their own mitigation programs, which is incredibly exciting for the countries, but also for the global attempt to hit the Article 6 obligations. So for us, it's a very exciting time.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Similar to what we heard from Mandy, Euan said the rollout of compliance schemes would benefit the voluntary carbon market and boost growth in the coming year.

Euan McDougall

I am of the opinion and belief that compliance markets are very beneficial because they see the market and they kind of show direction of travel. And the voluntary market, I think, is following suit. So we are seeing and hearing a huge increase in demand for credits that have the core carbon principles, the CCP label on them.

And we're beginning to see more and more companies want to continue their voluntary obligations. I think that the voluntary carbon market has obviously been negatively impacted by some of the scandals that took place over the last couple of years. As a result of that, developers, the methodologies and registries alike have really tightened up and have really pushed this kind of high integrity world. But now this has been completed, we're now seeing buyers come back to the sector, understanding that things have changed.

So while I think for DelAgua, because of our engagement with host countries and our ability to kind of be confident in the cost adjustments being made, our focus, at least in the short term, will be on these kind of compliance and pseudo-compliance markets, but we're also definitely seeing a rebound in the voluntary market. And I'm hopeful that, that is here to stay because that allows us and our investors to diversify their route to market and not just putting all of their -- kind of put all their eggs in one basket.

Lindsey Hall

So Jennifer, you're a resident expert on sustainability regulation and these discussions about compliance must have been right up your alley. Tell me, what's the outlook for carbon markets regulation?

Jennifer Laidlaw

This came up in my interview with Tomas Thyblad, another speaker at the conference. Tomas is vice president of carbon and sustainability Solutions at Nasdaq and Board observer at Puro.earth, which certified carbon removal suppliers and in which Nasdaq has a majority stake.

I asked him whether stronger carbon markets regulation would be feasible given a general push to loosen regulation. You'll hear him mention durable CDRs, which stands for carbon dioxide removal, and the UNCCC, that's the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Okay, here's Tomas.

Tomas Thyblad

There are maybe tendencies to overregulate and that could be -- it could be beneficial to actually try to reduce regulation in certain aspects. In this particular part of the market, this carbon market, which has been quite unregulated for quite some time, I think some regulate -- it should not be overregulated because then, of course, that would most likely put so much extra burden and cost on top of everything.

But a little bit copy-paste what we have, some work we have on the financial market in terms of surveillance that you have rules set and that you have private enterprises running under these rules, you have that mix of clear certain rules that the private organization need to follow and can leverage their capabilities and be fast moving, et cetera.

I don't think this hypothesis that you could have, like, the infrastructure and everything run by the UN or the EU or -- it needs to be quite fast to evolve with new technologies, new needs, et cetera. And I think the financial market has proven that, that is very well run by a private organization, but within the certain framework and the certain rules. We think that is the -- probably the most efficient way to do it.

Jennifer Laidlaw

And he mentioned technology. Obviously, you know, that's key. I think that's something that Nasdaq is very much involved in. How important is technology in helping to develop the carbon markets?

Tomas Thyblad

I think it's extremely important. If you look back how it had worked so far, it has been not probably the most developed on the technology side. And it's so much about the data, and the robustness in the data and the availability of the data, and that has to flow through the whole transaction chain.

We will have a number of registries. We will have a number of different submarkets and everything needs to be very much interconnected. So it's quite a big task to build the right technology for that. And it won't be just one. So what we need to do is, like we do in the financial market as well, have the interconnectivity between these different systems.

And what we have here is also the layer of the like UNFCCC, so you have to ensure that you also show what's happening in the carbon market up to -- on a global level as well. So that provides another complexity, but that is -- that should be solvable.

Jennifer Laidlaw

I mean, are there any innovations that you're seeing at the moment or that you expect to see in, say, the coming year that you think are going to have an impact on the market?

Tomas Thyblad

I think it's probably going to happen a lot that I can't foresee and the technology is so rapidly evolving. I'm sure AI will play a role in providing efficiency and even more – yes, efficient overview and scrutiny of the data. But otherwise, I think we have a lot of building blocks right now, and we have the capability to make all these transactions, projects and everything digitalized, and be much more efficient in that sense.

You can have transaction in an offtake agreement for a durable CDR, and that can take like a year, 18 months for a company to run through that to ensure that you have all the prudent data, et cetera, et cetera. And of course, we need to slim that and to provide tools and visibility so you don't need to spend that much time in actually just -- ensure that you source the right credit.

Jennifer Laidlaw

I mean, you mentioned AI. Do you think AI has a role to play there?

Tomas Thyblad

It probably can. I mean, there's probably other more easier way as a start, at least just by standardizing the data and the data format. It's probably to piggyback on what some of the big players are doing in the market and provide that. We are launching like a transparency platform just to support the ecosystem. So it's going to be a platform free for suppliers, free for users, but where we provide a transparent structured data on future issuance of carbon credits.

So for the offtake market to support the offtake market and to make it easier to more quickly run through the different projects and select the project and start to negotiate, et cetera. That is one -- just one small piece, but all these steps that can take out -- reduce the friction, I think that would be fantastic. Right now, we're building the, what you say, the universe and bring in projects onto the platform.

And then hopefully, during mid-Q1, hopefully, we can launch it. And it will not be perfect at launch, but it will evolve over time. And once again, that is a way from Nasdaq to support the ecosystem as a whole. So that's going to be hopefully improve and make it easier for the market -- we started with the durable CDR since that is closest to our heart via Puro.earth, but it's open. It doesn't -- some projects have not even selected the registry, so this will be open for everything.

Esther Whieldon

On this podcast, we talk a lot to companies about the solutions they're implementing to achieve their sustainability goals. Jen, what were companies saying about the role carbon markets can play in their sustainability strategies?

Jennifer Laidlaw

So I sat down with one conference participant, Juan Carlos Gómez, principal manager at ACCIONA Carbon Technologies. This is a division of ACCIONA, a Spanish infrastructure firm. I asked Juan Carlos about the role carbon markets play in ACCIONA's decarbonization strategy. Here's what he said.

Juan Carlos Gómez

So from one side, in terms of the role of the ACCIONA towards carbon markets, the idea of creating this company, ACCIONA Carbon Technologies, was to be able to develop more projects that are linked to the core business of the company as renewable energy, water treatment and being able to develop more projects that otherwise will not be developed because of the -- basically of the return, adding the layer of the carbon credits and the income that they provide the revenues allow us to develop more projects that otherwise will not meet our financial requirements to be developed.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Can you describe like some of these projects?

Juan Carlos Gómez

Well, most of the projects that we are developing right now that we have developed for the carbon market are renewable energy projects, both for the voluntary carbon market for Article 6.2 bilateral agreements. Specifically, we have developed projects that even if -- depending on the countries in which we develop, we have specific financial requirements based mainly on the country risk and the specific conditions of the country.

And the bilateral agreements of Article 6.2 has allowed us to provide us with that additional financially speaking, to be able to overpass those risk or conditions that we have for that investment and to channel that investment to the country. One of the projects that we are developing together with -- in a bilateral agreement between Peru and Switzerland is in the process of being almost approved by the Swiss government and is going to be reviewed and approved by the Peruvian government.

And the idea of this project would help the Switzerland to comply with their requirements in terms of emissions reduction while allowing Peru to have this installation developed in the country and provide them with clean energy. The Swiss case is, I think, is a case of success because they are one of the most active countries in the developing Article 6.2 bilateral agreements.

They have created a very robust framework on how to govern these agreements and how to do the transfer of mitigation outcomes. So I think they are an example on how to do things, and I think they are going to be an example of how to develop things after 2030 when I think the more countries are going to be much more active than right now in this type of bilateral agreements to comply with their indices for 2035 and until 2050.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Juan Carlos then went on to describe how the company is using carbon markets to design more innovative projects.

Juan Carlos Gómez

We are developing projects that are not, right now, currently really aligned with the usual business lines that the company developed. Specifically, we are developing a biochar project with a pilot phase that we are starting in the U.S., but our goal is to develop this type of technology and to scale it up all across the globe.

And the idea is we are producing biochar from waste biomass. This biochar is, as you know, negative in terms of carbon, and we want to also expand the market of biochar itself due to the great benefits it has in many aspects, specifically in agriculture, but also we want to integrate that in the biochar in our value chain.

So our idea is to -- the biochar that we are producing integrated in other aspects of the company as part of the concrete that we use in our infrastructure construction or part of the -- as a kind of substitute of activated carbon, for example, in wastewater treatment and biogas production. As part of the decarbonization strategy, we have innovations that we apply that are not based in technology, but just as a matter of organization, being innovative in how we organize ourselves.

And in this case, we have internal carbon price that we use. This carbon price, what we do is every year, there is a budget that is assigned to each business unit of the company of emissions that is aligned with our reduction target of emissions. Every part of the business has to comply with this budget.

What we do is we fix a price of EUR 7.5 per ton of the amount of per ton that is within the budget and every ton that goes over the budget at the end of the year has an increase in price. It goes from this 7.5 tons to up to EUR 190 per ton. So in this way, every business unit of the company is taking carbon emissions in mind and in the budget of every project that we develop. This carbon budget is used and it's put altogether in what we call the decarbonization fund of ACCIONA.

And this decarbonization fund is used first to purchase carbon credits to offset Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions of the whole group and then to finance decarbonization measures across the business lines. So the idea is to integrate this carbon price within our business in a real way because we are -- every business line has to pay for the carbon that they are emitting, not only in the budget, but over the budget.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Today, we've heard a lot of big picture ideas about carbon markets and how they're evolving. This topic can be tricky to get your head around. So let's look at a more concrete example of how businesses can use carbon markets. I spoke to Olivia Albrecht, who's CEO of carbon investment management firm, Artemeter.

The company worked with football club, FC Barcelona. Now that's soccer for you U.S. listeners out there. The club used carbon offsets to reduce emissions. Olivia worked with FC Barcelona on the project and explained to me how the idea came to fruition.

Olivia Albrecht

A little bit of hope, a little bit of luck and a lot of hard work, I suppose, is the short answer. You know, I personally am a deep sports fan. I played sports all throughout my life and just admire the professional sports team. The team was involved three years ago with a pretty substantial fundraising activity to refurbish their stadium here in Barcelona. It's about a EUR 1.5 billion stadium refurbishment.

And through that process, a lot of the investors into that fixed income instrument, with that bond, were very much focused on sustainability. And there was a lot of civil engineering work that was ongoing as it related to the reconstruction of this historic stadium, including things like reusing the steel rebar from the old stadium and repurposing it for the new stadium to different concrete activities in addition to water treatment and waste management.

But there was this kind of obvious hole as it related to the residual carbon emissions associated with the stadium rebuild and the operations of the club. And so we designed a solution for them where they could engage with their fans, engage with their sponsors and afford to pay for carbon offsetting projects to address their residual carbon liabilities.

And we were able to partner together, working with the partnerships group, which is the sponsors group within FC Barcelona alongside the sustainability team to build this kind of unique solution for them that effectively created a revenue stream and created a financing strategy for them to be able to afford to invest in carbon projects, increasingly global footprint for the carbon projects that they are interested in, but specifically in the local and regional economy as well.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Could you just describe exactly the solution and how it actually works?

Olivia Albrecht

Sure. So we worked with the team to identify their major kind of revenue drivers, which are ticket sales, concession, merchandise and help them get comfortable with the idea of adding a climate contribution to those sales activities with fans understanding why they were being asked to engage with a climate contribution and what the funds would be used for in a very transparent way. And we've slowly rolled out that modular solution to museum ticket sales to ticket sales at the new stadium, and over time to different revenue streams.

So we are engaging with fans directly. We know from our own proprietary research with 30,000 sports fans around the world that we conducted over the summer that they want their clubs to be more sustainable, and they want to participate in being the solution for the clubs’ sustainability, and they are willing to pay around 4% to 6% additional relative to the purchases that they're already making.

So the solution is really to engage with your fans, to ask them to be part of the solution by helping to fund the carbon investments that the club is making and the club is able to then afford their investments in carbon projects.

Jennifer Laidlaw

I asked Olivia whether she thought solution could be applied to other sectors. You'll hear her mention PPAs. That stands for Power Purchase Agreements, which are long-term contracts between electricity suppliers and customers.

Olivia Albrecht

We think that this model could be applied in a couple of different scenarios. One that's obvious to me is around hospitality. As you enter into a hotel facility, you're obviously utilizing the electricity, you're utilizing all sorts of different features of a hotel while you're staying there. And a lot of times, the individuals staying in hotels want to offset the carbon emissions that are associated with their stays.

We think in the hospitality space, you could see the same concept of adding an additional climate contribution or environmental contribution to hotel stays to recognize that as a guest of this hotel and enjoying the benefits of the lights on all the time, I have a carbon footprint myself, and I want to participate in offsetting those activities.

We see that there are certain countries and cities that actually have these carbon contributions or climate contributions as compulsory, whether it's visiting in parts of Costa Rica, in Hawaii. There are -- and then there are a few spots in Asia that have a compulsory requirement for folks who are staying in hotels, i.e., the tourists that are coming through, to pay a climate contribution that then helps support and fund local nature-based activities.

So I think there's an analog there in the hospitality space. I think we've looked at it a little bit more complex model in the real estate space as well, where as part of your embedded lease solution from a real estate provider, you could see carbon assets embedded in that. So you don't have to, you know, spend your time thinking about how do I want to invest in carbon projects.

How do I get a team that's able to do that? Who do I hire for that? Instead, you kind of outsource that and it's embedded in part of your kind of leased solutions, just like a lessor might provide electricity and PPAs for you, same concepts in the context of carbon.

Jennifer Laidlaw

What's the business case for this? Because sustainability has often been seen as a cost center, right? This is something that can also help boost profits. I mean, how can that work in that way?

Olivia Albrecht

Yes. So the framing that I use is that there's a lot of pressures and interest from sponsors, fans, investors for clubs to do more as it relates to sustainability, and even players are asking their clubs to do more as well. So the pressure is mounting. The challenge is that sports teams, in particular, if we take that as an example, they don't have spare or excess budget to spend on carbon.

And if you're doing a big project like refurbishing a stadium or building a stadium from scratch, you're talking about enormous amounts of carbon emissions liabilities coming from those activities. So it's a big gaping hole for how do you afford it. This program allows us to say, you can afford it and your fans want to help give you those assets to be able to offset those residual carbon emissions liabilities.

And so I think that you really see that the opportunity is that now you've got this funding mechanism. In addition, you know, clubs can also utilize those funds to spend on other sustainability activities, whether it's affording renewable energy, if it's affording change to the water treatment facilities. There's all sorts of different sustainability activities that unfortunately cost money and tend to have longer payback periods in terms of the return on the investment.

And this is a funding mechanism by which a club can gain access to additional budget to be able to do those activities. And very specifically and very transparently, we feel so confident in these programs or in this program that we will make a guarantee that there will be a certain amount of cash flow back to the clubs to pursue their sustainability activities beyond the carbon credit purchasing that we do on behalf of the club.

And that can get the conversation outside of just the sustainability team, which is important, but back into partnerships, sponsors and other kind of more P&L-oriented groups within the organizations.

Lindsey Hall

So Jennifer, today, we've heard about some of the mechanisms like Article 6 and CORSIA that will encourage development of carbon markets. We heard about the role of technology, and we heard how companies are using carbon markets in their sustainability strategies. Anything else that came up at the conference that you wanted to bring up to our listeners?

Jennifer Laidlaw

So discussions also focused on the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism or CBAM as it is more commonly known. CBAM puts a tariff on imports of carbon-intensive goods. The EU started phasing CBAM in, in 2023, and it became fully applicable as of January 1, 2026. Companies raised concerns about a lack of clarity in the run-up to its application. To learn how companies are thinking about the CBAM rollout now, I spoke to Ingo Ramming, who's head of carbon markets, the Spanish bank BBVA. Here he is.

Ingo Ramming

Well, I think it's, of course, a challenge. And if you look into the discussion, people talk about the complexity and difficulty for being phased out, complexity in reporting, but of course, international discussions about it. And I mean, we can, of course, pick now on all the little issues around it, and they are, of course, significant.

But then on the other side, Europe is unfortunately in the spot that we do something like that the first time. And therefore, it would be, of course, much easier if you could just copy paste the concept that someone else developed. So therefore, similar to the European emissions trading system in 2005, was it perfect? No, but it developed on this side.

And therefore, I would hope that the CBAM regulation will be brought forward step by step on this side because ultimately, let's say, if we want to have -- and one of the presentations showed the gap between carbon prices in Europe and carbon prices in other parts of the world. And of course, if we have this gap, something needs to be done to create such a level playing field for industry. And therefore, the CBAM is, of course, one solution for that, and let's try to be positive and hope that the regulation will be efficient and effective.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Ingo mentioned the European Emissions Trading System known as the ETS, which has been going through a number of reforms, including the introduction of an ETS2, which will cover carbon emissions from road transport and buildings. The European Commission recently proposed to amend its Market Stability Reserve or MSR. This addresses surpluses of carbon allowances. I asked Ingo what impact these reforms might have on the market.

Ingo Ramming

There's, of course, a couple of points that need to be addressed for the ETS1. One is, of course, the market stability reserve, possibly an adjustment on this side. If you look into the market stability reserve, I still believe that the introduction of the MSR was possibly one of the most important factors for the European Emissions Trading System. It basically helped that prices went from EUR 5 to higher prices.

And why is that important? I think if this wouldn't have happened, we would be in a situation in Europe and the discussion was like that in 2017, '18 or '16 on this side that we would have a series of national floor prices similar to what the U.K. had introduced a little bit earlier. So therefore, the market stability reserve helped that we have this uniform carbon price signal in the European Union.

Of course, it was primarily structured in a way that it tackles the surplus, reduces the surplus with taking auction volume out and then, of course, as well the cancellation. If we look into the future, this will change because our issue is possibly not the surplus anymore, but of course, that we need a certain liquidity, certain amount of allowances in the market on this side.

So therefore, this reform is required, possibly as well the issue with the repower EU allowances that came into the market and, of course, increased the surplus and therefore, part of it was taken out, which was possibly an unintended consequence. So a couple of these kind of issues that needs to be triggered. In the EU ETS1, other factors is, of course, how to deal with free allocation.

We have the current plan based on the directive to phase out reallocation in line with the CBAM. And of course, that is a discussion ongoing that will happen then in the next couple of weeks and months. And of course, the discussion about them beyond 2030, removals and other kind of factors on this point.

Jennifer Laidlaw

I asked Ingo if he had a wish list for carbon markets in 2026. Here's what he said.

Ingo Ramming

Overall, my hope is that we have positive growth in the economy because that, of course, makes everything easier compared to if we are in an environment where we have a lot of macro headwinds on this side. So therefore, that is, of course, a crucial factor. And then, look, I mean, I think we have our expectations with regards to EU ETS, possible linking with the U.K. ETS, the growth in general in certain markets with regards to carbon pricing, other parts of the world, Latin America and so on.

And then let's hope that we get as well more supply on the CORSIA side, which then makes it as well easier for airlines to action their purchases. And then one thing in the carbon market is that you have a plan, but then there are always options around it, things that are developing on this side. And therefore, I think for us, it's always important to be close to our clients, be it government clients or be it corporate clients, and see how can we serve them on their needs with regard to their challenges, risks and capture the opportunities.

Lindsey Hall

So based on what we heard from our guests today, there seems to be an increasing number of countries and companies taking an interest in carbon markets to reach their emission reduction goals.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Yes, there was definitely a sense that we will see increasing convergence between the voluntary and compliance carbon markets in the year to come and that mechanisms in place like Article 6 and CORSIA can only support the market further.

Esther Whieldon

And it was interesting to hear about the role of innovation, whether through different types of technology or AI and driving investment. That's something we've been hearing a lot about on this podcast. Jen, thank you for coming in and sharing your experience at the conference with us.

Jennifer Laidlaw

Well, thanks for having me, and I'll be back to talk about the role carbon markets are playing in developing nature projects.

Lindsey Hall

