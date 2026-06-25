To understand the life-cycle impact of electrification, it is essential to analyze the emissions profiles of major automotive OEMs. While the most comprehensive data reflects the passenger car market due to reporting availability, it establishes a key baseline for the importance of use-phase emissions that is relevant to all vehicle segments.

In the automotive sector, Scope 3 emissions include indirect emissions generated across the value chain beyond an automaker's own operations. These include upstream emissions from materials and component production, as well as downstream emissions produced during vehicle use. As vehicles consume fuel or electricity over many years, use‑phase emissions account for the majority of automotive emissions, driving Scope 3 to represent approximately 98% of total life-cycle emissions, far exceeding emissions from manufacturing (Scope 1) and purchased energy (Scope 2).

S&P Global Sustainable1 data shows that most automotive Scope 3 emissions are concentrated among OEMs with portfolios dominated by internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, highlighting the relationship between drivetrain mix and use‑phase emissions profiles. OEMs with a higher share of EVs show comparatively lower use‑phase emissions, highlighting the influence of portfolio composition on overall emissions levels (see Figure 6).

BEVs have higher production-stage emissions than ICE vehicles, largely due to battery systems, with significant contributions from raw materials extraction and refining as well as battery manufacturing processes. Over their operating lifetime, they deliver lower Scope 3 emissions, driven by higher energy efficiency and the absence of tailpipe emissions. Over time, these lower use-phase emissions can offset higher up-front production impacts, particularly as electricity generation becomes cleaner. Because operating emissions are linked to electricity consumption rather than fuel combustion, grid carbon intensity and charging efficiency are key determinants of life-cycle emissions.

Hybrid powertrain vehicles typically fall between ICE vehicles and EVs in emissions performance. While hybrids can lower emissions relative to conventional ICE vehicles, outcomes vary depending on factors such as vehicle mass, driving patterns and charging behavior. Plug‑in hybrids that are not consistently charged may deliver more limited emissions benefits. Emissions data suggests that OEMs with mixed or transitional powertrain portfolios often maintain Scope 3 emissions profiles closer to those of ICE‑focused manufacturers than to EV‑oriented peers.

Regulatory pressure across Europe, China and the US has delivered measurable efficiency improvements in recent years, lowering per‑vehicle emissions intensity. However, the pace of improvement is slow, suggesting that efficiency gains alone are insufficient to offset the growth of vehicle fleets and continued reliance on combustion technologies. Efficiency improvements alone cannot deliver sustained transport decarbonization at scale.

While hybridization can reduce near‑term transition risk, it does not address structural emissions. Only full electrification offers a scalable and durable pathway to long‑term Scope 3 emissions reduction, provided EV deployment is aligned with grid decarbonization and efficient charging infrastructure. As a result, transport decarbonization increasingly shifts from a vehicle‑level challenge to a power‑system challenge, placing grid capacity, carbon intensity and the timing of infrastructure investment at the center of electrification outcomes.

For passenger vehicles, emissions outcomes are closely tied to perceptions of life-cycle impact, home and public charging access, resale value and trust in grid cleanliness — making transparent communication about grid mix and charging emissions critical. In commercial medium‑ and heavy‑duty transportation, higher vehicle utilization amplifies the emissions benefits of electrification. Still, outcomes hinge on operational fit, depot and corridor charging availability and access to reliable, competitively priced electricity. In both cases, emissions performance is increasingly determined not just by vehicle technology, but by the broader energy system in which those vehicles operate.