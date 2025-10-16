S&P Global expects strong growth in the SAF market over the coming decades, with demand projected to increase tenfold by 2030, to above 11 MMt, and then rise exponentially to almost 80 MMt by 2050. SAF is expected to account for 18.6% of the world’s aviation fuel in 2050. Europe will be the main driver, especially in the short to medium term. The high SAF mandates in the European Union and the UK will support SAF adoption in Europe, where demand is forecast to reach close to 5 MMt in 2030 and almost 28 MMt by 2050.

In Asia, SAF consumption will be slow to take off and initially will be driven by airlines and modest SAF blend mandates in a couple of markets. Consumption is thus expected to reach just 3.6 MMt in 2030 and be concentrated in OECD markets and aviation hubs. After 2030, demand growth will accelerate as mainland China and India significantly ramp up their SAF blends, bringing regional volumes to 30 MMt by 2050. Similar to Asia, SAF uptake in the US will be slower until the 2030s, due to weak policy support. In the longer term, demand will rise as state-level incentives expand alongside clean fuel programs, but North America will fall behind Asia and Europe, with demand expected to reach only 12.7 MMt by 2050. Adoption in other regions will remain limited.

One of the key challenges the industry faces is expanding capacity to meet this level of demand. S&P Global tracks RD and SAF plants and projects and has identified over 190 new dedicated SAF projects announced worldwide. If all of these projects come to fruition, SAF capacity could grow almost tenfold to more than 40 MMt by 2030. Most projects are in North America (15.8 MMt), Asia (13.4 MMt) and Europe (7.2 MMt). However, only a fraction of them, equivalent to 7.3 MMt of SAF capacity, have reached a final investment decision (FID), with 28.5 MMt of capacity still awaiting approval. With the world needing 80 MMt of SAF by 2050 according to S&P Global estimates, the scale of the task is significant.

Ramping up SAF capacity has its challenges. Nearly two-thirds of the planned capacity by 2030 (25.3 MMt) is HEFA. While this is a commercially mature and cost-effective SAF production technology, it is constrained by lipid feedstock availability. Biofuels mandates and decarbonization requirements are being extended beyond road transport to other transport modes (rail, shipping and aviation) and off-road sectors (heating, etc.). They are also being progressively rolled out and bolstered in developing countries. The growing cross-sectoral appetite — and increasing global demand — for these same feedstocks is expected to exacerbate the feedstock supply conundrum.