Energy Transition Renewables

The Energy Transition Renewables dataset allows users to query Platts global capacity forecasts in MWs for wind and solar by country and region through 2040.
The Energy Transition

Coralie Laurencin, the Senior Director, Power and Climate Policy Lead at S&P Global Commodity Insights joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss the energy transition. She covers the rapid changes and challenges for European power markets, the good and the bad of carbon offsets, and the role of natural gas and nuclear in the energy transition.

 

Energy Transition

S&P Global Commodity Insights energy transition news, insights and thought leadership charts the transition to greener energy and its impact on commodities.
Hydrogen’s Role in the Energy Transition

Roman Kramarchuk, Head of Energy Scenarios, Policy and Technology Analytics at S&P Global Commodity Insights joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss hydrogen's role in the energy transition. He covers the benefits of hydrogen as a fuel source, the different color coding of hydrogen based upon feedstock, and the technical and organizational issues holding hydrogen back in a warming world.

Energy Transition

Gain a comprehensive view of where the move to sustainable energy is and where it’s headed with S&P Global Commodity Insights Energy Transition services.
