Principal Analyst Digital Industries e-Mobility

Beatriz Minamy is a Principal Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where she leads the e-mobility for the 451 Research Digital Industries channel. With a strong focus on analyzing digital infrastructure vendors, Beatriz identifies opportunities within the automotive and commercial transportation sectors while tracking market trends and technology adoption.

Her expertise extends to the Internet of Things (IoT), digital transformation, and the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), edge computing, and cloud computing. Beatriz also explores vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and intelligent transportation systems (ITS) solutions for smart cities, alongside connected services, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), automated driving, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Before her current role in IoT, Beatriz served as a Principal Analyst in S&P Global’s Mobility division, focusing on user experience (UX/UI) and connected car services. Her career also includes roles in product planning and strategy for vehicles, infotainment, and connected services, as well as market intelligence for automotive OEMs and business development in banking.