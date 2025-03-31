S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
First-Quarter 2025 Edition: Charting the course
This edition of S&P Global's sustainability research journal explores how data is helping companies manage sustainability and energy transition strategies.
Published: March 31, 2025
The first quarter of 2025 has been a time of flux amid a shifting geopolitical and policy landscape. Key sustainability topics, including the low-carbon energy transition and climate physical risks, remain on corporate agendas. At the same time, many stakeholders are slowing their implementation timelines as attention shifts to other priorities such as satisfying the energy needs of the AI boom, reindustrialization, and energy security and affordability.
Many companies are relying on data to chart the course through this changing landscape. In this edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly, we explore how data and cutting-edge technologies can help manage risks and bring new opportunities associated with sustainability, physical climate risks and the low-carbon energy transition.
For example, new remote-sensing technologies are revealing higher methane emissions from oil and gas activities than previously reported. Research from S&P Global Commodity Insights explores how this could lead energy companies to recalibrate their estimates of this important greenhouse gas, which traps more heat than carbon dioxide. Companies that adopt observation-informed estimates early can better identify and manage methane leaks, reducing the potential reputational risks of delayed action and creating a credible track record to substantiate reduction in methane intensity.
S&P Global data also provides insight into how companies are approaching key sustainability topics like double materiality — in which a company considers both internal value creation and external impact on the environment and society. Research based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment shows that many companies consider climate transition and physical risks a top material issue from the perspective of internal value creation and impact on external stakeholders.
We’re also using our data to assess potential future costs of climate change for companies. Scientists in the S&P Global Climate Center of Excellence have developed models to measure the financial impact of climate physical hazards on corporate assets. Research using this dataset projects that for the world’s largest companies, climate physical risks could have a $1.2 trillion annual price tag by the 2050s, assuming no adaptation measures are put in place.
Our data also helps us understand the investment landscape. Research from S&P Global Ratings estimates that global sustainable bond issuance will hold steady at $1 trillion in 2025, with green bonds continuing to dominate issuance.
As the landscape continues to evolve, one refrain we have heard is that collaboration across sectors and disciplines will be a key to addressing global challenges such as climate change. In that spirit, research from economists at S&P Global Ratings and S&P Global’s chief science officer explores the benefits of bringing together economists and climate scientists to enhance the field of macroeconomic climate modeling and improve the credibility of climate risk assessments.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Head of ESG Thought Leadership
Lindsey Hall is Head of ESG Thought Leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, where she co-hosts the ESG Insider podcast and is a steering member of S&P Global's Diversity Research Lab.
Lindsey Hall is Head of ESG Thought Leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, where she co-hosts the ESG Insider podcast and is a steering member of S&P Global's Diversity Research Lab.
She got her start in financial journalism writing for various Financial Times publications in London before joining SNL Financial in 2010, where she spent a decade covering financial news and regulation as a reporter and editor.
Lindsey holds a Masters from the London School of Economics.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research
Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab
Harald Francke Lund is Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research within S&P Global Ratings Research & Development. He is the former Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Shades of Green, a global leader in independent opinions for green bonds, which is now a part of S&P Global. Prior to joining Shades of Green, he led the Norwegian contribution to the UNSG's AGF report on long-term climate finance in 2010 and has held the positions of Deputy Chief Negotiator for Norway, Head of Emissions Trading Section at the Norwegian Environment Agency, and Advisor to the UNSG’s Special Envoy on Climate Change Jens Stoltenberg. Harald has a law degree from University of Oslo.
Podcast
S&P Global Sustainable1
Head of ESG Thought Leadership
Lindsey Hall is Head of ESG Thought Leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, where she co-hosts the ESG Insider podcast and is a steering member of S&P Global's Diversity Research Lab.
Lindsey Hall is Head of ESG Thought Leadership at S&P Global Sustainable1, where she co-hosts the ESG Insider podcast and is a steering member of S&P Global's Diversity Research Lab.
She got her start in financial journalism writing for various Financial Times publications in London before joining SNL Financial in 2010, where she spent a decade covering financial news and regulation as a reporter and editor.
Lindsey holds a Masters from the London School of Economics.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research
Co-Head, S&P Global Sustainability Research Lab
Harald Francke Lund is Global Head of Sustainability Methodology and Research within S&P Global Ratings Research & Development. He is the former Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Shades of Green, a global leader in independent opinions for green bonds, which is now a part of S&P Global. Prior to joining Shades of Green, he led the Norwegian contribution to the UNSG's AGF report on long-term climate finance in 2010 and has held the positions of Deputy Chief Negotiator for Norway, Head of Emissions Trading Section at the Norwegian Environment Agency, and Advisor to the UNSG’s Special Envoy on Climate Change Jens Stoltenberg. Harald has a law degree from University of Oslo.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior Editor, Thought Leadership,, Editorial Manager, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly
Matt MacFarland is the industry editor for nonbank financial services news at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His coverage includes investment banking, asset management, financial technology and capital markets. A particular focus is equity market structure, which he covered as a reporter for SNL Financial.
Matt holds a master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in English from Hampden-Sydney College.
S&P Global Ratings
Head of Climate Economics & European Economist
Marion Amiot is Head of Climate Economics & European Economist at S&P Global Ratings, based in London. In this position, she develops the Eurozone economic forecasts, provides insight into the economic outlook and conducts in-depth research on key macroeconomic developments and policies.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Vice President, North American Upstream
Raoul LeBlanc is Vice President for North American unconventionals at S&P Global Commodity Insights, where he focuses on evaluating the dynamic onshore arena.
Raoul passion lies in the intersection of oil and gas expertise and leading-edge data analytics. He currently leads the development and commercialization of data products that leverage knowledge to make the S&P Global Commodity Insights well and production database insightful for commercial decision makers. Raoul also plays a key role in directing research and forecasting of onshore North America and then delivering an integrated, substantive story to executives and investors. As a veteran of the industry and a former partner at PFC Energy (now S&P Global Commodity Insights), Raoul brings 25 years of experience in strategic and industry analysis. Familiar with a wide range of corporate and market issues, he has extensive experience on issues related to North American independents, upstream assets, and natural gas markets. From 1997 to 2006, Raoul directed Anadarko Petroleum's strategic planning effort, responsible for strategy formulation, portfolio optimization, scenario planning, and competitor analysis.
He has worked and studied in Japan, the western Pacific, and Great Britain. Mr. LeBlanc holds an undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and a Master of Arts in energy and international relations from The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, United States.
S&P Global Ratings
Senior Analyst, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior ESG Analyst, ESG Research
S&P Global Sustainable1
Sustainability Analyst
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Ratings
Head of Analytical Governance, Sustainable Finance
S&P Global Sustainable1
Head of Climate Methodology
S&P Global Sustainable1
Chief Science Officer
Terry leads the overall climate science and socioeconomic strategy of the Science Team. He co-founded The Climate Service, leading the development of the TCS software platform and methodology using his over 20 years of experience in advancing climate analysis for industry. Prior to S&P Global, Terry led LMI's climate program, established the Intelligent systems Laboratory at Gould Electronics, and was the former VP of Energy & Environment at Metron Aviation (an Airbus subsidiary) serving as a principal investigator for many NASA and FAA environmental studies.
Terry holds a doctorate and masters in Biophysics from University of Rochester Medical School
S&P Global Ratings
Global Chief Economist
Paul Gruenwald is the Global Chief Economist at S&P Global Ratings based in New York. He leads the economic research agenda and serves as the primary spokesperson on macro-economic matters for the company.
Before joining S&P Global Ratings in 2013, Paul spent almost five years at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) as the Asia Pacific Chief Economist, where he was responsible for helping set and direct ANZ’s Asian and global economic research agenda, as well as building the bank’s economic research efforts and profile in the region. Previously, Paul worked at the International MonetaryFund(IMF) for nearly 16 years, where he led the team producing the IMF’s Asian regional outlook reports. He was also the IMF Resident Representative to Hong Kong and Korea, the Deputy Chief of the China Division, and did considerable work on both public (Paris Club) and private (London Club) debt restructuring issues.
Paul has a Ph.D. in Economics from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in Economics/Mathematics from the University of Texas.
S&P Global Sustainable1
Senior Manager, ESG Research