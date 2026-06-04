May 2026 – ISSB nature disclosures, EU deforestation rule amendments, Australia to streamline sustainability reporting

ASIA-PACIFIC

Malaysia unveils national carbon market policy

Malaysia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability on April 21 launched the country’s national carbon market policy, setting out the legal foundation for the country to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), or emissions targets under the Paris Agreement on climate change. Under its NDC, Malaysia is aiming to reduce emissions by 15 to 30 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent by 2035 from its peak greenhouse gas emission level. The country expects to hit its peak emissions level between 2029 and 2034. The policy also seeks to create market-based mechanisms to accelerate the country’s decarbonization and improve the bankability of domestic carbon projects. It establishes the foundations for the high-integrity carbon market that will enable domestic project developers to access both domestic and international climate finance through carbon credit transactions. It also aims to align Malaysia’s carbon policies with domestic and international efforts to mitigate against the effects of climate change.

Cambodia launches sustainable finance taxonomy for banking sector

The National Bank of Cambodia on April 27 announced the launch of the country’s sustainable finance taxonomy, a classification system for sustainable economic activities, for the banking sector. The central bank said the taxonomy will focus initially on climate mitigation in the energy, transport and construction sectors and will support financial institutions in classifying green projects and activities. It also said that the taxonomy aims to improve transparency in the implementation of sustainable finance and to mitigate greenwashing. The taxonomy uses a traffic-light system to define eligible activities. Green activities are considered aligned, amber activities are transitional, and red is ineligible.

New Zealand regulator updates guidance on sustainability-related disclosures

New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority on May 12 published updated guidance on sustainability-related reporting for entities subject to the country’s Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013. The guidance outlines how disclosure obligations apply when issuers promote sustainability‑related characteristics in their financial products and replaces previous guidelines published in 2020, the regulator said. It contains four principles on which issuers are expected to base their sustainability disclosures: claims need to be clear; claims need to be substantiated; messages need to be consistent; and third-party involvement needs to be effectively managed. The guidance sets out examples of good practices for issuers to help investors understand the underlying sustainability-related investing strategy of a financial product. The regulator also said issuers must ensure that the promotion of sustainability-related criteria of financial products includes all material information and does not mislead investors.

Australia proposes streamlining sustainability and climate reporting

The Australian government on May 12 proposed raising the thresholds for companies subject to sustainability-related reporting, as part of a move to streamline corporate reporting in the country. Under the proposals outlined in the country’s 2026/2027 budget, the thresholds for filing a sustainability report would be raised to A$100 million of consolidated annual revenue from A$50 million and to A$50 million of consolidated gross assets from A$25 million. The government also said it plans to consult on reforms to climate-related financial disclosures, with the aim of reducing burden for companies, while maintaining the main sustainability reporting requirements. The proposed reforms would seek to clarify how key concepts, like reporting without ”undue cost or effort",” apply in practice, ensure assurance requirements are proportionate and practical and establish greater clarity around information requests from suppliers, especially for smaller businesses.