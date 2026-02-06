May 2026 – Where does the world stand on ISSB adoption?

How are regulators adapting the standards to their jurisdictions?

The ISSB standards take effect for corporate reporting if jurisdictions adopt them. The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) endorsed the ISSB standards after their initial publication in 2023, signaling support for adoption in the 130 jurisdictions it represents. The organization launched a network at the end of 2024 to support its members in adopting the standards, starting with the 32 members of its Growth and Emerging Markets Committee.

Jurisdictions have taken different approaches to adopting and applying the standards, but there has been a general trend of countries aligning their standards with those of the ISSB following calls from investors for greater consistency and comparability. In some cases, individual jurisdictions are adopting IFRS S1 and/or IFRS S2 but with tweaks to fit the local market or to give local companies more time to develop their reporting abilities.

A case in point is South Korea. The Korea Sustainability Standards Board (KSSB) in February 2026 issued two sustainability-related disclosure standards: KSDS 1, its general requirement standard, and KSDS 2, its climate-related disclosure standard, both based on the ISSB standards. It had contemplated the creation of a third country-specific standard that would have permitted companies to “selectively” disclose additional sustainability-related information as required by domestic laws or to meet sustainability-related policy objectives. However, the KSSB said it decided not to issue the third standard “considering changes in the government policy environment and the potential burden on companies.”

Japan, on the other hand, has issued a third standard as it has divided IFRS S1 into two different standards — the General Standard for disclosures of sustainability-related risks and opportunities and the Application Standard with requirements for sustainability-related financial disclosures. Japan’s Financial Services Agency in February 2026 mandated the disclosures for listed companies.

The Sustainability Standards Board of Japan (SSBJ) on March 31 published a document outlining the differences between the Japanese standards and the ISSB’s, noting that the SSBJ had decided to incorporate all the requirements of the ISSB standards and, in addition, to add jurisdiction-specific alternatives that companies can choose to apply should they deem necessary.

Companies can also choose to use SSBJ alternatives in lieu of the ISSB standards. For example, the ISSB standards require companies to disclose the amount and percentage of assets or business activities vulnerable to climate-related physical and transition risks. The SSBJ requires companies to disclose either on either the percentage of their assets or business activities exposed to physical and transition risks or the “magnitude” of assets or business activities vulnerable to such risks, which the SSBJ says may give a more faithful representation of a company’s risks.

The SSBJ also added some requirements that are not included in the ISSB standards. It requires companies to disclose disaggregated Scope 3 emissions, which are the emissions throughout a company’s value chain, across the 15 categories set out in the GHG Protocol Corporate Value Chain Standard. IFRS S2 requires companies to disclose which of 15 categories are included in its Scope 3 disclosures.

The UK is adopting the ISSB standards with some changes. It issued two sustainability reporting standards, UK SRS S1 and UK SRS S2, based on IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, on Feb. 25, 2026. The UK said it had decided to allow voluntary reporters to use waivers indefinitely regarding non-climate sustainability reporting and disclosure of Scope 3 emissions. Under IFRS S2 companies can take an extra year to disclose Scope 3 emissions. The standards are currently voluntary. However, the UK financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, in January 2026 proposed aligning its current climate disclosure rules for listed companies with UK SRS S1 and UK SRS S2 and making them mandatory for listed companies from Jan. 1, 2027.