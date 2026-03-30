March 2026 — European Commission proposes EU Taxonomy revisions, California sets deadline for emissions reporting, Japan finalizes mandatory sustainability disclosures

EUROPE

European Commission holds consultation on revisions to EU Taxonomy

The European Commission on March 17 launched a consultation on proposed revisions to the EU Taxonomy, a classification system of sustainable economic activities, to make it easier to use. The Commission's proposals would streamline criteria for applying the taxonomy and bring it into line with updated EU legislation following a simplification of the EU’s sustainability reporting requirements. The proposed changes cover most activities under the Climate and Environmental Delegated Acts, including forestry and environmental protection, manufacturing, energy, transport and construction, as well as for all the generic “do no significant harm” appendices. To align with the taxonomy, an eligible activity must substantially contribute to one of its six environmental objectives while doing no significant harm to the other five objectives. The consultation is open until April 14. The Commission plans to adopt the revisions in the second quarter of 2026.

UK regulator updates guidance on corporate governance code

The UK Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which regulates auditors, accountants and actuaries, on March 16 updated its guidance on “comply or explain” reporting that forms an integral part of its corporate governance code. The code was revised in 2024 and requires companies to report on matters including board leadership, risk and internal control and remuneration, among other things, and operates on a ‘comply or explain basis.’ The FRC said a departure from the code is not a governance failure if accompanied by a “thoughtful, well-reasoned explanation.” The update is intended to guide investors and advisors in what to look for when reading a departure explanation. It also explains “why a departure accompanied by a clear and transparent explanation should be seen as a positive indicator of a board engaging seriously with its governance responsibilities,” the FRC said. The guidance comes as companies whose financial year closed end-December 2025 start publishing financial reports under the revised code.

UK publishes finalized sustainability reporting standards

The UK government on Feb. 25 published two sustainability reporting standards, UK SRS S1 and UK SRS S2, based on the two sustainability standards developed by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). UK SRS S1 acts as a framework on how to apply the standards, as well as requirements for reporting general sustainability-related risks and opportunities, while UK SRS S2 sets out requirements on climate-related risks and opportunities. Following a consultation held in June 2025, the government said it had decided to allow voluntary reporters to use reliefs indefinitely regarding non-climate sustainability reporting and disclosure of Scope 3 emissions, which are emissions that occur up and down a company’s value chain. Under IFRS S2, the ISSB’s climate standard, companies can take an extra year to disclose Scope 3 emissions. The standards are voluntary but may become mandatory for listed companies in the future. The UK financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, in January 2026 proposed aligning its current climate disclosure rules for listed companies with UK SRS S1 and UK SRS S2. Current UK rules are aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the ISSB took over monitoring of the TCFD’s climate disclosures in 2023.

Council of the EU signs off on sustainability reporting simplification

The Council of the EU on Feb. 24 gave the final green light on a simplification package for EU sustainability reporting and due diligence requirements for companies. This step codifies the previously announced changes to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D) that reduce the scope of both regulations, reducing the number of companies that need to comply. The CSRD’s scope was narrowed by raising its thresholds to companies with more than 1,000 employees and above €450 million in net annual turnover, while the CS3D’s thresholds were raised to companies with more than 5,000 employees and above €1.5 billion in net turnover. CS3D’s requirement that companies adopt a climate transition plan was also cut.