NEW *If no score is shown, the criterion is material to the industry but not to the company's business case.

S&P Global has selected the most relevant criteria in each sustainability dimension based on their weight in the assessment and their current or expected significance for the industry. The adjacent spider chart visualizes the performance against the best score achieved within the industry in each criterion and the mean industry score.

All companies are assessed using the industry specific CSA questionnaire and methodology reflecting a company's score compared to its industry peers. The CSA focuses on past and current performance on ESG issues.

The charts above show the breakdown of the S&P Global ESG Score by question-level scores based on disclosed data and question-level scores based on modeling approaches in the absence of disclosure.

S&P Global ESG Score Definition The S&P Global ESG Score measures a company's performance on and management of material ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts informed by a combination of company disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis, modeling approaches, and in-depth company engagement via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The S&P Global ESG Score is a relative score measuring a company's performance on and management of ESG risks, opportunities, and impacts compared to their peers within the same industry classification.The S&P Global ESG Score uses a double materiality approach whereby a sustainability issue is considered to be material if it presents a significant impact on society or the environment and a significant impact on a company's value drivers, competitive position, and long-term shareholder value creation. S&P Global CSA Score Definition The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score is the S&P Global ESG Score without the inclusion of any modeling approaches.

Notification: For the Methodology Year 2023 onwards, the S&P Global ESG Score incorporates question-level scores based on modeling approaches in the absence of disclosure. For more information, please refer to the methodology documentation.

