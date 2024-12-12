History may yet record 2024 as the year that AI began to make the shift from promising technology to ubiquitous tool.

In the public sphere, large language models (LLMs) and, more broadly, generative AI increasingly transitioned from curiosity to a functional aid (at least for a significant minority of the developed world), taking a role in everything from mundane report writing to the creation of personalized bedtime stories for kids. Across many sectors, previously speculative investment in the technology increasingly offered regular and tangible benefits as organizations deployed AI-powered initiatives (see AI In Pharmaceuticals Promises Innovation, Speed, And Savings, Oct. 1, 2024, and AI In Real Estate: What To Watch As Adoption Accelerates, May 28, 2024).

There is no doubt that AI still has a long and uncertain road ahead. Yet we share a conviction with many other market participants that increased application and the increasing capabilities of AI will have profound, and accelerating, effects across all sectors of the economy, all organizations (both directly and often indirectly), on labor markets, on energy usage, and in society--for good and bad (see The Rise of AI-Powered Smart Cities, May 18, 2024; and Look Forward Journal Artificial Intelligence, Dec. 4, 2024).

That conviction demands our ongoing attention. Over the past year, we have explored and regularly published analysis on the fundamentals of AI technology and its development (see Language Modeling: The Fundamentals, Jan. 23, 2024). And we have looked at its deployment, its impact, and its potential--including due to the paradigm shift in computational power that will arrive when AI is combined with quantum computing (see Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing: The Fundamentals, Sept. 10, 2024).

Such analysis is necessarily a complex task. Partly, that is because the application of AI and the discovery of its boundaries remain uncertain, evolving, and will be dictated by investment trends and the development of human talent (see Investment And Talent Are The Keys To Unlocking AI's Potential, July 9, 2024). But it also reflects the reality that AI is not a single, monolithic technology, but myriad different processes, developments, and projects. Each of those has a combination of strengths and limitations that dictate their potential and are, in turn, dictated by the particularities of their underlying technologies, applications, the environments in which they operate, and their governance requirements (see Podcast: Artificial Intelligence Insights, Episode 2: Governance Considerations for AI, June 13, 2024). Furthermore, developments in AI are often non-linear, meaning that they often don't simply extend the uses of existing technologies. Rather, developments can lead to sudden breakthroughs and inspire the development of new technologies and applications targeting entirely new problems and multidisciplinary fields, such as synthetic biology (see Artificial Intelligence Powering Synthetic Biology: The Fundamentals, June 25, 2024). Furthermore, a combination of breakthroughs can lead to non-linear outcomes that could deliver exponential advancement in AI's capabilities.