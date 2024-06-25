The commercial implementation of AI and quantum computing remains at a developmental and planning phase. Our understanding of its implications will evolve with use, but there is an evident need to be aware of the risks that may emerge as we move to adoption.

Cyber security

AI and quantum computing have the potential to be weaponized by bad actors and could be used to cause serious harm to nations and businesses. Key areas of concern include:

Breaking of cryptographic ciphers. Quantum computing's potential to break current cryptographic ciphers is the most evident and significant cyberthreat. Notably, it jeopardizes public-key based encryptions used to secure data and systems--primarily RSA (named after its inventors Rivest-Shamir-Adleman) and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC). The potential for damage from the interception and deciphering of encrypted communications is evident, and there is also a threat from criminals harvesting encrypted data now, in readiness for quantum decryption technology.

Automated vulnerability discovery and exploitation. AI combined with quantum computing could be used to scan networks and systems for vulnerabilities at unprecedented rates, enabling attackers to exploit weaknesses before they can be patched.

Phishing and deepfakes. Attackers can use AI to generate highly convincing and personalized phishing emails. Manipulated videos and images could be used for disinformation campaigns or to impersonate individuals for malicious purposes. These types of attacks are present now but will become more sophisticated as AI and quantum technology evolves.

Privacy

AI feeds on vast amounts of data, and quantum computing provides unprecedented processing speed. As these systems are combined and develop, so will their ability to infer sensitive information from seemingly innocuous data, potentially exposing individuals and companies to privacy breaches and identity theft.

Environmental

AI and quantum computing will lead to advanced language models, deep learning models, and deep learning solutions, all of which will require significant energy. Widespread implementation of these technologies, without careful management, could raise potentially severe environmental, sustainability, and health-related concerns.

Bias

Quantum computing powered machine learning algorithms that generate and work with inaccurate predictions and data could become endemic if algorithms are not carefully designed to be free of prejudice, gender discrimination, and other biases.

Digital repression

AI and quantum computing’s ability to process vast amounts of data at incredible speeds will boost surveillance technologies' capabilities. That creates the potential for sophisticated and invasive analysis of personal behaviors and social interactions, including real-time monitoring, social and financial classification, and sorting and scoring of individuals at an increasingly granular level.